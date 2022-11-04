ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

16-year-old shot near GSU campus, police say

ATLANTA — A shooting near Georgia State University's campus prompted an alert Tuesday evening. Atlanta Police Department officers were called to Piedmont Avenue and Decatur Street about half an hour before the university sent its alert around 7:30 p.m. According to GSU, a person was breaking into cars and...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Photo provided of missing Lithonia 13-year-old girl

LITHONIA, Ga. — A teenage girl from Lithonia is missing, according to the DeKalb County Police Department on Tuesday. Deaniyka is 13-years-old and was last seen Monday leaving her home on Evans Mill Road, police said in their Facebook post. The department did not provide a last name for the teen.
LITHONIA, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett County to close out successful rental assistance program

The portal for Gwinnett County’s successful emergency rental assistance program, Project RESET 2.0, is closing aa the County reaches its full commitment. The applicant portal will close on Tuesday, November 8 for new applications and Tuesday, November 15 for recertifications. Gwinnett residents in need of assistance after the applicant...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police investigating apparent stabbing at Morrow High School

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police with Clayton County Schools are investigating an apparent stabbing of a student at an area school. The school system said there was an incident here at Morrow High School Friday afternoon and its police department is investigating what happened. Channel 2 Action News received...
fox5atlanta.com

2 Douglasville men scammed insurance company for $50K, official says

ATLANTA - Two young men are wanted in Douglas County for supposed fraud and forgery, according to Atlanta's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. Commissioner John F. King released a statement Nov. 7 listing Douglasville's 23-year-old Jamal Bradley and 23-year-old Xavier McGhee as the suspects. King claimed that the two forged...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
ATLANTA, GA
