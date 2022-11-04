Time-Out Let’s see if I can do this without going on a full-on rant about chicken cheddar biscuits again. Time-out is one of the best restaurants in Chapel Hill, but it is also one of the most accessible places as well. Located right on Franklin Street, Time-out has good-quality food for cheap, and you can get it quickly if you are in a hurry. All of their options are already made when you walk in the door, so you just have to tell them what you would like, they’ll load up a styrofoam container for you, and you are all set to eat your fill before screaming your lungs out at the next game.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO