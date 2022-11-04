ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Update on status of UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

The status of UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet left many confused on Saturday night. Charbonnet dressed for the Bruins’ game at Arizona State but did not take any snaps. The TV announcing crew had no idea what was going on, and neither did any Bruins reporters, who were unaware of any injury issue for the running back.
Anthony Davis had soft move after Lakers’ latest loss

Anthony Davis apparently had better places to be after his team’s latest loss over the weekend. The Los Angeles Lakers star Davis had a strong 17-point first half on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But unfortunately, Davis went full Harry Houdini in the second half, managing a mere two points on two shot attempts after halftime as the Lakers lost at home by a 114-100 final.
Fans bash LeBron James for all the times he has supposedly lied

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may need a new addition to his list of nicknames — “LePinocchio.”. James turned some heads this week with some comments that he made at a press conference on Sunday. Paying tribute to the late Migos rapper Takeoff, who was just killed in a shooting on Nov. 1, James spoke on his fandom of Migos. The former MVP claimed that “I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010” and would play their music in the locker room.
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow

A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
