Burlington to collect residents’ fall leaves curbside this week
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bags of leaves will line Burlington streets this week as the city’s public works department prepares for the annual curbside pickup. The city says picking up leaves or mowing them into the lawn is an important tool in the effort to keep nutrient pollution out of Lake Champlain and helps prevent debris build-up in storm drains, which could cause flooding.
Lunar eclipse sets over Lake Champlain
A canceled concert in Burlington has officially been rescheduled in a new location. Moderators assigned to NH polling places to ensure integrity of vote. Officials say a free and fair election is the foundation of democracy. What’s bringing voters out for this midterm election?. Updated: 1 hour ago. People...
In the Garden: Indoor hanging plants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that the trees have shed their leaves, if you’re looking for greenery, you could get a hanging plant!. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have tips on selecting the right one on this week’s In the Garden. Watch the video to learn more.
Stowe Mountain Resort to open Nov. 18
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Stowe Mountain Resort has set its opening day on the slopes and it’s only 10 days away. The resort says on Friday, Nov. 18, you can get in your first turns of the season. The four-runner quad ski lift will be turning from 8...
Burlington Fall Leaf Pickup Day cleans up yards
Tips from public lead Vermont police to wanted man
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they captured a man wanted on multiple charges thanks to tips from the public. Vermont State Police say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, was taken into custody in Coventry on Monday. Outlaw was wanted in connection with a September crash in Coventry...
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
What to Do: Sunday, November 6
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. Head to the ECHO Leahy Center for Vermont Destination Imagination S.T.E.A.M. Day! In Burlington from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. you can join in for hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math activities. Kids, teens, and their families will have the opportunity to enjoy inventing and building through a variety of creative challenges. Admission is included with a museum ticket or membership.
Chittenden County voters approve upgraded recycling facility for CSWD
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chittenden County voters on Tuesday gave an overwhelming stamp of approval to build a new recycling sorting facility. The $22 million sorting facility will replace the Chittenden Solid Waste District’s 30-year-old facility. Tuesday night, CSWD said initial results showed more than 80% of voters were...
Top 3 on 3 for Monday, November 7th
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Well last week was fun, 13 state champions crowned across three different sports, six football teams punching their tickets to the title games in Rutland next weekend, and plenty of action from the college Fall and Winter sports to boot. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.
YCQM NOV. 6, 2022
Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor. Fun and sportsmanship were the focus of the 19th Annual Berlin Scholastic Chess Tournament on Saturday. Champlain College officially inaugurated its 10th President. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:15...
Vermont police ask public for help finding wanted man
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are asking the public for help finding a wanted man who was involved in a serious car crash. Investigators say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, failed to stop at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 14 in Coventry and crashed into another car.
Barre Annual Craft Show returns after hiatus
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A holiday staple in Barre is back on. The annual craft show brings thousands of holiday shoppers, and dozens of central Vermont crafters, to the Barre Memorial Auditorium. The show has been sidelined since 2019 because of the pandemic. And earlier this year, the Greater Barre...
Sharing their stories at Veteran Town Hall in Colchester
High school volleyball state champions crowned
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - To close out championship weekend, the top teams in high school volleyball took the court at St. Michael’s for the right to be named state champions. On the boys side, Burlington edged out Essex in four sets, while Essex defeated CVU in three sets on...
Man charged with DUI #4 after crash that sends man to hospital
Election analysis of key regional races
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The results of Tuesday night’s election are sure to have a profound impact on politics from the Statehouse in Montpelier to the U.S. Capitol. Becca Balint is poised to become the first woman elected to Vermont’s congressional delegation and the tight U.S. Senate contest in New Hampshire could determine which party is in control of Congress for the next two years.
New winter home for North Country youth soccer players
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer players in New York’s North Country have found a home for the winter after their previous space was declared unusable. A new partnership making it all possible. When Plattsburgh officials declared the Crete Civic Center unusable after an electrical fire, more than 1,000...
Appointed REIB director goes before Burlington City Council
Candidates out stomping the weekend before the Election
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. Senatorial candidate Peter Welch and his fellow democratic candidates on the statewide ticket made a whistle-stop train station appearance in Burlington, Middlebury and Rutland this is the final joint event by Vermont Democrats, showcasing a unified front.
