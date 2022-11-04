We’re not sure if Fishtown’s Brooklyn Bowl is more of a bowling alley with a concert space or a concert venue that happens to have some lanes, but either way, it’s a great place to spend your night. You can come here for a hang with drinks and occasionally catch Questlove on the drums, or to try your hand at bowling (there are plenty of first come, first serve lanes to choose from). When it comes to the menu, you can expect boozy shakes, burgers and fries, cheesy flatbreads, and other shareable options like fried chicken wing platters big enough for four. Bring your friends, sip on margaritas, and avoid the gutter balls.

6 DAYS AGO