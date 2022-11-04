The Hopkins Center for the Arts features the work of Kar-Keat Chong from now until Dec. 3. The show is called “Impressions of Twin Cities in Ink and Watercolor.”. “The works all features a very recognizable landmark around our area,” said Hopkins Center for the Arts gallery director Jim Clark. “I think people will see things they recognize and maybe open our eyes to areas that we haven’t explored before.”

