Rockford, IL

WIFR

Rockford man charged in two church fires on East State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A federal grand jury officially charged a 27-year-old man Tuesday for a string of church fires last month. Marzavious Thomas, 27, of Rockford faces two counts of arson in a pair of church fires on East State Street. He faces a maximum of 20 years for...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Muraski wins Winnebago Co. Coroner

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The race to replace Bill Hintz who’s wrapping up a seven-month jail sentence for stealing thousands of dollars from the county, the dead and their families. Jennifer Muraski has been interim coroner since August. Muraski has 27 years of experience in the mortuary business.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Mom still waiting for justice in son's Freeport shooting death

The mother of a 32-year-old man who fell victim to gunfire on the streets of Freeport last year is still waiting for justice to be served. Mom still waiting for justice in son’s Freeport shooting …. The mother of a 32-year-old man who fell victim to gunfire on the...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Fire causes Winnebago Co. Courthouse to close

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire Saturday at the Winnebago County Courthouse put a halt to operations for the time being. The Winnebago County Courthouse, located at 400 West State St. in Rockford, will remain closed Tuesday. Details about the fire have not been disclosed, but in-person court appearances are...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Roscoe man broke into home, attacked residents

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Timothy Noonen, 43, was arrested Saturday after police said he went into a neighbor’s home and attacked two people within. According to the Roscoe Police Department, police received a call regarding a domestic issue transpiring in the 500 block of Santolina Drive around 9:05 p.m. Police said Noonen was still inside […]
ROSCOE, IL
97ZOK

Illinois 280 Pound Marijuana Bust, Just Hours South of Rockford

A 280lbs pot bust happened about four hours south of Rockford. Jordan Pratt if Godfrey, Illinois is now behind bars. Fox2Now. Jordan Pratt, 25 was busted in August for having a lot of weed....a LOT!. Illinois cops arrived to Jordan's location, the "reason" the cops went there remains a mystery....
GODFREY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Rockford FD Battle A Structure On The East Side

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Roscoe man charged with aggravated battery, home invasion

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A man from Roscoe is behind bars after a battery and break-in over the weekend. According to reports, the 43-year-old man walked into a nearby home and beat up two of the residents. Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, November 5, Roscoe police dispatched to the 500...
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford woman ejected from car, dies after hitting tree

A 50-year-old Rockford woman died Saturday after she was ejected from her car after hitting a tree. Rockford woman ejected from car, dies after hitting …. A 50-year-old Rockford woman died Saturday after she was ejected from her car after hitting a tree. Rockford conservatory celebrates ‘Day of the Dead’...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Yunk wins Boone County Sheriff

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Republican Scott Yunk wins race for Boone County Sheriff. Yunk was born and raised in Boone County with decades of experience in the law enforcement field.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford home condemned after late Sunday morning fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It took thirty minutes for crews to put out a fire late Sunday morning that caused $60,000 in damage, but thankfully no injuries. According to officials with the Rockford fire department, a call came in just before 11 am, Sunday in the 1400 block of James Avenue. Two adults living at the home got out without injury, but are now displaced. Two cats were also successfully removed and turned over to animal control. The damage was so bad, the Rockford Building Department arrived and condemned the home.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Another Armed Robbery At A Local Business

