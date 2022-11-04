Stephen Thompson questioning the UFC’s attempt to have Khamzat Chimaev fight at welterweight: “He should be at 185”

Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
WTF happened to Conor McGregor?!?
Conor McGregor looks like he was morphing into Doctor Zaius and got stuck halfway through the process. I’m not sure what to make of his latest social media post but his followers are speculating that “Notorious” either lost his mind, had too much Proper 12, or is riding the white horse straight into Kanye territory.
Photo | Beardless Conor McGregor flaunts super heavy physique: “265 in the bank”
Former UFC “champ-champ” Conor McGregor is bulking up quite a bit these days. McGregor hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since July 2021. The “Notorious” one suffered a broken tibia and fibula during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor has vowed to make a comeback, but he’s currently out of the USADA testing pool. He needs to reenter the pool and undergo six months of testing before he’d be eligible to fight again.
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Bare Knuckle FC 32 turn into a brawl after fighter disqualified over headbutts
You never know what wild thing you’re going to see at a Bare Knuckle FC event. That point was underscored this weekend when a brawl broke out at BKFC 32 in Orlando, Florida after one fighter was disqualified for multiple headbutts. The fight was called at 1:50 of the...
Bryce Mitchell explains why the UFC is not having the Sterling-O’Malley fight: “They’re trying to protect the guy that’s worth the money”
Bryce Mitchell doesn’t see Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley getting booked anytime soon. O’Malley is coming off the biggest win of his pro MMA career. He defeated Petr Yan via split decision on the main card of UFC 280. The win catapulted O’Malley’s spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings to number one.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Canelo would have no problems fighting Benavidez if he beats Plant
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn says that a victory for David Benavidez over Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant is the type of thing that will put him in a position to get a fight against Canelo Alvarez. In the next breath, Hearn admits that Canelo is the one that “calls...
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
MMAmania.com
UFC 281: Alex Pereira not clinging to previous wins over Israel Adesanya — ‘We’re talking MMA, not kickboxing’
Alex Pereira has two wins over Israel Adesanya, including one by knockout. But “Poatan” understands that he’s not signed for another kickboxing match on Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he meets the reigning middleweight champion in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event.
Dan Hooker previews UFC 281 lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier: “Chandler has a disregard for his own personal safety”
Dan Hooker believes Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier are going to put on a show at UFC 281. The UFC’s lightweight division is in a state of flux. Last month, Islam Makhachev became the 155-pound champion, ending Charles Oliveira’s reign with a second-round submission. Following that win, the Russian called for a clash with Alexander Volkanovski next.
Sean O’Malley calls for interim title fight with Marlon Vera after Aljamain Sterling reveals he’ll be out until June: “I’m ready to go in March”
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has pitched an idea for his return. ‘Sugar’ is fresh off his showdown with Petr Yan last month in Abu Dhabi. The pair had a back-and-forth fight, however, many believed ‘No Mercy’ did much of the better work. Despite that, O’Malley won on the cards by a controversial split decision.
Israel Adesanya before UFC 281: Kickboxing losses to Alex Pereira were 'me not staying true to my style'
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya doesn’t rate Alex Pereira’s MMA career too highly just yet. That’s because Pereira has competed just seven times as a professional and three times in the octagon. But after Pereira knocked out streaking contender Sean Strickland in the first round at UFC 276, it was enough to earn him a shot at Adesanya’s title in Saturday’s UFC 281 main event at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Polyana Viana Reveals She Denied Colby Covington a Very Specific Bedroom Request; ‘He Got Upset!’
After Colby Covington openly claimed he was having an intimate relationship with Polyana Viana, the UFC strawweight struck back, dishing some dirty details on an interesting bedroom request ‘Chaos’ allegedly made. Fresh off her brutal 47-second knockout of Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Vegas 64, ‘Dama de Ferro’...
Jan Blachowicz doubts Jon Jones will ever fight again: “He’s afraid to lose”
Jan Blachowicz doesn’t think Jon Jones will actually fight again. Jones last fought back at UFC 247 in February 2020. There, he defeated Dominick Reyes by decision to defend his light heavyweight title. After the win, he vacated his belt to focus on a move to heavyweight, but that hasn’t come to fruition yet.
Amanda Lemos confident in No. 1 contender status, predicts Zhang Weili defeats Carla Esparza at UFC 281
LAS VEGAS – Amanda Lemos believes she’s done enough. The UFC women’s strawweight contender is confident she’ll get the next title shot following her most recent win inside the octagon. Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) defeated Marina Rodriguez on Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night 214 at the UFC Apex. The Brazilian ended Rodriguez’s (16-2-2 MMA, 6-2-2 UFC) winning streak by second-round TKO.
MMAmania.com
Escape from New York! Israel Adesanya isn’t bringing Middleweight belt to UFC 281 title fight
Israel Adesanya’s luggage has been a little light for his last few outings. “The Last Stylebender” is currently in New York City, anticipating his big upcoming Middleweight title fight this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in UFC 281’s main event against Alex Pereira. A win for Adesanya would mark his sixth official title defense as the champion. While Adesanya has made the long trip from New Zealand, his title belt did not ... and the strap apparently hasn’t been flying with him for quite some time.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder makes journeyman admission on boxing career
Deontay Wilder has admitted he went into boxing, only hoping to become a journeyman and make a few dollars getting by in the sport. “The Bronze Bomber” walked into a gym for the first time in 2004. He was standing on a podium within eighteen months, claiming an Olympic bronze medal.
worldboxingnews.net
WBC President faces return fire for Jake Paul ‘bitter hater’ comment
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman faced return fire from fans and boxing personnel for his astonishing comments on Jake Paul. Sulaiman, who could rank the YouTuber this week at the 60th WBC Convention, took to social media after Paul beat a nearly 50-year-old non-boxer, Anderson Silva. Back Jake Paul,...
worldboxingnews.net
Porter reveals he rocked heavyweight champ Usyk in stunning win
Ex-welterweight titleholder Shawn Porter discussed his fantastic victory over current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. “Showtime” revealed all on his Porter Way Podcast regarding a stunning win at 165 pounds during his amateur run. Porter also outlined that he managed to rock Usyk towards the end of the bout...
Neil Magny addresses his record-setting win at UFC Vegas 64: “I know I’m not GSP”
Neil Magny made history during the UFC Vegas 64 card. Magny went one-on-one with Daniel Rodriguez this past Saturday night. He emerged victorious, locking up a D’Arce choke in the third round for the submission win. With the victory, Magny surpassed Georges St-Pierre for most wins in UFC welterweight history at 20.
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke discusses TKO win of Darrick Minner, wanting to fight outside of UFC Apex
LAS VEGAS – Shayilan Nuerdanbieke is building momentum. The UFC featherweight now finds himself on a three-fight wining streak following a succesful return at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 214. Nuerdanbieke defeated Darrick Minner by TKO in the first round. Hear from Nuerdanbieke after his win over Minner in...
MMA Fighting
Aline Pereira touts MMA debut 6 days after brother Alex Pereira puts Israel Adesanya ‘to sleep’ at UFC 281
Alex Pereira will challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC belt on Saturday and plans to celebrate with family and friends if victorious at UFC 281. He will go back to fight mode immediately afterward, however, when he travels with sister Aline Pereira to Sloan, Iowa, for her MMA debut six days later at LFA 147.
