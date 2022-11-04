Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Related
Undefeated Duke head coach gets cold water bath
Jon Scheyer is 1-0 in his first year as the Duke basketball head coach following the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils' 71-44 home victory over unranked Jacksonville on Monday night. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game To sweeten the moment, all of Scheyer's players awaited his ...
Duke reveals starting lineup for season opener
The 2022-23 Duke basketball squad tips off the Jon Scheyer era at 7 p.m. ET Monday when the AP Top 25 preseason No. 7 Blue Devils host the unranked Jacksonville Dolphins, who finished with a 21-10 overall record last season and an 11-5 mark in the ASUN Conference. Remarkably, Duke hasn't lost a ...
chathamjournal.com
Here are the ACC football game times and networks for November 19
Greensboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following ACC football game times and networks for November 19. Regionally, Georgia Tech will be playing Carolina at Chapel Hill at 5:30 pm. Syracuse will visit Winston-Salem to play Wake Forest at 8 pm. Duke will be playing at Pittsburgh at noon and NC State will be at Louisville at 3:30 pm.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. UNC-Wilmington: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team will open the regular season Monday night in the Smith Center, hosting UNC-Wilmington. The Tar Heels haven’t dropped a season opener since the 2001-02 season. If you aren’t making the late-night trek to Chapel Hill for the game, here’s how you...
Chronicle
Duke women’s basketball overcomes foul trouble to notch season-opening win against North Carolina A&T
There are good wins and there are bad wins. But on the bright side for Duke, every win counts the same. Duke rode a 10-0 opening run to beat North Carolina A&T 77-57 at midday Monday. Behind a full-court press, improved transition offense and some new transfers showing out, the Blue Devils improved to a 3-0 mark in season-openers under head coach Kara Lawson. But foul trouble plagued Duke; center Kennedy Brown fouled out only three minutes into the fourth quarter, four more Blue Devils finished with at least three fouls and nearly 60% of North Carolina A&T’s points came at the line as Duke surpassed its previous single-game fouls record.
uncwsports.com
Seahawks Christen New Season With No. 1 Tar Heels
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Talk about a heckuva way to start the season. The UNCW men's basketball team, fresh off winning the 2022 College Basketball Invitational championship, officially opens the 2022-23 campaign late Monday with a visit to Chapel Hill to take on preseason No. 1 North Carolina. The...
tarheelblog.com
The best pre-game meals in Chapel Hill
Time-Out Let’s see if I can do this without going on a full-on rant about chicken cheddar biscuits again. Time-out is one of the best restaurants in Chapel Hill, but it is also one of the most accessible places as well. Located right on Franklin Street, Time-out has good-quality food for cheap, and you can get it quickly if you are in a hurry. All of their options are already made when you walk in the door, so you just have to tell them what you would like, they’ll load up a styrofoam container for you, and you are all set to eat your fill before screaming your lungs out at the next game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash
Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
Tropical Storm Nicole forces changes to NC football playoff schedule
Raleigh, N.C. — Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected across North Carolina on Friday due to the approach of Tropical Storm Nicole, which formed in the Atlantic Ocean this week. The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida this week, possibly as a hurricane, before riding up...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Christina Carr and Mahogany Madden-Roberts crowned Homecoming royalty
Christina Carr and Mahogany Madden-Roberts were overjoyed after being crowned Homecoming royalty on Nov. 5. Elon University seniors Christina Carr and Mahogany Madden-Roberts were greeted by a cheering crowd of students, alumni and families after they were crowned Homecoming royalty on Nov. 5. The ten candidates were presented on the...
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in Greensboro
Located at 4218 W Wendover Ave in Greensboro, NC 27409, The Juicy Crab store #50 is excited to welcome the public to its grand opening at noon on November 7th. Check out their full menu here. Phone number is (336) 285-6299.
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Cities Among the Best for Renters in 2022
Listen, I know this title may have thrown you off because it certainly shocked me too. Two North Carolina cities are really considered some of the best for renters for 2022. Just doesn’t seem real when we think about the cost of living today and the price of some of these apartment complexes around us. But, it is true. Charlotte sadly was not one of the cities, but you could have probably guessed that one. Finder.com gathered data to determine the best and worst cities for renters in 2022 and the results were a bit shocking. Well, some were shocking while cities that made the worse list completely made sense to me.
Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag brunch
The business owner believes the event got onto the radar of the Proud Boys because it was posted on LibsOfTikTok.
‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
chapelboro.com
Beer Study Moving to New Chapel Hill Location; New Bar Taking Over
A popular pub in Chapel Hill is set to move to a new location in coming weeks, with a new project jumping in to take its place. The Beer Study at 106 North Graham Street is moving into 504 West Franklin Street, the space that previously housed Mint Indian Cuisine. The bar shared an initial announcement on social media in September announcing the move, and is aiming to open the new space around its tenth anniversary on December 10.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
Raleigh News & Observer
Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)
The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
One of Raleigh’s most anticipated BBQ projects is now open, serving whole hog and more
The fully renovated downtown spot will serve barbecue by day, smashburgers by night.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
645K+
Followers
82K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0