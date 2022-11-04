Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
16-year-old shot near GSU campus, police say
ATLANTA — A shooting near Georgia State University's campus prompted an alert Tuesday evening. Atlanta Police Department officers were called to Piedmont Avenue and Decatur Street about half an hour before the university sent its alert around 7:30 p.m. According to GSU, a person was breaking into cars and...
Parents upset after 15-year-old boy stabbed at Morrow High School
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a 15-year-old student was stabbed at a Clayton County high school last week. Paramedics told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the boy was stabbed twice at Morrow High School in Ellenwood. He was taken to the hospital and was stable.
Multiple students injured when car crashes into elementary school classroom in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several students were injured after a car crashed into an elementary school classroom at Ivy Prep Academy in DeKalb County on Monday morning. DeKalb Fire and Rescue Department said four people were injured, including three children and the driver. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for...
WATCH: Man arrested, accused in fatal shootings in Atlanta, East Point
A man wanted in connection with multiple violent crimes, including two homicides, was arrested late last month in Atlant...
2nd suspect in deadly Five Points MARTA station shooting arrested
A second arrest has been made in a deadly April shooting at a downtown MARTA station following a weekend domestic dispute.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County schools police investigating 'incident' at Morrow High School
MORROW, Ga. - Clayton County Public Schools confirmed the school district police department is investigating an "incident" that happened at Morrow High School. FOX 5 Atlanta obtained video of two people in a stairwell during an altercation with a pool of blood on the floor. FOX 5 Atlanta has chosen...
New details in Douglas County homicide reveal wanted suspect was out on bond
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the victim in Friday night’s homicide died from blunt force trauma. Authorities said Kaleshia Lyons suffered from injuries to her face. Sheriff Tim Pounds said Harold Dakers is accused of killing Lyons. Sheriff Pounds said the two...
Suspect arrested in Alabama faces felony charges in multiple metro Atlanta counties, authorities say
CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. A suspect arrested in Alabama over the weekend will be extradited to Georgia in connection to multiple felony charges in Coweta County, Fulton County and Chattahoochee Hills, according to police. Last Friday,...
Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill sentencing date set for federal abuse charges
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will soon learn how much time he'll spend behind bars. A jury found Hill guilty last month on six of the seven federal abuse charge for ordering inmates to be held in restraint chairs for hours with apparently no provocation.
Photo provided of missing Lithonia 13-year-old girl
LITHONIA, Ga. — A teenage girl from Lithonia is missing, according to the DeKalb County Police Department on Tuesday. Deaniyka is 13-years-old and was last seen Monday leaving her home on Evans Mill Road, police said in their Facebook post. The department did not provide a last name for the teen.
Man arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in DeKalb neighborhood
A 23-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death in a DeKalb County neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
‘It’s a public dump’: South Fulton residents frustrated after subdivision becomes dumping site
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — In Fulton County, South Fulton residents say trash piling up in front of their subdivision is a growing nuisance. “It’s a public dump,” said resident Nefertiti. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Residents say for at least six months,...
Man accused of public indecency at Dollar Tree in Henry County, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Henry County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of public indecency at a Henry County Dollar Tree. On Aug. 19, at around 9:30 p.m., a man wearing long black sleeves is accused of committing public indecency while at the Dollar Tree located at 2824 East Atlanta Road, in Ellenwood.
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County to close out successful rental assistance program
The portal for Gwinnett County’s successful emergency rental assistance program, Project RESET 2.0, is closing aa the County reaches its full commitment. The applicant portal will close on Tuesday, November 8 for new applications and Tuesday, November 15 for recertifications. Gwinnett residents in need of assistance after the applicant...
Man steals Grady ambulance, arrested after he runs a red light, police say
ATLANTA — A man is in custody after Atlanta Police said he stole a Grady ambulance from 550 Peachtree Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, shortly after being made aware of the stolen ambulance an officer spotted an ambulance near Piedmont Road and Monroe Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Police warning residents about rash of car break-ins in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are sending a stern warning to car owners after a rash of thefts in multiple neighborhoods in just one night. Officials say between 2 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. Saturday, around 50 cars were ransacked in the Douglasville neighborhoods of Cedar Forest Drive, Braylen Manor Drive, and Chicago Park.
Police investigating apparent stabbing at Morrow High School
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police with Clayton County Schools are investigating an apparent stabbing of a student at an area school. The school system said there was an incident here at Morrow High School Friday afternoon and its police department is investigating what happened. Channel 2 Action News received...
fox5atlanta.com
2 Douglasville men scammed insurance company for $50K, official says
ATLANTA - Two young men are wanted in Douglas County for supposed fraud and forgery, according to Atlanta's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. Commissioner John F. King released a statement Nov. 7 listing Douglasville's 23-year-old Jamal Bradley and 23-year-old Xavier McGhee as the suspects. King claimed that the two forged...
fox5atlanta.com
Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
