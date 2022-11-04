Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wisfarmer.com
School for beginning dairy farmers slated for closure
It looks as if the University of Wisconsin-Madison is getting ready to close down the School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers, which has graduated almost 600 budding farmers after training them in grazing practices as well as business planning for their new operations. The school was founded and directed...
fox47.com
Monroe referendum to build new high school passes
MONROE, Wis. — Voters in Monroe have approved a referendum that would provide funding for a new high school. The referendum — which asked voters to approve general obligation bonds of no more than $88,000,000 to buy land and build the new school — passed with 3,741 voters choosing yes and 3,121 voters choosing no.
Teams share initial ideas for Lake Monona waterfront redesign
MADISON, Wis. — Three design teams shared their visions for a reimagined Lake Monona waterfront at the second meeting for the Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge Monday night. Agency Landscape + Planning, James Corner Field Operations, and Sasaki Associates shared their initial ideas for a redesign of Lake Monona’s waterfront from Olin Park to Law Park in Madison. The ideas...
Fire at Kipp Corp. building put out by sprinkler system
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a Kipp Corporation building was put out by the automatic sprinkler system, officials said Tuesday. Crews were sent to the building in the 100 block of South Fair Oaks Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. Monday. A nearby EMS crew that was responding to an unrelated call noticed steam and smoke coming from the area....
fox47.com
Voters approve pair of Waunakee school referendum questions
WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Voters in the Waunakee Community School District have given their approval to two separate referendum questions: a $175 million capital referendum to build two new schools and a $10 million operating referendum aimed at recruitment and retention. With 100% of precincts reporting at 10:30 p.m., the...
‘Into the Deep’ plan aims to shape future of Diocese of Madison
MADISON, Wis. — As the number of people filling the pews at Catholic churches in the Madison area falls, the Diocese of Madison is in the midst of a consolidation plan that church leaders hope will put them on a sustainable long-term path forward. The effort, dubbed “Into the Deep,” is evaluating how the diocese can best invest its resources...
spectrumnews1.com
Cologuard developer to cut hundreds from its workforce
MADISON, Wis. — Biomedical giant Exact Sciences announced Monday they will lay off 250 Wisconsin workers, reducing about 5% of their workforce. The Madison-based cancer detection company is best known for its Cologuard product, which screens for colon cancer. In a statement, the company cited “inflation, market volatility and...
Tweet incorrectly claims Madison poll worker was ‘rigging’ ballots
A video clip from Fox News posted in a tweet by someone accusing a Madison poll worker of "rigging ballots live on TV" actually showed the normal processing of ballots, Dane County election officials said Tuesday night.
fox47.com
Wait times of 2+ hours reported at Middleton polling location; poll worker shortage
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters in Middleton said Tuesday they’re experiencing long lines at polling locations in the area, with some voters waiting more than two hours to cast their ballot. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell has confirmed the long lines are due to a shortage of poll workers...
fox47.com
More than 110,000 people in Dane Co. have already voted ahead of Election Day
MADISON, Wis. — A day before Election Day, state data shows more than 110,000 people in Dane County have already submitted their ballots. The daily absentee voting data report from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which is compiled with data from county clerks across the state, shows a total of 110,836 absentee ballots have been returned so far in Dane County, including 48,264 ballots from people who voted early in-person.
madisoncommons.org
New ballot ruling creates confusion for absentee voters in Dane County
Voters and clerks have raised concerns following a Wisconsin judge’s ruling that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in information on absentee ballots with partial witness addresses. Last month, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Aprahamian ruled that state law does not allow the Wisconsin Elections Commission...
Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.” In a statement to News 3 Now Monday evening, the company said it is making the move “to allocate our...
CBS 58
Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison report: Wisconsin's abortion ban could decrease abortion access by 20%
A recent University of Wisconsin-Madison report found the number of Wisconsinites receiving abortions could drop 20% in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. Wisconsin’s four remaining abortion clinics, including two in Milwaukee and one each in Madison and Sheboygan, ceased...
fox47.com
Kalvin Barrett elected as Dane County Sheriff
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County voters have chosen Kalvin Barrett to lead the county’s sheriff’s office. Barrett won with 76.7% of the vote against Anthony Hamilton, a detective with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Barrett was first appointed to the position by Gov. Tony Evers in...
Dane County voter turnout could reach at least 85%, clerk says
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is on track to see voter turnout of at least 85%, and some areas may see even higher turnout, the county’s clerk said. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said multiple clerks reported “steady to high turnout” at polling places across the county. He said initial projections suggest the county will see about an 85% voter...
WISN
Wisconsin governor's race tied heading into Election Day
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels targeted key areas for their campaigns on the final day before the election. Evers met with volunteers and supporters in Madison and Milwaukee, while Michels made several stops across Western and Northeast Wisconsin. "I'm going to be...
fox47.com
'Finicky' ballot scanner causes brief delays at Cross Plains polling location
CROSS PLAINS, Wis. — Voters in Cross Plains experienced a brief interruption Tuesday due to a “finicky” ballot scanner, but the issue has since been resolved, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said. We received a call from a voter about a computer outage at their polling place...
nbc15.com
Overwintering honey bees in the Badger State
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As we get deeper into the fall season and cold snaps begin to settle in, insects start scurrying for warmth especially when it comes to our honey making friends, the bees. Honey bees begin preparing for a Midwest winter as early as July. “July is the time...
