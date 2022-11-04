Indiana high school football scores: Live updates, highlights from sectional finals

It's trophy time in Indiana high school football !

Sectional championships, and the accompanying hardware, are on the line tonight statewide. Key games include Hamilton Southeastern vs. Fishers, Whiteland vs. Franklin, Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Roncalli and Scecina vs. Triton Central.

High winds could affect the action, so make sure you check here for any surprises. Please remember to refresh .

Matchups, results: Indiana high school football sectional finals

Final scores

Bishop Chatard 49, Guerin Catholic 13

Brownsburg 56, Avon 21

Cathedral 33, Lawrence Central 13

Center Grove 49, Columbus North 14

East Central 47, Martinsville 0

Lapel 21, Heritage Christian 20

Lutheran 56, Covenant Christian 0

Monrovia 19, Danville 14

New Palestine 43, Connersville 14

Plainfield 12, Decatur Central 10

Roncalli 21, Brebeuf Jesuit 14

Triton Central 10, Scecina 7

Warren Central 43, Perry Meridian 7

Westfield 42, Noblesville 21

Whiteland 24, Franklin 0

Play of the game

Up 10-0, Triton Central LB Lucas Kleemen dropped into coverage on the Tigers’ first defensive drive of the second half and intercepted a pass over the middle from Scecina QB David Mendez, who on the previous play scrambled and completed a long third down to keep the Crusaders’ drive alive.

Turning point

Triton Central protected a 10-0 lead in the second quarter with two fourth-down stops in the red zone. On the first stop with 9:10 on the clock, Scecina tried RB Brandon Fitts-Ramsey out of the I-formation on fourth-and-1 from TC’s 15, but the right side of the Tigers’ defensive line got into the backfield and stuffed the run. The second fourth-down attempt came inside of TC’s 5-yard line with 2 minutes left in the half, and Mendez’s throw to Mason Beriault was low.

Standout performer

Triton Central WR Brayden Wilkins took over duties in the backfield after star RB Ray Crawford went down with an apparent leg injury in the second half. TC fed Wilkins after a Scecina touchdown that cut the Tigers’ lead to three with about 8 minutes to play, and Wilkins darted down the right sideline for 36 yards to start Scecina’s next drive. TC turned it over on downs but took the clock down to close to three minutes in the process, and Scecina turned the ball over on downs on its final possession.

Triton Central 10 0 0 0 — 10Scecina 0 0 0 7 — 7

Scoring plays

TC — Levi Dewey 29 FG

TC — Ray Crawford 3 run (Dewey kick)

S — Jacob Martin 45 pass from David Mendez (Owen Weinzierl kick)

Lutheran 56, Covenant Christian 0

Jackson Willis threw five touchdown passes to four different receivers to keep the Class A No. 1 Saints (12-0) unbeaten heading into next week’s regional round. Willis connected twice with L.J. Ward and also found Micah Mackay, Cur’brian Shelby and Devuan Jones with scoring tosses, giving the sophomore 48 TDs on the season. Lutheran, which has now won 27 straight games, got two defensive touchdowns and overwhelmed the Warriors’ prolific passer, Tony Flatt, picking him off twice.

Lutheran 7 28 7 14 — 56

Covenant Christian 0 0 0 0 — 0

L — Micah Mackay 36 pass from Jackson Willis (10) (Nick Miller kick)

L — Cur’brian Shelby 32 pass from Willis (Miller kick)

L — Joe Davis 24 run (Miller kick)

L — Jake Akins 30 fumble return (Miller kick)

L — Devuan Jones 20 pass from Willis (Miller kick)

L — L.J. Ward 55 pass from Willis (Miller kick)

L — Ward 16 pass from Willis (Miller kick)

L — Jonny Hall 30 interception return (Miller kick)

Rushing — Covenant Christian: John Nabors 6-9, Noah Bryan 1-(minus-2), Tony Flatt 14-(minus-81). Lutheran: Davis 9-58, Willis 4-8, Jones 1-1, team 1-(minus-1).

Passing — Covenant Christian: Flatt 12-25-2, 139; Landen Ross 0-1-0, 0. Lutheran: Willis 14-18-1, 249.

Receiving — Covenant Christian: Luke Munoz 2-66, Gavin Tindall 8-46, Nabors 2-27. Lutheran: Ward 2-70, Shelby 3-65, Mackay 3-55, Jones 5-52, Josiah King 1-7.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana high school football scores: Live updates, highlights from sectional finals