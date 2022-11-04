ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee Tribune

Chat

By Roberta Baumann
Waunakee Tribune
Waunakee Tribune
 4 days ago

If you're wondering what those blue lights are all about on Main Street, they were put up by the Waunakee Lions Club in honor of November being National Diabetes Month. Blue is the national color for Diabetes awareness. Bringing awareness to diabetes is one of the main causes of the Lions Club. The other 4 are Childhood Cancer, Hunger, the Environment and Vision.

Free anti-viral treatments are now available for individuals with COVID-19 who are at high risk of severe illness. The Wisconsin Department of Health recently announced a telehealth screening service available 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week that can determine eligibility and and prescribe the treatment. Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 who believes they may be at risk can call (833) 273-6330. Treatments must begin within 5 days of the onset of symptoms to be effective.

Comments / 0

Related
Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee, WI
193
Followers
352
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Waunakee Tribune has been serving the Waunakee and surrounding communities since 1916. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at waunakeetribune.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/waunakee_tribune/

Comments / 0

Community Policy