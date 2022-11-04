ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pevely man, St. Louis woman suspected of stealing SUV in Fenton area

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 25-year-old Pevely man and a 21-year-old St. Louis woman as suspects in the theft of an SUV from outside a Fenton-area mobile home. A green 2010 Jeep Patriot was stolen from outside the home in the 1000 block of Willow Glen Drive, authorities reported.
FENTON, MO
KMOV

In plea deal, man admits to being part of group believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has admitted to being involved in a conspiracy believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in the St. Louis area. Detrich Lamon Williams Jr., 20, pleaded guilty Monday to five felony charges, which included two counts of carjacking, carjacking conspiracy, and firing a gun during a crime. As part of the plea, he admitted to being among a group of teenagers from the Castle Point neighborhood that was involved in a series of carjacking between July and October of 2020. The group is believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

License plate-reading cameras boon for police

The Arnold Police Department is the most recent Jefferson County law enforcement agency to invest in a license plate-reading camera system produced by the Flock Group of Atlanta. Chief Brian Carroll said Arnold Police expect the Flock Safety cameras to be installed by December. “These cameras will allow our officers...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Police need help identifying scrapyard burglar

ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who pilfered catalytic convertors from a local scrapyard. According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the burglary occurred just before 8:10 p.m. on Oct. 14, at the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Brentwood police called to a medical spa for reports of missing drugs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 Investigates has learned more trouble for the St. Louis-area doctor known for helping hundreds get their medical marijuana cards. Dr. Zinia Thomas first came to the public spotlight for her cannabus tours, signing people up for medical marijuana licenses. Back in September, she was charged with illegally possessing drugs, not prescribing them. The state has started a disciplinary proceeding on her license.
BRENTWOOD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hematite man sentenced to 35 years for shooting

Daymein Hedrick, 19, of Hematite has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after admitting to shooting two people in 2020 at a creek near the intersection of Rice Street and Sunnyside Road in Hematite, court records show. On Oct. 26, Jefferson County Div. 12 Associate Circuit Judge Antonio "Tony"...
HEMATITE, MO
advantagenews.com

Maryville man sought on murder charge

Illinois State Police say they can't find a St. Clair County murder suspect and are asking for the public's help. Troopers say 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville should be considered armed and dangerous, so if you know where he might be, don’t approach him. Call police instead. Rickman’s accused...
MARYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Madison county jail passes inspection

A recent inspection found the Madison County Jail to be in full compliance with Illinois county jail standards. Department of Corrections representative Edwin Bowen wrote to Sheriff John Lakin that his department’s commitment to compliance with standards is evident and acknowledged. Bowen inspected the facility on October 7th. Madison...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX2now.com

1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning

One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

2 men shot to death inside Bevo home; suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS – Two men were murdered inside a south St. Louis home Saturday evening. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the murders took place around 7:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of Schiller Place, located in the Bevo neighborhood. Police claim officers responded...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metro East family shattered after a break up left one person dead, two critically injured

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A break-up gone bad. It’s a living nightmare for one Metro East family after three of their family members were shot Saturday, leaving one dead. The triple shooting happened in Belleville near South Church Street Saturday morning. Trisha Burton, 43, was found dead on the scene. Samantha Burton, 35, and her 15-year-old daughter Kiyra are still in the hospital. Samantha Burton’s significant other is the person charged with the shooting and murder.
BELLEVILLE, IL

