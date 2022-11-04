Source: De’Aaron Fox returns to practice; listed as questionable for Kings-Magic game

De’Aaron Fox returned to practice Friday and could be back in the lineup Saturday when the Kings visit the Orlando Magic.

A league source told The Sacramento Bee Fox was a full participant in Friday’s practice after missing Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat with a bone bruise in his right knee. Photos from the Kings’ social media team showed Fox at practice with a light wrap on his knee.

Fox is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game at Amway Center in Orlando. The team’s medical staff will monitor Fox’s condition before determining if the 24-year-old point guard will play against the Magic.

Fox sustained the injury in the first half of Monday’s 115-108 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. He briefly returned to the game but was ruled out for the second half.

An MRI on Tuesday showed a bone bruise but no structural damage in the knee. No timetable was given for Fox’s return, but sources said there was hope he could be back soon.

Fox, who came out of Kentucky as the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is averaging 24.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in his sixth season with the Kings. He is shooting career highs of 54.8% from the field, 38.7% from 3-point range and 84% at the free-throw line.

Second-year guard Davion Mitchell started in place of Fox in Wednesday’s 110-107 loss to the Miami Heat . Mitchell had nine points on 4-of-9 shooting with four assists and one turnover in 29 minutes. Mitchell would likely start again if Fox is unable to play against the Magic.

Orlando has several players dealing with injuries. Terrence Ross is questionable due to a left knee contusion. Cole Anthony (oblique), Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Mo Wagner (foot) are out.

Anthony, the Magic’s fourth-leading scorer, is averaging 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Ross is averaging 10.1 points per game. Fultz, Harris, Isaac and Wagner have yet to appear in a game this season.