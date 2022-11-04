Read full article on original website
fox47.com
Tim Michels, Tony Evers vote as campaign wraps up
MADISON, Wis. — The two men running for governor in Wisconsin joined voters at the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots. Republican Tim Michels waited in line at Chenequa Village Hall in Hartland just after 8 a.m. Afterward, he told voters that, if he wins, the first thing he’ll do is put an ‘Open for Business’ sign at the Illinois-Wisconsin border.
fox47.com
Kalvin Barrett elected as Dane County Sheriff
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County voters have chosen Kalvin Barrett to lead the county’s sheriff’s office. Barrett won with 76.7% of the vote against Anthony Hamilton, a detective with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Barrett was first appointed to the position by Gov. Tony Evers in...
fox47.com
Poll watchers to get engaged on Election Day
MADISON, Wis. – As Wisconsin’s highest offices come up for grabs Tuesday, with many races too tight to call, election leaders said the number of observers expected at the polls is up. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, anyone can sign up to be a poll watcher, even...
fox47.com
Dane County voter turnout could reach at least 85%, clerk says
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is on track to see voter turnout of at least 85%, the county’s clerk said. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said multiple clerks reported “steady to high turnout” at polling places across the county. He said initial projections suggest the county...
fox47.com
More than 110,000 people in Dane Co. have already voted ahead of Election Day
MADISON, Wis. — A day before Election Day, state data shows more than 110,000 people in Dane County have already submitted their ballots. The daily absentee voting data report from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which is compiled with data from county clerks across the state, shows a total of 110,836 absentee ballots have been returned so far in Dane County, including 48,264 ballots from people who voted early in-person.
fox47.com
Voters approve pair of Waunakee school referendum questions
WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Voters in the Waunakee Community School District have given their approval to two separate referendum questions: a $175 million capital referendum to build two new schools and a $10 million operating referendum aimed at recruitment and retention. With 100% of precincts reporting at 10:30 p.m., the...
fox47.com
Wait times of 2+ hours reported at Middleton polling location; poll worker shortage
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters in Middleton said Tuesday they’re experiencing long lines at polling locations in the area, with some voters waiting more than two hours to cast their ballot. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell has confirmed the long lines are due to a shortage of poll workers...
fox47.com
Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.”. In a statement, the company said...
fox47.com
June homicide on Madison's far east side deemed justified, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a homicide that occurred earlier this year was justified. Police said Monday that no charges will be filed in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man on the city’s far east side in June. The decision comes after an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney.
fox47.com
Westbound Beltline reopens following crash near Whitney Way
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline have reopened following a vehicle crash near the Whitney Way exit. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 3 p.m. and multiple vehicles were involved. Dispatchers could not confirm if anyone was injured, but Madison Fire Department...
fox47.com
Madison police arrest man in connection with liquor store, gas station robberies
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Sunday who they said used a gun to rob a liquor store and later robbed a gas station. Police said a suspect pointed a gun at an employee of the store in the 4200 block of West Beltline Highway and demanded money from the cash register just before 9 p.m.
