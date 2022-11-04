ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas Desert Dogs wrap up first-ever training camp weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have wrapped up their first-ever training camp weekend north of the border. Thirty-eight players with the professional lacrosse team trained in Toronto in advance of their inaugural season in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas will head to the Akwesasne Reservation near...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas 'marries the military'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Marries the Military is back. The office of the Clark County Clerk is giving away wedding packages through the week ahead of Veteran's Day. Joining us now with more is Clark County clerk Lynn Marie Goya and from Forge Social House in Boulder City, Amy Vandermark.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Jimmy Kimmel to receive Key to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jimmy Kimmel will receive the Key to the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the reopening of his comedy club. On Friday, Nov. 11, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom will present Kimmel with the ceremonial Key. The presentation will be at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Hard Rock announces hiring efforts for Mirage Las Vegas takeover

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hard Rock International announced it will begin hiring efforts for The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip as it moves toward closing its purchase of the casino-hotel. A publicist says the company is looking to hire in its finance, human resources and information technology departments.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Keith Urban announces new Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music star Keith Urban is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with a brand-new residency at Planet Hollywood. Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation announced Urban will headline 16 new dates at the Zappos Theater, starting in March next year. The new show comes after Urban...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Matthew

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Matthew, 14, appears shy when meeting new people but warms up as soon as he begins talking. A very sweet kid, he gets along great with his five siblings. He has a lot of interests, some of which have been curtailed since he was diagnosed with leukemia a few years ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Maximizing your wardrobe with 'Gracious Beauty'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is National Job Action Day, where we celebrate redefining the opportunities in the career world, and a lot of that starts with what you wear to that first interview. Joining us now with some tips to maximize your wardrobe for that first handshake and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mentor Monday's on News 3

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Mentor Monday, sponsored by Pacific West Injury Law. Check out the video above for more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Illegal power setup sparks fire at North Las Vegas home, 1 person transported

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire sparked by illegal power torched a home and sent one person to a hospital in North Las Vegas on Monday, according to a fire official. Crews responded around 2:15 p.m. to reports of a house fire with flames touching the neighboring home, a spokesman for the North Las Vegas Fire Department said in a video statement.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Locals flock to Primm for chance at $2B Powerball jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The record jackpot for Powerball now sits just shy of a whopping $2 billion, and many Nevadans are driving down the I-15 to Primm to try their luck. The odds of winning this jackpot are 1 in 292 million. People from Nevada and California woke...
PRIMM, NV
news3lv.com

Becky Hammon, Terry Fator headline Las Vegas Great Santa Run

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab holiday stockings and get ready for the 18th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run!. The annual run is coming back for the holiday season and is inviting the community to take a step on the most wonderful fun run of the year. The course...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New video surfaced of Alvin Kamara punching man in Las Vegas hotel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new video has surfaced showing the fight involving Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Darnell Greene. Greene has filed a $10 million lawsuit. He claims Kamara shoved him into a wall and punched him several times at a Las Vegas hotel in February. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV

