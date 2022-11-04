ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Final scoreboard: 🏈 Keep up with updates from Week 11 Polk County high school football

By Roy Fuoco, The Ledger
 4 days ago

After scheduling disruptions because of rain and lightning delays along with Hurricane Ian, the final week of the regular season is finally here. Most teams know their postseason fate, good or bad, but some teams are still fighting to hold on to plahoff spots and there also are a couple of big rivalry games.

Lake Gibson is looking to beat Miami Beach to hang on to the No. 8 seed in Class 3S, Region 2. The two rivalry games are Bartow at Lake Wales and Winter Haven at Auburndale.

Keep checking here at www.theledger.com/sports and follow us on Twitter: @RoyFuoco and @PolkPreps.

'Face of our program': Lake Wales' Grotjan on top of his game as playoffs near

Week 11: Polk County's Friday night high school football preview capsules

What would the FHSAA brackets look like: If the playoffs started today?

Roy Fuoco can be reached at roy.fuoco@theledger.com or at 863-802-7526. Follow him on Twitter: @RoyFuoco.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Final scoreboard: 🏈 Keep up with updates from Week 11 Polk County high school football

