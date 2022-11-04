Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How the College Football Playoff committee, ESPN analysts explained Oregon’s No. 6 ranking
The latest batch of College Football Playoff Rankings came out on Tuesday night, and it was a pleasant viewing experience for fans of the Oregon Ducks. After the chaos that took place last weekend at the top of the rankings, Oregon was able to move up two spots according to the selection committee, where they now sit at No. 6 in the nation. Should the Ducks win the rest of the games on their schedule, they hold a very strong case to be included among the final four playoff teams. One of the biggest arguments against them, though, remains that 46-point loss...
Notre Dame makes 2022 debut in College Football Playoff rankings
After a crazy weekend of college football that saw the No. 1, No. 4, and No. 6 teams in the nation drop games we have the updated College Football Playoff rankings. The CFP committee announced them on Tuesday night and how things have already changed. We knew there would be...
Georgia Lands Top Spot in Second CFB Playoff Rankings
The second College Football Playoff rankings of the season have been released, with the Bulldogs sitting at No. 1.
