Stephen Thompson questioning the UFC’s attempt to have Khamzat Chimaev fight at welterweight: “He should be at 185”

Israel Adesanya’s luggage has been a little light for his last few outings. “The Last Stylebender” is currently in New York City, anticipating his big upcoming Middleweight title fight this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in UFC 281’s main event against Alex Pereira. A win for Adesanya would mark his sixth official title defense as the champion. While Adesanya has made the long trip from New Zealand, his title belt did not ... and the strap apparently hasn’t been flying with him for quite some time.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO