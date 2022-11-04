Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream to open location on new Surfside Beach Pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream will open a location on the new Surfside Beach Pier, according to a town spokesperson.

The 10-year lease agreement was finalized Thursday, according to a news release.

Painter’s opened in 1952 and is well-known along the Grand Strand.

Painter’s is the second business to be named as a business that will operate on the new pier, according to town officials.

The new pier is scheduled to open in the spring of 2023.

