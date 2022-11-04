Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Support For The Hochstetlers Phenomenal
NORTH WEBSTER — “Unbelievable.” “Jammed packed.”. These are just a couple comments heard following Saturday night’s “Huddle Up For The Hochstetlers” event at The Owls Nest, North Webster. The event was a fundraiser to provide financial support to Katie and Andrew Hochstetler, as they travel through their journey of battling Katie’s stage 4 cervical cancer.
inkfreenews.com
Snow, Shifted Into District 22, Wins By Large Margin
WARSAW — First-term state lawmaker Craig Snow claimed victory Tuesday night, Nov. 8, in the revamped House District 22 that now includes much of Kosciusko County. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the 53-year-old Republican won 79.2% of the vote in Kosciusko County against two opponents – Democrat Dee Moore and Libertarian Josh Vergiels.
inkfreenews.com
Vote Centers Report Good Turnout, But Still Lower Than 2018
WARSAW — Lynn Howie was hungry early Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. That’s because the election inspector at the vote center at Christ’s Covenant Church in Winona Lake was too busy to eat for the early part of Election Day. She was working at the vote center’s entrance...
inkfreenews.com
New Faces Elected To Warsaw, Wawasee, Whitko School Boards
WARSAW – There will be some changes in area school boards, as well as some incumbents who will retain their seats. Tom Westerhof won 54.11%, or 763 votes, of the vote to represent District 1 on the Warsaw School Board. Opponent Matt Dick received 647 votes, or 45.89%. Westerhof...
inkfreenews.com
Election Results Begin Rolling In
WARSAW — Vote center staff were surprised at what they felt were higher turnouts than previous elections. However, Ann Torpy, county clerk, stated this was due to less poll workers than in 2020, so “it made it feel overwhelming.” Some vote centers ran out of parking spaces due to the turnout.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Schools’ Tiger Ambassador Program Starts Strong
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools has recently introduced a Tiger Ambassador Program. Each school principal reached out to invite a community member. The first meeting was held on Sept. 22. At that time, WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert, shared the WCS mission and organizational structure, and invited guest presenters Mark Fick, director of transportation; Stacie Light, director of food services; Matt Binkerd, athletic director; and Michael Howk, assistant athletic director.
inkfreenews.com
North Webster Community Public Library — Cookbook Club Will Meet Nov. 8
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Attendees do not need to have a library card to participate in any of these events. Adult Events. Cookbook club, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov 8. The theme this month is “Ideas for...
inkfreenews.com
Commissioners Approve JDAI Grant Application Request
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Commissioners have OK’d a request to apply for a grant regarding alternative sentencing for youths. At their meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, the commissioners approved the request brought by Kosciusko County Juvenile Probation Officers Kara Shively and Dana Bailey on behalf of Kosciusko Superior Court 1 Judge Karin McGrath. The commissioners’ meeting was on Monday, as Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
inkfreenews.com
Sharon Miller
Sharon Miller, 70, New Paris, died at 8:36 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born June 23, 1952. On Aug. 4, 1973, she married Eugene D. Miller; he preceded her in death. Surviving are a son, Jeremy Miller, New Paris; daughter, Melissa (Adam) Shull, Goshen;...
inkfreenews.com
Whitko Archery Tournament Raises Money, Items For Food Pantries
SOUTH WHITLEY — The Whitko Archery Harvest Classic Tournament recently raised $480 and donated 470 food items for each food pantry in Pierceton and South Whitley. Eight school districts shot in each division, including one from Michigan. Participating districts included Churubusco, Central Noble, East Noble, Southern Wells, Jay County, Westview, Grand Ledge and Whitko.
inkfreenews.com
City Plans To Use $3.5M For Groundwater Improvement Projects
WARSAW – Seeing an opportunity that doesn’t come along often, the Warsaw Common Council approved an ordinance on first reading Monday authorizing the restructuring and re-issuance of its 2018 sewage works revenue bonds. Mayor Joe Thallemer introduced the ordinance by telling the Council the Redevelopment Commission also looked...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko Libertarians Hope Energy, Concerns Turn Into Votes
WARSAW – One of the oft-heard reasons cited by new candidates running for local office is their desire to “give back.”. That line – as sincere as it often is – is rarely heard when sitting around a table of Libertarian Party enthusiasts weeks before an election.
inkfreenews.com
Officer Brings Insights Into The Ins And Outs Of Drugs
WARSAW – Jermaine Galloway helps people understand the biggest types of drugs he’s seen and tools to help in the country’s drug problem. Galloway, “The Tall Cop,” spoke at the Warsaw Performing Arts Center during his “High In Plain Sight: Substance Abuse Prevention Training” event Monday, Nov. 7.
inkfreenews.com
Air Force Veteran Dale Long Named November Veteran Of Month
WARSAW — U.S. Air Force veteran Dale Long is the November Kosciusko County veteran of the month. Long, 83, Warsaw, was honored at the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, Nov. 7. The meeting was held one day earlier than usual due to Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
inkfreenews.com
Allen Sutherlin
Allen Sutherlin, 70, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Care, Fort Wayne. Allen was born July 25, 1952, in Warsaw, the son of Dean and Virginia Sutherlin. He was employed with Gatke Corporation and the Johnson & Johnson refrigeration department. He was a volunteer at Our Father’s...
inkfreenews.com
Milford Public Library — Puzzles And Cake Pans Available For Checkout
MILFORD — Fall story times are happening now at Milford Public Library. In-person story times take place at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and are geared for children ages 3-6. This is a great opportunity to expose your children to the joy of reading, plus fun arts and crafts activities and a weekly snack. Story times happen at the Milford Public Library downstairs in the meeting room across from the children’s department.
inkfreenews.com
Nancy Ann Bickel
Nancy Ann Bickel, 92, Wabash, died at 3:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Feb. 20, 1930. She is survived by two children, David (Jorie) Bickel, Danville and Kristine Strutz, Circleville, Ohio; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash, is in...
inkfreenews.com
Wyatt Maxwell Beckler
Wyatt Maxwell Beckler, 18, Fort Wayne, died Nov. 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. Wyatt was born March 11, 2004. He is survived by his father and mother, Yon M. and Brookelynn D. Beckler, Fort Wayne; brothers, Kole Beckler, Fort Wayne and Macade Beckler; sister, Kylise Beckler; maternal grandfather, Edward Shepherd, North Manchester; maternal grandmother, Tina Jacoby, Auburn; paternal grandmother, Valerie Beckler; maternal great-grandparents, Rich and Carrol Johnson, Fort Wayne; and paternal great-grandmother, Ginny Smith-Voelker, Fort Wayne.
inkfreenews.com
Paul Wrightsman
Paul A. Wrightsman, 82, North Manchester, died Nov. 7, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital, Huntington. Paul was born Aug. 25, 1940. Paul married Shirley A. Graybill on April 2, 1961; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Scott Wrightsman, North Manchester; daughter, Connie (Dennis) Jamison, Rocky...
inkfreenews.com
Timeline From The Past: 1977 Oakwood Park Fire, Optimist Club
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Nov. 10, 1986 — Warsaw’s Ryan Weihler and Manchester’s Eric Underwood ended their high school cross country careers in outstanding fashion here in Saturday’s Indiana High School Athletic Association State Cross Country Championships.
