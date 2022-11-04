ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Chef Joe Tripp’s Korean fried chicken restaurant finds a permanent home in Beaverdale

By Susan Stapleton, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E6NAr_0izCgzpZ00

Krispy Korean fried chicken from an award-winning Des Moines chef finally lands a brick-and-mortar spot to call its own next spring.

Last April, the Rice Bowl permanently closed after 47 years after its matriarch Mee Jane Lee died. Now comes word thatJoe Tripp’s Basic Bird will find a permanent home in the space at 2607 Beaver Ave. in Beaverdale.

Tripp created Basic Bird during the pandemic to keep his small-plates restaurant Harbinger open. The fast-casual restaurant Basic Bird specializes in Korean chicken.

Who is Joe Tripp and what is Basic Bird?

Tripp said he plans to get things going after he takes his kitchen staff on a trip to Thailand next April.

Tripp, a five-time semifinalist for a James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef Midwest, owns Harbinger on Ingersoll Avenue and Little Brother in Windsor Heights. When restaurants closed for dine-in service to slow the spread of COVID-19 in March 2020, Tripp created the Korean fried chicken restaurant inside Harbinger.

Even before the pandemic, Tripp planned to open Basic Bird. But he quickly shifted his plans to double fry the chicken at Harbinger, adding a vat fryer and rearranging the kitchen to accommodate the new menu.

Where can you get Basic Bird Korean fried chicken until the Beaverdale restaurant opens?

Customers can still pick up Basic Bird dishes inside Harbinger or for takeout on Sundays from 4 to 8 p.m.“This is our throwback to the Korean Fried Chicken that helped us through the pandemic. It was a fan favorite and while we look for a spot for it to live + grow on its own we will continue to feature it once a week,” Tripp said on the Harbinger website.

Harbinger will stay open even after Basic Bird debuts in 2023.

What do Basic Bird meals come with?

Each meal comes with steamed rice and three banchan, which rotate. Diners can select a sauce: sweet honey butter, spicy Korean gochujang or the Double Dunk that blends both.

Tripp also offers a cauliflower version, as well as cheese corn, a crispy ramp kimchi mandu, bacon and kimchi fried rice and steamed buns among the dishes.

Tripp got his culinary start as the executive chef at Alba, the new American restaurant in the East Village, before he opened Harbinger in 2018 on Ingersoll Avenue. Both Alba and Harbinger are on the Des Moines Register's essential restaurant list that came out in September. Last winter, he converted R+C’s Diner, a short-lived joint project with Simon's owner Simon Goheen, to Little Brother with breakfast forward favorites on the menu.

Susan Stapleton is the entertainment editor at The Des Moines Register. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, or drop her a line at sstapleton@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
us1049quadcities.com

One Of America’s Best Thanksgiving Towns Is Right Here In Iowa

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and one town in Iowa is ready for it. Thanksgiving is probably one of the most overlooked holidays but it has wonderful food and thankfully, stretchy pants. It's when we have to mentally prepare ourselves for uncomfortable conversations with the fam at dinner (often involving booze).
WINTERSET, IA
Axios Des Moines

Brewery plan in Des Moines Sherman Hill is shelved

A brewery and restaurant planned as part of renovations to a century-old Sherman Hill neighborhood apartment complex has been scrapped, developer Danny Heggen tells Axios.Catch up quick: The five-story Concord apartment is being renovated as part of a $1.5 million project that will be completed early next year.A separate plan to convert the first floor of its adjacent garage and office building into a brewery were approved by Des Moines' city council earlier this year.State of play: The space will instead be converted into offices, Heggen, a director of the real estate development firm DEV Partners, said.The decision was made...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines nonprofits say Food Bank of Iowa is hurting their operations

Some Des Moines-area pantries say they could struggle to meet demand this winter after being given a cease and desist email by the Food Bank of Iowa telling them to stop picking up leftovers from retailers in the area. Flashback: The move comes after several nonprofits declined to sign a contract addendum with the Food Bank of Iowa in September that would have required them to provide more food to people in need than they say they're capable of giving.Nonprofits had about two weeks to sign the contract, according to an email to the pantries obtained by Axios. The pantries...
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

West Des Moines mom and daughter publish children’s book about loss

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – A mother and daughter are now published authors after creating a children’s book together. “The book is about a friendship between my dad, her grandfather and a dog,” Christina Bahe explained. The book is called “Papa Bill and Oscar.” Mom Christina wrote the book, while daughter Camryn drew the pictures.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Moo's BBQ owner dies from rare autoimmune disease

NEWTON, Iowa — The owner of one of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants has died. Moo's Barbecue in Newton announced Monday that Jeremy Biondi died. He had been diagnosed with liver and kidney disease. Biondi was featured on KCCI earlier this year. One of Biondi's wishes was to...
NEWTON, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Haunted mansion of Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — The house has been there since the Civil War, but no one knows when the ghosts moved in. "I've seen 'em, I've heard 'em, I've felt 'em," one visitor said, referring to ghosts. "This house seems to have a lot of them." The haunted mansion...
JASPER COUNTY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Times Republican Moves Printing Operation

The Times Republican in Marshalltown will no longer be printing any papers here in Marshalltown. The TR has been printing paper for themselves and several other papers around Iowa for many years. In 2014 they were printing for 65 newspapers and other publications around located in 28 different counties. Also in 2014 they purchased a 2nd CTP (Computer to plate) machine which could output 250 plates and much more powerful than the one they had that could only do 60 plates at a time. The printing operation has moved to Webster City and when we reached out to the Times Republican for a comment we have not heard a response.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
iheart.com

Crashed houseboat blocks I35 south of Des Moines

(Osceola, IA) -- It's not very often you see a boat on the interstate.... we do mean on the interstate. A Hummer hauling a houseboat on a trailer jack knifed on I-35 near Osceola early Sunday morning. The houseboat ended up sideways across the right lane of the interstate, blocking...
OSCEOLA, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan to travel there in the near future, and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 7

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Benjiman Searl, 39, of 410 W. Market St., Panora, was arrested for driving while barred. Cadence Heilman of Adel was traveling on Old Highway 6 when a yellow cargo van pulled out in front of her from First Street and Heilman’s vehicle collided with the yellow van, which did not stop but left the scene. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $1.000. The case is under investigation.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Des Moines, IA (AP) — The Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement that the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One

Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
DES MOINES, IA
WGAU

4 killed after single-vehicle crash in Iowa city

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people were killed on Friday night after a vehicle collided with a utility pole in a central Iowa city, authorities said. According to a news release from the Marshalltown Police Department, the vehicle, which had a driver and three passengers, struck the utility pole at about 11:12 p.m.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Could Waukee be getting a Target?

WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee currently has multiple construction projects going on, and there are indications that one of them may be a Target. Images posted on the city's website resemble what you see outside most Targets: big red spheres and a red cart corral. KCCI has reached out to...
WAUKEE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Funerals Being Planned For Teens Killed In Weekend Crash

(Marshalltown, IA) — Funeral services are still pending for four Marshalltown teens who died this weekend after crashing their car into a utility pole. Marshalltown Police say the car was severely damaged and caught fire. Thirteen-year-old Adrian Lara; 16-year-old Isacc Lara; 15-year-old Linette Lopez; and 17-year-old Yanitza Lopez were dead at the scene of the crash late Friday night. Identification of the bodies by the Medical Examiner’s office is expected to take several days before they are released to their families for burial.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa losing millions in rental assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

4 teens die in central Iowa crash after vehicle hits pole

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) – Four teenagers from central Iowa died when their vehicle collided with a utility pole and caught fire. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on a city street in Marshalltown. The victims, all from Marshalltown, were ages 13, 15, 16 and 17. All four...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy