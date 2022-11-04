ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickerington, OH

WBNS 10TV Columbus

OHSAA releases high school volleyball, soccer state tournament pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced pairings for this week’s soccer and volleyball state tournaments on Sunday. The soccer state semifinals are at neutral sites around Ohio. The girls will be playing Tuesday night and the boys play Wednesday night. The soccer state championship games are at Lower.com Field, with the girls playing Friday and the boys playing Saturday, according to OHSAA.
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Want to fret over a 14-point win? Take a rain check, Buckeyes fans.

On a day when Tennessee and Clemson got thumped and Alabama lost, Ohio State’s concern was … not winning by enough points?. Yes, in some circles, a fan base can celebrate every win. At Ohio State, not winning by enough points is a cause for concern. In part, Ohio State fans are more than a little nervous. The national title carpet has been pulled out from under the Buckeyes several times in recent seasons. Also, with a 4-team Playoff, college football is still something of a beauty contest.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Newark Catholic & Caldwell to Play Saturday

In the Division VII playoff picture two teams in our area remain. Number 1 Newark Catholic will play Number 5 Waterford on Saturday night at Logan Chieftain Stadium. Caldwell will take on River Saturday at St. Clairsville’s Red Devil Stadium. Both games start at 7pm. Post navigation. Nichole is...
NEWARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State basketball vs Robert Morris preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team opens up its season at home against Robert Morris. This will be the seven meeting between the two programs, with the last coming during Chris Holtmann’s first year in Columbus during the 2017-18 season. The Buckeyes won that regular season matchup 95-64. They’ve won all six previous games dating back to the 1989-90 season, with all of them being in the regular season.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Four-star DL from Florida includes Ohio State as a finalist

After escaping with a narrow — and at times ugly — victory against Northwestern this weekend, the Buckeyes were also gathering some positive momentum on the recruiting trail. A longtime target along the interior defensive line narrowed down his recruitment and the Buckeyes were a beneficiary in that update. Plus, a top linebacker in next years cycle plans a visit to Columbus later this month.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

The struggles of life after football for one Buckeye

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a workout meant to make more than just your muscles strong. "I found that fitness and training is truly the catalyst that progressed me both mentally and physically," said former Buckeye Zach Turnure, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He was...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo

Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

OSU picks up Carroll, No. 1 wrestling recruit

Wrestling coach John Smith picked up No. 1 pound-for-pound recruit, Christian Carroll, according to Willie Saylor of Matscouts. Carroll, a class of 2023 prospect, is projected to join the Cowboys as a heavyweight. He is coming out of Elkhart, Indiana, and was previously committed to llinois and Penn. Last season, he went undefeated and won the Indiana state championship. He recently represented Team USA at the U20 World Championships in Bulgaria.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh Had Message For Ohio State Monday

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are on a collision course yet again this season. Both programs are undefeated and likely to be in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings that come out later tonight. If both teams continue their undefeated seasons it will set up a battle between potentially top-three or top-four teams in just over two weeks.
CBS Sports

Watch Ohio State vs. Robert Morris: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Robert Morris Colonials and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Value City Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 8-24 season, Robert Morris is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. OSU was 20-12 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Villanova Wildcats 71-61.
