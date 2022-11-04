Read full article on original website
Jelly Roll Announces Massive Donation for Incarcerated Nashville Youth
Country music artist Jelly Roll loves his hometown of Nashville so much that he’s giving back to the community in a big way. One way that he’s doing it right now is to help incarcerated youth find a better way. The Tennesseean reports that Jelly Roll has plans to donate $250,000 in a partnership with the non-profit Impact Youth Outreach. The donation will go toward constructing a recording studio inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center. It’s a place Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, spent some time in his own youth.
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville Interfaith Leader jeff obafemi carr tapped for National Election Night Broadcast
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Nashville Interfaith Leader Rev. jeff obafemi carr will join a national panel of commentators to cover the Midterm Elections on the Black Star Network, founded by award-winning journalist and media personality, Roland. S. Martin. Featuring an all-star panel of expert strategists, analysts, and historians, the live RolandMartinUnfiltered...
WKRN
Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center
Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention …. Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy Ogles declared victory Tuesday night prior to an official announcement from...
thecomeback.com
Vanderbilt makes decision on coach who had shocking Kanye comments
A week after Vanderbilt Commodores’ defensive backs coach Dan Jackson posted on Facebook that Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) was “two steps ahead of everyone,” Vanderbilt has asked Jackson himself to “step back” from his job. That’s after Jackson deleted his initial Facebook post and posted an apology to Twitter, but also after he coached as normal in the Commodores’ 38-27 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday. Here’s the initial post, screenshotted by the Stop Antisemitism group on Twitter last Thursday afternoon:
17-year-old reported missing from Cheatham County
Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from Cheatham County who has not been seen since last week.
sixtyandme.com
Finding Friends After 60: Can We Make It Easier?
As I brushed my hair and applied mascara, the banter of the morning talk show hosts played in the background. When the women – and men – on television casually mentioned how difficult it is to make new friends, I remembered my own quest. A few years ago,...
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
WKYT 27
CBS announces holiday special schedule
(WKYT) - The holidays are just weeks away. CBS’s classics, including Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman, will be broadcasted. Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Frosty The Snowman - 8 p.m. Frosty Returns - 8:30 p.m. A Christmas Proposal - 9...
‘I’m glad we found her alive’: $10,000 spent in search for missing teenager in Wilson County
The sheriff's office said nearly $10,000 dollars were spent on this search. Sheriff Bryan said the cost falls on the county and they are looking for ways to be partially reimbursed.
Powerball Mania concludes with Big Winner in California and Smaller Prizes in Tennessee
Powerball mania is done for now with Tuesday’s announcement of a $2.04 billion jackpot winner in California. The Tennessee Lottery announced Tuesday afternoon that a $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Stop & Go on Chancery Street in McMinnville. A $50,000 ticket was also sold at the Speedway...
wgnsradio.com
CHRISTMAS DINNER at Oaklands Mansion
Fri. and Sat. (Dec. 2-3, 2022) CHRISTMAS DINNER at Oaklands Mansion (901 N. Maney Ave., Murfreesboro) in Maney Hall. 6PM Graze Craze with wine and jazz from the local band Quarterlife, 7PM dinner from C.J.'s Catering and desserts from Simply Pure Sweets. Enjoy a table of 8 for $1,000 or individual tickets $100 (all seating is reserved, no tickets sold at the door). Contact Oaklands Mansion and book now. Go to website: www.OaklandsMansion.org or phone 615-893-0022.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Nashville on Saturday night. The crash happened at E Due West Avenue. 38-year-old Garber Rodriguez was found dead on Sunday morning, according to metro police.
WSMV
Cheatham County blood drive to honor five teenagers in deadly crash
PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - Blood Assurance will be inviting the public to donate blood in honor of five Cheatham County teenagers who were victims of a deadly crash in October. On Thursday, Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., a blood drive will be held inside the Pleasant...
NoTax4Nash class action suit will give $212 per person to 3,000 Nashvillians
It’s not the Powerball jackpot, but nearly 3,000 people in Nashville are getting a pretty big payday.
Murfreesboro family living in fear after home shot up four times
A Murfreesboro grandmother and grandson said they are living in fear as their home has been shot up on four separate occasions. Police are seeking suspects and have ordered saturation patrols.
mainstreetclarksville.com
I-24 West site of multiple wrecks last week, with one fatality reported
Interstate 24, north of Nashville, experienced multiple wrecks in the first week of November in and near Montgomery County, with one resulting in a fatality. In Robertson County, at Exit 19, on Thursday, Nov. 3, shortly before 3 p.m., Clarksville resident Khandra Smalley, 59, was killed when the Honda Passport she was driving left the westbound lane of the interstate and struck a tree, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in Tennessee.
WKRN
Toy convoy honors Wartrace boy
A 5-year-old Wartrace boy who lost his hand in a mowing accident will be the grand marshal for the 26th Highway 41 Toy Convoy. A 5-year-old Wartrace boy who lost his hand in a mowing accident will be the grand marshal for the 26th Highway 41 Toy Convoy. Powerball fever...
whvoradio.com
Allensville Woman Killed In Todd County Crash
An Allensville woman was killed in a wreck on Guthrie Road in Todd County Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say 92-year-old Maggie Andrews was northbound at the 3000 block of Guthrie Road when for an unknown reason her car entered the southbound lane and hit a truck driven by 37-year-old Rafael Olvera Perez of Louisville.
