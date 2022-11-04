If you're wondering what those blue lights are all about on Main Street, they were put up by the Waunakee Lions Club in honor of November being National Diabetes Month. Blue is the national color for Diabetes awareness. Bringing awareness to diabetes is one of the main causes of the Lions Club. The other 4 are Childhood Cancer, Hunger, the Environment and Vision.

Free anti-viral treatments are now available for individuals with COVID-19 who are at high risk of severe illness. The Wisconsin Department of Health recently announced a telehealth screening service available 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week that can determine eligibility and and prescribe the treatment. Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 who believes they may be at risk can call (833) 273-6330. Treatments must begin within 5 days of the onset of symptoms to be effective.