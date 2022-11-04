Read full article on original website
Endangered Person: Police look for woman taken at gunpoint
Police are looking for 21 year old Karrena Cummings. She was believed taken from 9397 Caddiefield Road in Ferguson around 3:15 am at gunpoint.
Pevely man, St. Louis woman suspected of stealing SUV in Fenton area
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 25-year-old Pevely man and a 21-year-old St. Louis woman as suspects in the theft of an SUV from outside a Fenton-area mobile home. A green 2010 Jeep Patriot was stolen from outside the home in the 1000 block of Willow Glen Drive, authorities reported.
In plea deal, man admits to being part of group believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has admitted to being involved in a conspiracy believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in the St. Louis area. Detrich Lamon Williams Jr., 20, pleaded guilty Monday to five felony charges, which included two counts of carjacking, carjacking conspiracy, and firing a gun during a crime. As part of the plea, he admitted to being among a group of teenagers from the Castle Point neighborhood that was involved in a series of carjacking between July and October of 2020. The group is believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings.
License plate-reading cameras boon for police
The Arnold Police Department is the most recent Jefferson County law enforcement agency to invest in a license plate-reading camera system produced by the Flock Group of Atlanta. Chief Brian Carroll said Arnold Police expect the Flock Safety cameras to be installed by December. “These cameras will allow our officers...
Police need help identifying scrapyard burglar
ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who pilfered catalytic convertors from a local scrapyard. According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the burglary occurred just before 8:10 p.m. on Oct. 14, at the...
Pedestrians killed in separate incidents over weekend
ST. LOUIS - Two pedestrians were killed this weekend in separate incidents.
Brentwood police called to a medical spa for reports of missing drugs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 Investigates has learned more trouble for the St. Louis-area doctor known for helping hundreds get their medical marijuana cards. Dr. Zinia Thomas first came to the public spotlight for her cannabus tours, signing people up for medical marijuana licenses. Back in September, she was charged with illegally possessing drugs, not prescribing them. The state has started a disciplinary proceeding on her license.
St. Louis man acquitted in 2016 Soulard murder
A St. Louis man was acquitted Friday, November 4, in a 2016 Soulard tavern homicide case.
Belleville triple shooting has 'shattered our family' says victims' loved one
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — "It has shattered our family," said Christina McClain. McClain and her loved ones are experiencing the worst time of their lives. On Saturday morning McClain's niece, Trisha Cain, a 43-year-old mother of two, was shot and killed. "Trisha was literally the kindest human you'd ever meet....
Hematite man sentenced to 35 years for shooting
Daymein Hedrick, 19, of Hematite has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after admitting to shooting two people in 2020 at a creek near the intersection of Rice Street and Sunnyside Road in Hematite, court records show. On Oct. 26, Jefferson County Div. 12 Associate Circuit Judge Antonio "Tony"...
Maryville man sought on murder charge
Illinois State Police say they can't find a St. Clair County murder suspect and are asking for the public's help. Troopers say 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville should be considered armed and dangerous, so if you know where he might be, don’t approach him. Call police instead. Rickman’s accused...
Madison county jail passes inspection
A recent inspection found the Madison County Jail to be in full compliance with Illinois county jail standards. Department of Corrections representative Edwin Bowen wrote to Sheriff John Lakin that his department’s commitment to compliance with standards is evident and acknowledged. Bowen inspected the facility on October 7th. Madison...
St. Louis business uses fogger to fight back against costly smash and grabs
It is a crime that does not seem to go away. Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A startup business in the St. Louis area believes it has a way to fight back. St. Louis business uses fogger to fight back against …. It is...
Man run over, killed after being mistaken for road debris Monday night
ST. LOUIS — Accident reconstruction is investigating a fatal accident that happened Monday night which resulted in the death of a man. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Hamilton and Natural Bridge Avenue when a driver ran over what he thought was debris in the road, but actually ran over a man.
