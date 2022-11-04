ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisfarmer.com

School for beginning dairy farmers slated for closure

It looks as if the University of Wisconsin-Madison is getting ready to close down the School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers, which has graduated almost 600 budding farmers after training them in grazing practices as well as business planning for their new operations. The school was founded and directed...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Monroe referendum to build new high school passes

MONROE, Wis. — Voters in Monroe have approved a referendum that would provide funding for a new high school. The referendum — which asked voters to approve general obligation bonds of no more than $88,000,000 to buy land and build the new school — passed with 3,741 voters choosing yes and 3,121 voters choosing no.
MONROE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Teams share initial ideas for Lake Monona waterfront redesign

MADISON, Wis. — Three design teams shared their visions for a reimagined Lake Monona waterfront at the second meeting for the Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge Monday night. Agency Landscape + Planning, James Corner Field Operations, and Sasaki Associates shared their initial ideas for a redesign of Lake Monona’s waterfront from Olin Park to Law Park in Madison. The ideas...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Voters approve pair of Waunakee school referendum questions

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Voters in the Waunakee Community School District have given their approval to two separate referendum questions: a $175 million capital referendum to build two new schools and a $10 million operating referendum aimed at recruitment and retention. With 100% of precincts reporting at 10:30 p.m., the...
WAUNAKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Cologuard developer to cut hundreds from its workforce

MADISON, Wis. — Biomedical giant Exact Sciences announced Monday they will lay off 250 Wisconsin workers, reducing about 5% of their workforce. The Madison-based cancer detection company is best known for its Cologuard product, which screens for colon cancer. In a statement, the company cited “inflation, market volatility and...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

More than 110,000 people in Dane Co. have already voted ahead of Election Day

MADISON, Wis. — A day before Election Day, state data shows more than 110,000 people in Dane County have already submitted their ballots. The daily absentee voting data report from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which is compiled with data from county clerks across the state, shows a total of 110,836 absentee ballots have been returned so far in Dane County, including 48,264 ballots from people who voted early in-person.
DANE COUNTY, WI
madisoncommons.org

New ballot ruling creates confusion for absentee voters in Dane County

Voters and clerks have raised concerns following a Wisconsin judge’s ruling that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in information on absentee ballots with partial witness addresses. Last month, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Aprahamian ruled that state law does not allow the Wisconsin Elections Commission...
DANE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
fox47.com

Kalvin Barrett elected as Dane County Sheriff

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County voters have chosen Kalvin Barrett to lead the county’s sheriff’s office. Barrett won with 76.7% of the vote against Anthony Hamilton, a detective with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Barrett was first appointed to the position by Gov. Tony Evers in...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Wisconsin governor's race tied heading into Election Day

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels targeted key areas for their campaigns on the final day before the election. Evers met with volunteers and supporters in Madison and Milwaukee, while Michels made several stops across Western and Northeast Wisconsin. "I'm going to be...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Overwintering honey bees in the Badger State

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As we get deeper into the fall season and cold snaps begin to settle in, insects start scurrying for warmth especially when it comes to our honey making friends, the bees. Honey bees begin preparing for a Midwest winter as early as July. “July is the time...
DANE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy