ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Family of shooting victim protests after suspect granted recognizance bond

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0czh_0izChvpw00

The family of an Augusta man killed in a July 26 shooting hosted a vigil outside of the Augusta Judicial Center Friday afternoon, calling for the judge to revoke bond for the suspect.

Anthony Lee Flowers, 33, died after being shot in the head and neck on July 26 at the C Corner Convenience Store on Wheeless Road.

Frederick McNeal, 62, was indicted Friday morning for malice murder, felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was granted a signature bond on Aug. 26 by Judge Daniel J. Craig.

Vigil:Friday vigil to memorialize Augusta murder victim in wake of suspect receiving bond

Shooting arrest:Arrest made after Augusta man killed in Tuesday morning shooting

Flowers' sister, Stacey Henry McCullough, voiced her opinions, during the vigil, on the man she accuses of taking her brother's life.

"To the animal that hunted my brother down, I watched my mother and father cry in agony over the pain that your sick games caused," McCullough said. "It's a shame that you decided that you could play God and determine my brother's fate. I let this be the last time that I acknowledge your presence – I hope my brother is sitting next to you smiling, dancing and haunting you forever."

She added her concerns about McNeal's release.

"To add insult to injury, you are still on the street," McCullough said. "To Judge Craig, that let you out, are you really a judge – and honorable at that. Does due process not apply to the victim and families. Revoke the bond that you granted or step down and let a real judge fix it."

Flowers' father, Selby, said the family has not received justice.

"My question to the judge is would you let this guy in your neighborhood, around your family," he said. "I guess my son's life didn't matter to you because if it did, you would not have this indicted murderer walking the streets."

Organizations, officials weigh in

Niki Gunter, communication lead of the Augusta chapter of Moms Demand Action, spoke at the vigil, emphasizing national gun violence issues.

"We are committed to keeping families safe in our communities and the uptick in violence here in Augusta is unacceptable," Gunter said. "This is preventable. We must do better to protect our community by keeping guns out of the hands of people who should not have them and by not releasing killers back onto our streets."

Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams said his office opposed the bond decision.

"This is a murder case," Williams said. "There is a victim, a grieving family, a community deserving of safety. Despite our opposition, whether to grant or deny bond is solely the judge’s decision."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Beech Island man charged by RCSO for murder in B Street homicide

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A South Carolina man has been arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for the B Street homicide. The incident happened on October 15th. According to authorities, Evyn O’Conner, 18, of Beech Island, SC, has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.  […]
BEECH ISLAND, SC
WJBF

Man charged by RCSO for murder in Old Savannah Road homicide

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested for a homicide according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Lamar Jaquez Jones, 22, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. The incident happened on October 15th on Old Savannah Road. […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

3 more suspects arrested in separate Augusta slayings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested three more suspects in separate homicides – on the heels of three other murder arrests in the past few days. The moves seem to be solid strikes against crime as deputies battle a surge in deadly crime that’s swept the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Teenager arrested in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting last month at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in killing of 17-year-old on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities arrested a suspect within hours of the shooting death of a teenager over the weekend in Augusta. On Sunday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Frederick Grace, 42, on charges of murder, possession of firearm by convicted felon and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta, Aiken residents named as defendants in illegal firearm possession charges by U.S. Attorney’s office

GEORGIA (WJBF) – The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia’s office has named several Augusta and Aiken, South Carolina residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, these indicted cases are a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation, which is in […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Grovetown police looking for man wanted in aggravated assault

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault. Nickolas Thomas, 27, has warrants on file for aggravated assault and interference with a 911 call. Thomas is six foot five inches tall and weighs around...
GROVETOWN, GA
wfxg.com

Arrest made in deadly shooting on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: On November 6th, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office arrested Frederick Grace for the murder of Ronald Haugabook. Grace has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. UPDATE (11/6/2022): The...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect indicted in Augusta deadly shooting at convenience store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An indictment has been handed down against the suspect in an August fatal shooting at a convenience store. An indictment was filed Tuesday against Donald Gross, 62, in connection with the Aug. 21 shooting death of Samuel DeWayne Jackson, 48, of Augusta. The shooting happened on...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a man injured Friday afternoon in Aiken, according to authorities. The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. on McCormick Street Northwest at Pinecrest Avenue Northwest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. An approximately 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in the armpit.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Bond hearing set for parents in death of 2nd baby

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A bond hearing has been scheduled for two Augusta parents accused of child neglect after the death of their six-month-old baby. Salena Tyler and Tryone Scott remain in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center after officials say their son Samson Scott was found unresponsive last month.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. At 7:27 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Howlandville Road and Cemetery Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. While the condition of the cyclist is unclear, they became unconscious...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Fights erupt at Academy of Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was an outbreak of fights at the Academy of Richmond County on Friday, according to the Richmond County School System. Social media videos reportedly from ARC show a wild melee with multiple fights involving close to 10 people taking place in a wide hall, with participants being punched and dragged across the floor.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Man's body found in manhole in Johnston

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Coroner's Office and other local agencies are investigating a body found in a manhole in Johnston. According to the coroner's office, the body of forty-one-year-old Derrick Coleman was found inside a manhole on Sandra Dr. late Friday afternoon. Coleman is from Lexington, but investigators believe he has ties to Johnston.
JOHNSTON, SC
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy