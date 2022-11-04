ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Offseason Rumors: Former Dodgers All-Star Not Expected to Retire Yet

By Noah Camras
 4 days ago

The 39-year-old is a free agent this offseason.

Zack Greinke spent three great years with the Dodgers between 2013 and 2015. He was an All-Star in the final two, finishing as the runner-up for the NL Cy Young Award in 2015. As a free agent in 2016, the Diamondbacks gave him an offer he couldn't refuse, so he went to Arizona, where he pitched well, but not up to the Cy Young level he was with LA.

In 2019, the Diamondbacks traded Greinke to the Astros, where he spent two and a half seasons. And then this past offseason, as a free agent, Greinke signed with the Royals.

Greinke just turned 39 in October, and already has a pretty good case to make the Hall of Fame. However, Jon Heyman of the New York Post says Greinke is not expected to hang his cleats up in 2023.

"Zack Greinke, who already has a pretty strong Hall of Fame résumé, is expected to return to pitch another season. His career WAR of 76.4 fits right between Justin Verlander (77.7) and Clayton Kershaw (75.9). Greinke, 39, had a 3.68 ERA in 137 innings back in Kansas City, and the Royals are interested in a return."

Greinke proved last year that he can still pitch at a close to elite level. He was one of the better pitchers Kansas City was able to throw out, so they'd obviously love to have him back to give them some sort of consistency in their rotation.

We'll see how many more years the former Dodger has in him, but for now, it sounds like he's at least going to pitch until he's 40.

