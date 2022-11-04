ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora police arrest suspect accused of shooting at an undercover officer in road rage incident

By By DENNIS HUSPENI
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u15PJ_0izChzMq00

Aurora Police arrested a suspect on a felony attempted murder charge after he allegedly drove a car chasing after an off-duty, uniformed officer as a passenger fired at her in a road rage incident.

Ja'Quey Talone Wyrick, 26, faces one count of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer after he and another suspect — who later killed himself in a standoff with SWAT officers — cut off the officer, who was in her personal car but still uniformed, and then tried to chase her down on I-225 Thursday.

"Wyrick was the driver of a red Toyota Yaris who twice cut off an off-duty officer near a fast-food parking lot near the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Road in Aurora," according to a news release. "Wyrick then chased the officer to Interstate 225 where a 16-year-old male passenger fired multiple shots at the officer’s personal vehicle while driving south between Mississippi and Iliff."

The 16-year-old died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself in an apartment at Preserve at City Center Apartments, 1098 S. Evanston Way, Aurora.

"The identity of the deceased will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after positive identification and notification of next of kin," according to the release.

The incident began shortly after 8 a.m. in a fast-food parking lot near the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Road in Aurora, according to Aurora Police.

An off-duty Aurora police officer was driving in her personal car in the parking lot after her shift when a red Toyota sedan exiting the drive-thru cut off the officer, she told investigators. The officer honked at the driver of the sedan.

The red sedan reportedly followed the officer. Authorities said that while the officer was driving south between Mississippi and Iliff on I-225, the red sedan pulled up next to the officer’s driver’s side window and the passenger fired at the officer.

The officer was not injured during the shooting. Police later closed I-225 to recover shell casings.

An Aurora Police spokesman said via email Friday the officer is not on leave and there is no Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation because she didn't fire her weapon. He declined to identify her.

Patrol officers positively identified Wyrick Thursday and later arrested him at his home.

SWAT officers, meanwhile, attempted to establish contact with the suspected shooter to negotiate his surrender, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

Following the hours-long standoff hours, SWAT officers entered the apartment and discovered him dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Aurora Police Department detectives are still investigating the incident and are interested in speaking with anyone who might have witnessed the shooting, which took place between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. on I-225 between Mississippi and Iliff," according to the release. "Investigators also want to speak with anyone who’s vehicle might have been damaged by gunfire during the incident."

If you have any information about this case, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Quadruple homicide suspect threatened ex 1 week before shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Exactly one week before Joseph Castorena is accused of fatally shooting four people in Aurora, he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun and smashed her car window with a tire iron, an arrest affidavit says. Joseph Castorena, 21, is wanted in connection with the deadly shooting...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police ask for public's help identifying bank robbery suspect

Denver police and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force are asking for the public's help in identifying a bank robber. Police say on Oct. 19 at approximately 10:18 a.m. a bank robber was reported at the U.S. Bank located on 2456 South Parker Road in Aurora. According to authorities, a man brandished a weapon and demanded money from the clerk and fled on foot. Authorities describe the suspect as a Black male, standing at 6 foot tall, 170-180 pounds, in mid-20s or 30s. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, a multi-colored dark hoodie and dark pants.The suspect is also responsible for a bank robbery at the Commerce Bank on 1635 East Colfax Avenue and the UMB Bank on 1635 East Colfax Avenue in Denver. Denver police encourage anyone with additional information on the suspect to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP. 
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two police officers criminally charged in horrific train collision

Two police officers face charges in a train collision debacle which went viral last month after shocking police body-worn camera video showed the locomotive crashing into a police car with a suspect inside. Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke announced three charges Monday against Fort Lupton police officer Jordan Steinke including criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, reckless endangerment and second degree assault. The weapon in the charging document is described as a locomotive. ...
FORT LUPTON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Disturbing details of boys accused of starting Lakewood apartment fire revealed in hearing

The two boys suspected of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and daughter did so in retribution after getting kicked out of one of the units, a Monday Jefferson County court hearing revealed. Siona Owens, who said she was in her burning second floor apartment for eight minutes with her children before she jumped out, asked Judge Bryce Allan that the two be held without bond. Allan The...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Police pursuit of stolen car ends with juvenile driver's arrest

Law enforcement used a car owner's cell phone app and a police helicopter to track the stolen car's flight from officers through the eastern metro area last week. Five youths from inside the car, ranging in age from 13 to 16 years old, were eventually caught.Only one was arrested and charged - the 14-year-old driver. "The other four juveniles were turned over to their parents," the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Charges may be filed against the remaining four at a later date.RELATED  Denver Police arrest suspect in 14-year-old Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon's deathThe incident began at 6:43 p.m....
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Police officer on the job with active felony charges

LOG LANE VILLAGE, Colo. — This town of 800 residents has two police officers tasked with watching over their safety, yet a 9NEWS investigation reveals one of them is currently out on bond for a felony case, and the other faced allegations for sending nude photos to women while on duty.
MORRISON, CO
The Denver Gazette

2 juveniles arrested a week after deadly Lakewood Halloween day fire

The family of a mother and 10 year old child who died in a Lakewood apartment fire a week ago is thankful that two juveniles have been arrested for allegedly starting the early morning blaze. Lakewood police announced the arrest of the two juveniles Monday on suspicion of first degree murder and first degree arson. Because of their ages, their names were not released. Kathleen Payton and her daughter Jazmine died in that blaze.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Reason.com

2 Years After Police Broke a 73-Year-Old Woman's Arm, A New Report Reveals Even More Misconduct

Two years after the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman, a newly released report reveals further misconduct from police. In 2020, Loveland, Colorado police violently arrested Karen Garner—resulting in a broken arm and dislocated shoulder. While two officers were convicted of charges related to the incident, the city has only now released a 2021 report detailing further officer misconduct.
LOVELAND, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Driver using cell phone causes multi-vehicle crash involving an El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs driver was cited after they caused a multi-vehicle crash involving an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to reports of a crash near E. Platte Ave. and N. Academy Blvd. at 5:31 p.m. Monday. At the scene, officers The post Driver using cell phone causes multi-vehicle crash involving an El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Westword

Denver Weekend Violence: Three Shootings in an Hour, Fourteen-Year-Old Busted

The weather may be cooling, but violence is not. At least six shootings and a stabbing took place across the metro area this past weekend, and all but one of those incidents was within Denver city limits. Three of the shootings appear to have taken place within a single hour, including a killing for which a fourteen-year-old was arrested.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy