Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Las Vegas Desert Dogs wrap up first-ever training camp weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have wrapped up their first-ever training camp weekend north of the border. Thirty-eight players with the professional lacrosse team trained in Toronto in advance of their inaugural season in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas will head to the Akwesasne Reservation near...
Las Vegas 'marries the military'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Marries the Military is back. The office of the Clark County Clerk is giving away wedding packages through the week ahead of Veteran's Day. Joining us now with more is Clark County clerk Lynn Marie Goya and from Forge Social House in Boulder City, Amy Vandermark.
Jimmy Kimmel to receive Key to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jimmy Kimmel will receive the Key to the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the reopening of his comedy club. On Friday, Nov. 11, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom will present Kimmel with the ceremonial Key. The presentation will be at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club...
Hard Rock announces hiring efforts for Mirage Las Vegas takeover
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hard Rock International announced it will begin hiring efforts for The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip as it moves toward closing its purchase of the casino-hotel. A publicist says the company is looking to hire in its finance, human resources and information technology departments.
Melinda Sheckells recaps Formula One Launch Party in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There was no shortage of things to do in Las Vegas this past weekend, and the upcoming weekend will be no different. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to break it all down.
The Killers to ring in 2023 in Las Vegas for exclusive New Year's Eve performance
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hometown favorites, The Killers, are saying goodbye to 2022 here at home with their fans. On Monday, the band announced their new year's eve show, which will take place Saturday, December 31, at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The New Year's Eve...
Keith Urban announces new Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music star Keith Urban is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with a brand-new residency at Planet Hollywood. Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation announced Urban will headline 16 new dates at the Zappos Theater, starting in March next year. The new show comes after Urban...
Walk to Defeat ALS happening in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Walk to Defeat ALS is just days away. Indu Navar, founder of EverythingALS, joined us to talk about how your participation helps raise funds and awareness.
Lee Canyon reports nearly 6" of snow Tuesday, more on the way overnight
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tuesday is a good day for Southern Nevada skiers, snowboarders, and especially Lee Canyon. Lee Canyon received about a half foot of snow since this morning, and there is more on the way tonight. The area is looking forward to registering about 2 feet of...
Las Vegas local Drew Robinson speaks on mental health in new Carson Daly special
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Today Show's Carson Daly is the host of a powerful special focused on mental health. It's called 'Mind Matters: Behind the Picture,' where Daly sits down with four Today Show viewers to discuss their mental health journeys. Las Vegas native and mental health consultant...
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Matthew
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Matthew, 14, appears shy when meeting new people but warms up as soon as he begins talking. A very sweet kid, he gets along great with his five siblings. He has a lot of interests, some of which have been curtailed since he was diagnosed with leukemia a few years ago.
Nu-metal music festival 'Sick New World' announced for Las Vegas in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new music festival featuring some of the biggest names in nu-metal is coming to Las Vegas. Festival organizer C3 Presents announced "Sick New World," which will be held on Saturday, May 13, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The announced headliners are System of...
Maximizing your wardrobe with 'Gracious Beauty'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is National Job Action Day, where we celebrate redefining the opportunities in the career world, and a lot of that starts with what you wear to that first interview. Joining us now with some tips to maximize your wardrobe for that first handshake and...
Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes headlines at Treasure Island
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes will be headlining the Treasure Island Theatre on Friday, Nov. 11. She joined us to talk about her show and her connection to the Raiders.
Mentor Monday's on News 3
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Mentor Monday, sponsored by Pacific West Injury Law. Check out the video above for more.
Illegal power setup sparks fire at North Las Vegas home, 1 person transported
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire sparked by illegal power torched a home and sent one person to a hospital in North Las Vegas on Monday, according to a fire official. Crews responded around 2:15 p.m. to reports of a house fire with flames touching the neighboring home, a spokesman for the North Las Vegas Fire Department said in a video statement.
Locals flock to Primm for chance at $2B Powerball jackpot
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The record jackpot for Powerball now sits just shy of a whopping $2 billion, and many Nevadans are driving down the I-15 to Primm to try their luck. The odds of winning this jackpot are 1 in 292 million. People from Nevada and California woke...
Becky Hammon, Terry Fator headline Las Vegas Great Santa Run
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab holiday stockings and get ready for the 18th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run!. The annual run is coming back for the holiday season and is inviting the community to take a step on the most wonderful fun run of the year. The course...
New video surfaced of Alvin Kamara punching man in Las Vegas hotel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new video has surfaced showing the fight involving Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Darnell Greene. Greene has filed a $10 million lawsuit. He claims Kamara shoved him into a wall and punched him several times at a Las Vegas hotel in February. The...
