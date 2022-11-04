Read full article on original website
WIFR
Rockford man charged in two church fires on East State Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A federal grand jury officially charged a 27-year-old man Tuesday for a string of church fires last month. Marzavious Thomas, 27, of Rockford faces two counts of arson in a pair of church fires on East State Street. He faces a maximum of 20 years for...
Rockford man dies in fatal crash with semi on S. Pierpont
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 35-year-old Christopher Vann as the victim of a crash at S. Pierpont Avenue and Estelle Drive on Tuesday morning. According to police, the incident happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Pierpont. The coroner’s office said Vann crashed head-on into a semi […]
WIFR
Muraski wins Winnebago Co. Coroner
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The race to replace Bill Hintz who’s wrapping up a seven-month jail sentence for stealing thousands of dollars from the county, the dead and their families. Jennifer Muraski has been interim coroner since August. Muraski has 27 years of experience in the mortuary business.
Armed Rockford man arrested after argument, car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Lawerance Sanders, 30, and charged him with possession of a defaced firearm after he fled from police and crashed into a parked car. According to police, officers were initially called to the 300 block of North Church Street to investigate a report of an armed person who […]
WIFR
Man charged with arson in connection with Winnebago Co. courthouse fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 25-year-old man is charged with setting fire to the old Winnebago County courthouse Saturday night. Larry Lee Wilkins is listed as homeless according to Winnebago County court records and is charged with Aggravated Arson, Arson and Criminal Damage to State Supported Property. According to the...
Rockford man charged with setting fire to Winnebago County Courthouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Larry Lee Wilkins, 25, has been arrested and charged with arson at the Winnebago County Courthouse on Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters first responded to the complex at 403 Elm Street at 10:44 p.m. Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the flames started in a storage room […]
MyStateline.com
Mom still waiting for justice in son's Freeport shooting death
The mother of a 32-year-old man who fell victim to gunfire on the streets of Freeport last year is still waiting for justice to be served. Mom still waiting for justice in son’s Freeport shooting …. The mother of a 32-year-old man who fell victim to gunfire on the...
WIFR
Fire causes Winnebago Co. Courthouse to close
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire Saturday at the Winnebago County Courthouse put a halt to operations for the time being. The Winnebago County Courthouse, located at 400 West State St. in Rockford, will remain closed Tuesday. Details about the fire have not been disclosed, but in-person court appearances are...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Couple Of Accidents Being Reported in Winnebago County
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Police Arrest 2 Suspects On Multiple Charges, After They Attempted To Flee In A Stolen Vehicle
nbc15.com
Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
Police: Roscoe man broke into home, attacked residents
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Timothy Noonen, 43, was arrested Saturday after police said he went into a neighbor’s home and attacked two people within. According to the Roscoe Police Department, police received a call regarding a domestic issue transpiring in the 500 block of Santolina Drive around 9:05 p.m. Police said Noonen was still inside […]
Illinois 280 Pound Marijuana Bust, Just Hours South of Rockford
A 280lbs pot bust happened about four hours south of Rockford. Jordan Pratt if Godfrey, Illinois is now behind bars. Fox2Now. Jordan Pratt, 25 was busted in August for having a lot of weed....a LOT!. Illinois cops arrived to Jordan's location, the "reason" the cops went there remains a mystery....
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Rockford FD Battle A Structure On The East Side
WIFR
Roscoe man charged with aggravated battery, home invasion
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A man from Roscoe is behind bars after a battery and break-in over the weekend. According to reports, the 43-year-old man walked into a nearby home and beat up two of the residents. Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, November 5, Roscoe police dispatched to the 500...
Woman fights for her life after Saturday morning shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – An early-morning shooting on Saturday has left one woman fighting for her life. Rockford Police say a 32-year-old woman was shot in the 2100 block of Charles Street. Police described her condition as “serious.” The police department made a Twitter post about the incident at 3:20 a.m. The public is asked […]
MyStateline.com
Rockford woman ejected from car, dies after hitting tree
A 50-year-old Rockford woman died Saturday after she was ejected from her car after hitting a tree. Rockford woman ejected from car, dies after hitting …. A 50-year-old Rockford woman died Saturday after she was ejected from her car after hitting a tree. Rockford conservatory celebrates ‘Day of the Dead’...
WIFR
Yunk wins Boone County Sheriff
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Republican Scott Yunk wins race for Boone County Sheriff. Yunk was born and raised in Boone County with decades of experience in the law enforcement field.
WIFR
Rockford home condemned after late Sunday morning fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It took thirty minutes for crews to put out a fire late Sunday morning that caused $60,000 in damage, but thankfully no injuries. According to officials with the Rockford fire department, a call came in just before 11 am, Sunday in the 1400 block of James Avenue. Two adults living at the home got out without injury, but are now displaced. Two cats were also successfully removed and turned over to animal control. The damage was so bad, the Rockford Building Department arrived and condemned the home.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Armed Robbery At A Local Business
