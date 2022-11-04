ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo man to be sentenced in wife's 2021 slaying after pleading guilty to manslaughter

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
A Pueblo man will be sentenced in January for killing his wife in August 2021.

Albert Rodriguez, 65, pleaded guilty on Sept. 28 to manslaughter — a lesser offense included in the original charge levied against him of second-degree murder — in connection to the death of 52-year-old Valerie Munoz. Rodriguez was slated for trial in mid-October but accepted the plea beforehand.

The plea deal does not stipulate a set sentence. However, a charge of manslaughter without major aggravating or mitigating circumstances carries a sentence of between two and six years, the plea agreement states. If found guilty by a jury of his peers, a charge of second-degree murder could have carried a sentence of up to 48 years in prison.

Rodriguez is also ordered to pay restitution to the victim's family, according to the plea deal, though an amount has not yet been set.

Rodriguez was arrested by Pueblo police in December 2021 after they'd spent several months investigating Munoz's death.

Pueblo crime:Pueblo police say September fatal shooting stemmed from domestic fight

In the early morning of Aug. 16, 2021, Rodriguez called 911 and reported he had "accidentally" shot his wife, Munoz.

Rodriguez, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Chieftain, allegedly told Munoz after shooting her that he had believed her to be an intruder, though he admitted to police he and Munoz had been "having problems."

Rodriguez told 911 emergency dispatchers that "it was dark," and the "lights were off completely" when he shot her.

A Pueblo police officer arrived at the house at approximately 2:45 a.m. and cleared the residence before checking on Munoz, who was still alive and lying on the floor of the bedroom.

The officer located a black Beretta firearm in the bedroom with Munoz, according to the affidavit.

Pueblo firefighters and American Medical Response (AMR) arrived shortly after. While on scene, an AMR employee reportedly asked Munoz what happened. Munoz reportedly said that she got up in the night and was going to her chair in the living room when Rodriguez shot her in the back, according to the affidavit.

Rodriguez allegedly asked her, "Hey, babe, why didn't you make any noise? I thought you were Trece."

Pueblo police said they were unable to identify a person called "Trece" in the couple's life, according to the affidavit, and there was no sign of forced entry to the home. Munoz died at a hospital shortly after 4 a.m. that morning.

An autopsy later revealed the gunshot hit Munoz in the chest, passing through her left lung before exiting her shoulder. According to ballistic reports, the shot was fired from between 6 inches to 3 feet away.

Munoz's daughters allegedly told investigators that Rodriguez and their mother often fought and claimed Rodriguez used methamphetamine.

According to a toxicology report from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Rodriguez had 338 nanograms per milliliter (ng/ml) of methamphetamine and 34 ng/ml of amphetamine in his system at the time of the shooting.

One of Munoz's daughters, Hannah Vigil, also observed that the room had several light sources, countering the claim that the room was completely dark at the time of the shooting.

In the final summary of the affidavit requesting an arrest warrant for Rodriguez, Detective Jose Medina described the couple's relationship as "dysfunctional" to the point that Valerie's daughter, who lives in northern Colorado, arranged her life so the victim could live with her permanently to get away from Rodriguez.

Medina also stated he did not believe, based on the statements of Munoz's daughters, that it was completely dark as Rodriguez claimed and that based on the distance of the shot described in the ballistic report and the presence of methamphetamines in Rodriguez's system, he did not believe Rodriguez did not know who he was shooting.

"Albert lived with Valerie alone in the residence and based on the investigation, had no reason to believe he was shooting "Trece" or anyone else who would be a threat as there was not any evidence of forced entry to the residence," Medina wrote in the affidavit's summary.

Rodriguez will be sentenced by Judge William Alexander at 11 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2023.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

Comments / 8

WWWWatcher
4d ago

Life for a life even the da in denver didn't give the shooter of the dog walkers he shot a deal. Oh wait your hands were Tied right.

Reply
6
Republicansgivegoodhead
3d ago

how many people from Pueblo saw the KRDO news story about men getting a slap on the wrist when violating a restraining order in Pueblo and sometimes in the state of Colorado!? it's time to fire and recall Pueblo county DA and fire him on the spot!

Reply
3
ColoradoColorado
4d ago

why does our DA always plea bargain everyone? Why do we even need him.

Reply(2)
7
 

