The Republican nominees for governor and attorney general say Governor JB Pritzker is planning behind the scenes to mandate the COVID vaccine for schoolchildren. Darren Bailey and Thomas DeVore contend the only way to stop it is to vote Pritzker out of office on Tuesday. Their basis for making the claim is a series of emails from top Illinois Department of Public Health officials, which discuss legislative committee hearings and talk about a potential public backlash for “promoting” vaccines. The emails don’t say that the state wants to mandate the COVID vaccine, but DeVore says there’s only one explanation for why the state would want to “promote” a vaccine at this time.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO