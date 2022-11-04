Read full article on original website
Update on status of UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet
The status of UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet left many confused on Saturday night. Charbonnet dressed for the Bruins’ game at Arizona State but did not take any snaps. The TV announcing crew had no idea what was going on, and neither did any Bruins reporters, who were unaware of any injury issue for the running back.
Momentous Run Helps UCLA Men's Basketball Defeat Sacramento State
Feeding off a 20-0 run in the first half, Jaylen Clark led the Bruins with 17 points, 8 rebounds and 7 steals on Monday.
Anthony Davis had soft move after Lakers’ latest loss
Anthony Davis apparently had better places to be after his team’s latest loss over the weekend. The Los Angeles Lakers star Davis had a strong 17-point first half on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But unfortunately, Davis went full Harry Houdini in the second half, managing a mere two points on two shot attempts after halftime as the Lakers lost at home by a 114-100 final.
Fans bash LeBron James for all the times he has supposedly lied
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may need a new addition to his list of nicknames — “LePinocchio.”. James turned some heads this week with some comments that he made at a press conference on Sunday. Paying tribute to the late Migos rapper Takeoff, who was just killed in a shooting on Nov. 1, James spoke on his fandom of Migos. The former MVP claimed that “I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010” and would play their music in the locker room.
CIF football quarterfinal round playoff schedule for Orange County teams
Quarterfinal round games are scheduled for Friday night, Nov. 11 but could be moved to Thursday or Saturday. Please check back Monday for exact dates and locations. Chaparral at Corona del Mar (Newport Harbor) Yorba Linda at Palos Verdes. El Modena at Bishop Diego. DIVISION 4. Cypress at Long Beach...
Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow
A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
