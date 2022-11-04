Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may need a new addition to his list of nicknames — “LePinocchio.”. James turned some heads this week with some comments that he made at a press conference on Sunday. Paying tribute to the late Migos rapper Takeoff, who was just killed in a shooting on Nov. 1, James spoke on his fandom of Migos. The former MVP claimed that “I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010” and would play their music in the locker room.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO