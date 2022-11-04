MILFORD — Fall story times are happening now at Milford Public Library. In-person story times take place at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and are geared for children ages 3-6. This is a great opportunity to expose your children to the joy of reading, plus fun arts and crafts activities and a weekly snack. Story times happen at the Milford Public Library downstairs in the meeting room across from the children’s department.

MILFORD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO