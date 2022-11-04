ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It took thirty minutes for crews to put out a fire late Sunday morning that caused $60,000 in damage, but thankfully no injuries. According to officials with the Rockford fire department, a call came in just before 11 am, Sunday in the 1400 block of James Avenue. Two adults living at the home got out without injury, but are now displaced. Two cats were also successfully removed and turned over to animal control. The damage was so bad, the Rockford Building Department arrived and condemned the home.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO