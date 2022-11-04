Aurora police arrest suspect accused of shooting at an undercover officer in road rage incident

Aurora Police arrested a suspect on a felony attempted murder charge after he allegedly drove a car chasing after an off-duty, uniformed officer as a passenger fired at her in a road rage incident.

Ja'Quey Talone Wyrick, 26, faces one count of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer after he and another suspect — who later killed himself in a standoff with SWAT officers — cut off the officer, who was in her personal car but still uniformed, and then tried to chase her down on I-225 Thursday.

"Wyrick was the driver of a red Toyota Yaris who twice cut off an off-duty officer near a fast-food parking lot near the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Road in Aurora," according to a news release. "Wyrick then chased the officer to Interstate 225 where a 16-year-old male passenger fired multiple shots at the officer’s personal vehicle while driving south between Mississippi and Iliff."

The 16-year-old died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself in an apartment at Preserve at City Center Apartments, 1098 S. Evanston Way, Aurora.

"The identity of the deceased will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after positive identification and notification of next of kin," according to the release.

The incident began shortly after 8 a.m. in a fast-food parking lot near the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Road in Aurora, according to Aurora Police.

An off-duty Aurora police officer was driving in her personal car in the parking lot after her shift when a red Toyota sedan exiting the drive-thru cut off the officer, she told investigators. The officer honked at the driver of the sedan.

The red sedan reportedly followed the officer. Authorities said that while the officer was driving south between Mississippi and Iliff on I-225, the red sedan pulled up next to the officer’s driver’s side window and the passenger fired at the officer.

The officer was not injured during the shooting. Police later closed I-225 to recover shell casings.

An Aurora Police spokesman said via email Friday the officer is not on leave and there is no Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation because she didn't fire her weapon. He declined to identify her.

Patrol officers positively identified Wyrick Thursday and later arrested him at his home.

SWAT officers, meanwhile, attempted to establish contact with the suspected shooter to negotiate his surrender, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

Following the hours-long standoff hours, SWAT officers entered the apartment and discovered him dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Aurora Police Department detectives are still investigating the incident and are interested in speaking with anyone who might have witnessed the shooting, which took place between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. on I-225 between Mississippi and Iliff," according to the release. "Investigators also want to speak with anyone who’s vehicle might have been damaged by gunfire during the incident."

If you have any information about this case, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.