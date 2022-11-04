ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Outsider.com

Jelly Roll Announces Massive Donation for Incarcerated Nashville Youth

Country music artist Jelly Roll loves his hometown of Nashville so much that he’s giving back to the community in a big way. One way that he’s doing it right now is to help incarcerated youth find a better way. The Tennesseean reports that Jelly Roll has plans to donate $250,000 in a partnership with the non-profit Impact Youth Outreach. The donation will go toward constructing a recording studio inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center. It’s a place Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, spent some time in his own youth.
NASHVILLE, TN
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Nashville Interfaith Leader jeff obafemi carr tapped for National Election Night Broadcast

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Nashville Interfaith Leader Rev. jeff obafemi carr will join a national panel of commentators to cover the Midterm Elections on the Black Star Network, founded by award-winning journalist and media personality, Roland. S. Martin. Featuring an all-star panel of expert strategists, analysts, and historians, the live RolandMartinUnfiltered...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center

Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention …. Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy Ogles declared victory Tuesday night prior to an official announcement from...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
thecomeback.com

Vanderbilt makes decision on coach who had shocking Kanye comments

A week after Vanderbilt Commodores’ defensive backs coach Dan Jackson posted on Facebook that Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) was “two steps ahead of everyone,” Vanderbilt has asked Jackson himself to “step back” from his job. That’s after Jackson deleted his initial Facebook post and posted an apology to Twitter, but also after he coached as normal in the Commodores’ 38-27 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday. Here’s the initial post, screenshotted by the Stop Antisemitism group on Twitter last Thursday afternoon:
NASHVILLE, TN
sixtyandme.com

Finding Friends After 60: Can We Make It Easier?

As I brushed my hair and applied mascara, the banter of the morning talk show hosts played in the background. When the women – and men – on television casually mentioned how difficult it is to make new friends, I remembered my own quest. A few years ago,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKYT 27

CBS announces holiday special schedule

(WKYT) - The holidays are just weeks away. CBS’s classics, including Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman, will be broadcasted. Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Frosty The Snowman - 8 p.m. Frosty Returns - 8:30 p.m. A Christmas Proposal - 9...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

CHRISTMAS DINNER at Oaklands Mansion

Fri. and Sat. (Dec. 2-3, 2022) CHRISTMAS DINNER at Oaklands Mansion (901 N. Maney Ave., Murfreesboro) in Maney Hall. 6PM Graze Craze with wine and jazz from the local band Quarterlife, 7PM dinner from C.J.'s Catering and desserts from Simply Pure Sweets. Enjoy a table of 8 for $1,000 or individual tickets $100 (all seating is reserved, no tickets sold at the door). Contact Oaklands Mansion and book now. Go to website: www.OaklandsMansion.org or phone 615-893-0022.
MURFREESBORO, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

I-24 West site of multiple wrecks last week, with one fatality reported

Interstate 24, north of Nashville, experienced multiple wrecks in the first week of November in and near Montgomery County, with one resulting in a fatality. In Robertson County, at Exit 19, on Thursday, Nov. 3, shortly before 3 p.m., Clarksville resident Khandra Smalley, 59, was killed when the Honda Passport she was driving left the westbound lane of the interstate and struck a tree, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Toy convoy honors Wartrace boy

A 5-year-old Wartrace boy who lost his hand in a mowing accident will be the grand marshal for the 26th Highway 41 Toy Convoy. A 5-year-old Wartrace boy who lost his hand in a mowing accident will be the grand marshal for the 26th Highway 41 Toy Convoy. Powerball fever...
WARTRACE, TN
whvoradio.com

Allensville Woman Killed In Todd County Crash

An Allensville woman was killed in a wreck on Guthrie Road in Todd County Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say 92-year-old Maggie Andrews was northbound at the 3000 block of Guthrie Road when for an unknown reason her car entered the southbound lane and hit a truck driven by 37-year-old Rafael Olvera Perez of Louisville.
TODD COUNTY, KY

