Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Girls, Boys Win Cross Country Titles; Nechanicky is Girls Winner
Saturday was quite a day for the Wayzata cross country programs. The Trojans girls and boys each won state class AAA team titles. And Wayzata’s Abbey Nechanicky raced to an easy win in the girls individual championship in a time of 16:47.7, earning her first state title after missing last year’s meet with an injury.
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Volleyball Set to Defend State Title
The Wayzata volleyball team is back in the state tournament looking to defend the class AAAA title won last season. The Trojans had to get past a very good Champlin Park squad to get there. Wayzata beat the Rebels in four close sets in a great Section 5AAAA championship match.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Football Rolls Into State Playoffs
The Maple Grove football team remained unbeaten following a 54-21 rout of Forest Lake, giving the Crimson a section title and a berth into the state playoffs for a second straight year. Maple Grove scored 23 points in the final 4:51 of the second quarter to break open a close...
ccxmedia.org
Brooks, Simons, Mitchell Elected to Osseo School Board
Voters in the Osseo School District elected incumbents Thomas Brooks and Tanya Simons, as well as newcomer Sarah Mitchell to the school board. Each collected more than 22,000 votes. Kelsey Dawson Walton, incumbent and current board chair, did not win re-election, finishing in fourth place with 19,750 votes. LaDawn Severin...
ccxmedia.org
Play of the Week Winner 11/7 – Miles Redmond
With 64% of the votes, Miles Redmond’s goal for Wayzata boys soccer is this weeks CCX Sports Play of the Week Winner.
ccxmedia.org
See Twin Cities Landmarks in Kar-Keat Chong Exhibit in Hopkins
The Hopkins Center for the Arts features the work of Kar-Keat Chong from now until Dec. 3. The show is called “Impressions of Twin Cities in Ink and Watercolor.”. “The works all features a very recognizable landmark around our area,” said Hopkins Center for the Arts gallery director Jim Clark. “I think people will see things they recognize and maybe open our eyes to areas that we haven’t explored before.”
ccxmedia.org
Two Newcomers Elected to Maple Grove City Council
After all of the ballots were counted Tuesday night, voters in Maple Grove elected Kristy Janigo and Rachelle Johnson to serve on the city council. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State website, Janigo received 24.55% of the vote (12,192 total votes). Johnson, meanwhile, received 22.35% of the vote (11,103 total votes).
ccxmedia.org
Carroll Wins House 42A Seat
Current Plymouth City Council member Ned Carroll defeated Kathy Burkett to win the House District 42A seat. Carroll, the DFL candidate, won with 58.3 percent of the vote out of 18,144 ballots cast. Burkett, a Republican, finished with 41.7 percent. A Plymouth resident of 28 years, Carroll has served on...
ccxmedia.org
Poppe Wins Another Term as Osseo Mayor
Osseo Mayor Duane Poppe won another term on Tuesday night. He earned 656 votes, or 60 percent of the vote, over Alicia Vickerman, who had 437 votes. Poppe was first elected in 2012. He works in commercial real estate. Juliana Hultstrom and Mark Schulz were both uncontested in their bids...
ccxmedia.org
Local Vote 2022: Klevorn, Schroeder in Race for House 42B
The two candidates on the ballot to represent House District 42B are DFL incumbent Ginny Klevorn and Republican challenger Jackie Schroeder. The district covers Plymouth east of Vicksburg Lane and Medicine Lake. CCX News offered the opportunity for all candidates to record a candidate statement and both candidates participated. You...
ccxmedia.org
Local Vote 2022: New Rep for House 42A will be Burkett or Carroll
A new face will represent House District 42A, which covers western Plymouth and one precinct in Maple Grove. Republican Kathy Burkett faces DFL candidate and Plymouth city council member Ned Carroll. Both candidates opted to record a candidate statement. You can hear from other candidates here. Shannon Slatton, reporting. Maple...
ccxmedia.org
Winston Makes History, Becomes Brooklyn Park’s First Black Mayor
In a history-making Brooklyn Park mayoral race, Hollies Winston defeated Wynfred Russell to become the city’s first ever Black mayor. Winston won with 59.1 percent of the vote out of 23,864 ballots cast. City council races have historically been nonpartisan. However, Winston received the backing of the DFL Party....
ccxmedia.org
Three New Members Elected to Plymouth City Council
Voters in Plymouth elected three fresh faces to serve on the city council. For the at-large seat, Clark Gregor received 41% of the vote over candidates Neha Markanda and Derek Anderson. Markanda received 34% of the vote, while Anderson received 24%. For the Ward 2 seat, Julie Peterson won by...
ccxmedia.org
Final Day of Early Voting Packs Brooklyn Park City Hall
Brooklyn Park City Hall was busy on Monday as many voters participated in the last day for early voting before Tuesday’s election. According to election officials, more than 7,400 people voted early. Residents had to pack their patience to vote in Brooklyn Park on Monday. The parking lot was...
ccxmedia.org
Voters in Osseo School District Approve Levy Referendums
Voters in the Osseo School District approved two levy referendum requests, easing fears about potential cuts to the classroom. Question No. 1 renews and expands an operating levy that was set to expire after this year. School officials say the funds from the levy directly impact the classroom. The vote was 54.4 percent in favor and 45.6 percent against.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Voters Choose April Graves as Mayor
Brooklyn Center voters chose April Graves as their next mayor, unseating incumbent Mayor Mike Elliott. Graves won with 54 percent of the vote to Elliott’s 46 percent. In Elliott’s first term in office, the city saw unprecedented challenges. Businesses and public facilities had to adjust to changing COVID regulations.
ccxmedia.org
Crystal Voters Send Eidbo, Kiser, Kamish to Council
Forest Eidbo, Therese Kiser, and Traci Kamish will be headed to the Crystal city council. Forest Eidbo defeated Tony Sumnicht with 58 percent of 3,649 votes to represent Second II. Therese Kiser won reelection to represent Ward 1 over Albin Andolshek with 69 percent of 1957 votes. In Ward 2,...
ccxmedia.org
Woman Fatally Shot in Brooklyn Park, Police Arrest Five Suspects
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a homicide after a woman was killed. Brooklyn Park police were called to the Eden Park Apartments around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, officers found a door forced open and a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police tried to save the woman, but she later died.
ccxmedia.org
Teneshia Kragness, Dan Jerzak Elected to Brooklyn Center Council
Teneshia Kragness and Dan Jerzak have been elected to the Brooklyn Center City Council. Kragness won 33 percent of the votes and Dan Jerzak collected 30 percent. Kau Guannu had 21 percent, while Andrew Johnson had 17 percent of the vote. The Brooklyn Center City Council race was a relatively...
ccxmedia.org
Man Charged with Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Arson
A suspect in the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army arson case appeared in court Monday. Jack Heinrich, 33, whose last known address was in Champlin, is charged with three felonies: second-degree arson, second-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property. Heinrich was previously arrested on July 26 in which he was accused...
