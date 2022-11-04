Read full article on original website
Easy
4d ago
it's not the people we need to be guarded from is the politicians in the after-hours counting

5
wmay.com
Bailey says Gov. Pritzker planning post-election youth COVID vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) – In closing arguments for Illinois governor, the Republican challenger says the choice comes down to whether voters want COVID-19 vaccines mandated for school children or not. Last month, after the CDC recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for the list of childhood vaccines, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
wmay.com
Democrats campaign to keep power that Republicans say isn’t good for ‘silent majority’
(The Center Square) – Republicans and Democrats continued campaigning Monday across Illinois on the final day heading into Tuesday’s election. Alongside other statewide Democratic office holders at a campaign stop in Springfield, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it’s imperative voters vote. “We have to elect pro-labor, pro-choice,...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Report shows internal vaccine mandate discussions; warmer then colder
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he would leave the decision of requiring COVID-19 vaccines for school children up to the legislature, but internal emails from the Illinois Department of Public Health show Pritzker is considering adding the COVID shot to the list of school vaccines. According to a report from...
wmay.com
Pritzker, Democrats Hold ”Get Out The Vote” Rallies In Springfield, Other Cities
Democrats are closing out the fall campaign with a statewide fly-around, as Governor JB Pritzker and other candidates urge the party faithful to get out and vote. Pritzker scheduled six rallies around the state Monday, including a stop in Springfield where he said that Democrats had delivered on their promises to get the state’s fiscal house in order and launched a massive public works program to repair roads and bridges around Illinois.
wmay.com
Illinois voters to decide whether to codify collective bargaining
(The Center Square) – Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify workers’ rights in Illinois. Opponents say it will lead to property tax increases across the state. The outcome will be determined by voters in Tuesday’s election. The measure would codify in the state constitution collective bargaining...
wmay.com
Bailey, DeVore Claim Pritzker Plans Vaccine Mandate; Governor’s Office Denies
The Republican nominees for governor and attorney general say Governor JB Pritzker is planning behind the scenes to mandate the COVID vaccine for schoolchildren. Darren Bailey and Thomas DeVore contend the only way to stop it is to vote Pritzker out of office on Tuesday. Their basis for making the claim is a series of emails from top Illinois Department of Public Health officials, which discuss legislative committee hearings and talk about a potential public backlash for “promoting” vaccines. The emails don’t say that the state wants to mandate the COVID vaccine, but DeVore says there’s only one explanation for why the state would want to “promote” a vaccine at this time.
wmay.com
Ruling In SAFE-T Act Lawsuits Expected By Mid-December
A ruling is expected by mid-December in the legal challenges filed by Sangamon and around 60 other Illinois counties against the proposal to end cash bail in the state on January 1st. Those cases allege the SAFE-T Act and its provisions known as the Pretrial Fairness Act violate the state...
wmay.com
Pritzker, Bailey Hold Get Out The Vote Rallies
The candidates for Illinois governor are closing out their long campaign season with rallies urging supporters to get out and vote. Governor JB Pritzker’s stops included a Sunday appearance in Chicago with Vice President Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, Republican rival Darren Bailey held a series of weekend rallies from Southern Illinois to Bloomington to Chicago.
wmay.com
Illinois gets poor marks in public school open enrollment study
(The Center Square) – A new policy brief that examined open enrollment policies of all 50 states found that Illinois has some of the most restrictive student transfer policies in the country. The Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws that allow students to...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act challenge to be heard Dec. 7; different ballots questions across state; tornado touchdown in Kendall County
Consolidated SAFE-T Act challenge to be heard Dec. 7. Dozens of state’s attorneys in Illinois have filed their joint lawsuit to declare the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional. Sixty-two state’s attorneys claim the legislation violates separation of powers as applied to victim rights and the bail provision of the Illinois Constitution. The lawsuits were consolidated into one and will be heard in Kankakee County Dec. 7.
wmay.com
GOP Cries Foul Over Flier Targeting Illinois Supreme Court Candidate
Illinois Republicans are objecting to a mailer that attacks one of the party’s Illinois Supreme Court nominees as a “RINO”… Republican in Name Only. The mailer from a group called “Ballot Access Illinois” contends Justice Michael Burke is soft on the issue of abortion and has failed to defend former President Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was “stolen.”
wmay.com
Illinois sees reduction in median household income
(The Center Square) – Illinois has seen a decrease in the median household income, and Todd Maisch, the Illinois Chamber president wonders if COVID-19 relief payments are a contributing factor. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average Illinois family made about $1,100 less last year than the year...
wmay.com
Illinois’s Streak Of Low Jobless Claims Continues
Illinois has now seen six straight months of record-low unemployment claims. State officials say with only 57-thousand “continued claims” for benefits last week, the state has been below the 70-thousand claim threshold for an unprecedented 26 weeks. Officials say it’s a sign of strength in the Illinois job market, which has seen gains in the total number of payroll jobs for 16 months in a row.
wmay.com
Raoul Urges FDA To Approve Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pill
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is part of a coalition urging the Food and Drug Administration to approve an application for the nation’s first birth control pill available over-the-counter, without a prescription. Raoul and 20 other attorneys general say the drug, called Opill, is safe and effective… and say...
