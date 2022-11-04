ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 4

Thegameisover
4d ago

Fellow citizens pay attention, the workers rights act is for government contracts only. Creates a “fundamental right” for government workers to unionize and bargain, on par with the freedoms of speech and religion.Expands bargaining for government worker unions beyond wages and benefits to include broad new subjects, including “economic welfare.”Prohibits state and local lawmakers from passing taxpayer-friendly reforms, such as limits to the length of government union contracts or improved disciplinary measures for misconduct.Bans right to work, a policy that would prevent workers from being fired for refusing to pay money to a union.

Reply(1)
2
Related
WCIA

Race for Governor in Illinois: Pritzker seeks second term against State Sen. Bailey

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is seeking a second term against Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey. Both Bailey, a southern Illinois farmer, and the Democratic governor accuse the other of being too extreme for Illinois. With Democrats’ supermajority control of the General Assembly, Pritzker has enjoyed four years of pushing through major initiatives beginning with an overdue $45 billion […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

LATEST Election Results from the 2022 Illinois Midterm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Illinois’ Midterm election day as voters from across the state went to the polls to vote for their candidate for governor, some major races in the U.S. House of Representatives, and several local representatives. 10:28 p.m. – Suzanna Mendoza (D) will remain Illinois Comptroller, defeating Shannon Teresi (R) and Dierdre […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Candidates for Illinois Governor, Secretary of State Make Final Pushes to Sway Voters

Prominent politicians stopped in Illinois this past weekend in an attempt to build support for candidates in key races - with Election Day drawing near by day. President Joe Biden stumped for Reps. Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten and spoke at an event in Joliet regarding Medicare and Social Security. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who's being challenged by Illinois Sen. Darren Bailey, didn't attend the event.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Pritzker, Democrats Hold ”Get Out The Vote” Rallies In Springfield, Other Cities

Democrats are closing out the fall campaign with a statewide fly-around, as Governor JB Pritzker and other candidates urge the party faithful to get out and vote. Pritzker scheduled six rallies around the state Monday, including a stop in Springfield where he said that Democrats had delivered on their promises to get the state’s fiscal house in order and launched a massive public works program to repair roads and bridges around Illinois.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Political expert weighs in on Election Day

PEORIA (25 News Now) - 25News spoke with political expert Tiffany White, the Executive Director of the Dirksen Congressional Center in Pekin. She says there are no known issues or threats here in Illinois and that the integrity in our voting process hasn’t been questioned. She goes on to...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

What is the Workers' Rights Amendment? What it Means, Who Supports it and More

Illinois voters will decide this November election on a potential change to the state's constitution, which centers on workers rights. Known as the workers' rights amendment, or Amendment 1, voters will be asked whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively, specifically to negotiate “wages, hours and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois voters to decide whether to codify collective bargaining

(The Center Square) – Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify workers’ rights in Illinois. Opponents say it will lead to property tax increases across the state. The outcome will be determined by voters in Tuesday’s election. The measure would codify in the state constitution collective bargaining...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey host Get Out the Vote rallies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just three days ahead of midterm elections, candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard, hoping to persuade any voters who are still undecided. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports, voters across the state and the country are getting ready to hit the polls. Saturday candidates took one of their final chances at swaying votes in their favor. Republican nominee for governor Darren Baily hosted multiple Get Out the Vote rallies. the first was in Bloomington Saturday morning. "This race is close, but this race is winnable," Bailey said. "We have the power to change this great state and it starts...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

What Time Do Polls Open and Close On Election Day in Illinois? Here Are Polling Place Hours and More

While early voting is set to end Monday night, you'll be able to vote at your designated polling place on Election Day, which depends on where you live. In order to find out where your Election Day voting polling place is, check your polling place using the State Board of Elections Polling Place lookup tool. Even if you aren't registered to vote, you'll be able to do so at your designated location Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
104.5 KDAT

Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?

The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Ruling In SAFE-T Act Lawsuits Expected By Mid-December

A ruling is expected by mid-December in the legal challenges filed by Sangamon and around 60 other Illinois counties against the proposal to end cash bail in the state on January 1st. Those cases allege the SAFE-T Act and its provisions known as the Pretrial Fairness Act violate the state...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Battle Over Constitutional Amendment Goes Down To Wire

One of the key questions to be decided Tuesday is whether to amend the Illinois Constitution to protect the right of workers to collectively bargain. Supporters call it the Workers Rights Amendment, and it would prohibit so-called “right-to-work” laws at the state or local level. But opponents say the amendment would make it harder to attract businesses to come to Illinois and could lead to property tax increases to cover higher labor costs.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy