Public asked to weigh in on DNR permit for “incidental taking” of rare plant in Washington Co., WI | By Stacy Rowe
Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species’ overall population at risk. The town of Trenton proposes to recondition 1 mile of roadway along Newark Drive from Trenton Road to Indian Lore Road in the Town of Trenton and Town of Farmington. The existing roadway is approximately 20’ paved surface with 2’ wide gravel shoulders. The project will look to improve the roadway to two 11-foot paved lanes and 2’ wide shoulders.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Early results of Moraine Park Technical College lean toward approval
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The final result of the Moraine Park Technical College referendum wasn’t known Tuesday evening as votes continued to be counted and reported throughout the MPTC District, but early results leaned strongly toward approval of the $55 million borrowing measure. The borrowing referendum for Moraine Park...
pleasantviewrealty.com
1518 North 28th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
NEW to the market! Northwest side Sheboygan ranch with 3 bedrooms, main floor updated full bath, and a LL ¾ bath. Some of the nice features offered are maintenance free siding, updated windows, large backyard, and 1 ½ detached garage with attached covered patio that you may want to enclose for an outside 3 season room or extra storage. With easy access to shopping, restaurants, HWY’s 23 and 43, included appliances, and new upgraded electrical panel prior to closing this is the home YOU have been waiting for.
nbc15.com
Evers makes final campaign stop in Madison, Michels near Green Bay
A Madison woman is battling kidney disease, using her story to encourage others to donate organs as she waits for a kidney transplant. Composer festival held in Verona features Indian dance opera, melharmony concert. Updated: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST. |. Indian dance and melharmony were highlighted Sunday...
Fire at Kipp Corp. building put out by sprinkler system
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a Kipp Corporation building was put out by the automatic sprinkler system, officials said Tuesday. Crews were sent to the building in the 100 block of South Fair Oaks Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. Monday. A nearby EMS crew that was responding to an unrelated call noticed steam and smoke coming from the area....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Powerful weekend winds; no power for 40 hours for some customers
MILWAUKEE - After powerful weekend winds, Monday, Nov. 7 was a much better day for cleaning up. At the same time, We Energies crews are working to get power restored to all who lost it. Winds upwards of 60 miles an hour ripped parts of southeast Wisconsin this past weekend....
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee
For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.” In a statement to News 3 Now Monday evening, the company said it is making the move “to allocate our...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Foundry 45 is your dream-come-true venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine
Washington County, WI – Foundry 45, 9480 Hwy 45, Kewaskum, is a sophisticated, industrial-chic venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine. You will find a beautiful outdoor terrace, as well as indoor and outdoor lounge seating areas for weddings, corporate gatherings, special occasions, and so much more. The...
nbc15.com
Salvation Army Rock County in need of more turkeys for Thanksgiving meals
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Salvation Army Rock County is in need of more turkeys for its Thanksgiving meal. The Salvation Army Rock County said they will serve Thanksgiving meals in-person at both locations. They said the meals will require cooking and preparing over 50 turkeys. Turkey donations will be...
hometownbroadcasting.com
11/6/22 Ribbon Cutting AL-INS Enterprises
Fond du Lac, Wis. – Envision Greater Fond du Lac hosted a ribbon cutting at member organization, AL-INS Enterprises, to officially recognize the opening of their new building. Founded in 2007 by current CEO, Aaron Kuhls and current COO, Eric Heiling, AL-INS has been one of the leading providers...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility
PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
wearegreenbay.com
US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 to close for weeks in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – All motorists in Fond du Lac County should be aware of an upcoming closure on Monday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the southbound US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 will be closed to traffic for 14 days. Officials explain the...
captimes.com
Plans to transform Lake Monona waterfront to be presented at Monona Terrace
Initial concepts for a major transformation of the Lake Monona waterfront will be presented at the Monona Terrace on Monday at 6 p.m. The signature park, which will stretch from Blair Street at Machinery Row and include Law Park, the Monona Terrace and Lakeside Street to the south, encompasses 17 acres of public space along Lake Monona. It will include large green spaces in addition to providing a spectacular entrance into Madison from the John Nolen causeway and south Madison.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fall Fest Vendor & Craft Fair
Dive into the Fall Fest Vendor and Craft Fair. Event begins at noon Sunday, November 6 at the New Berlin VFW, 17980 W Beloit Rd, New Berlin. Enjoy more than 30 local vendors and crafters.
nbc15.com
Coda Fest is coming to Willy St. Nov. 16-20
A Madison woman is battling kidney disease, using her story to encourage others to donate organs as she waits for a kidney transplant. Composer festival held in Verona features Indian dance opera, melharmony concert. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Indian dance and melharmony were highlighted Sunday during the Swati Tirunal...
nbc15.com
Vintage flea market features 40 vendors from across the Midwest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forty vintage vendors filled the halls of Garver Feed Mill this weekend for the Biannual Midwest Vintage Flea Market. The event, hosted by Madison-based vintage clothing store ‘Good Style Shop,’ features a wide array of vintage clothing from the 20th century all the way to the turn of the last century, organizers said.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
5 Bedroom Home in Madison
Unique & spacious Heritage Heights home that’s looking for your finishing touches. Large great room with built-in bookshelves and fireplace that invites you to read and display a book collection. Heated 2-car garage with huge additional workshop, craft room or kitchen space with separate entrance. Primary en-suite with walk-in closet provides plenty of room. In addition to 4 bedrooms, a large 5th room in the upstairs could work as another bedroom or an incredible office/craft space. Brand new carpet in the living room with plenty of natural light makes for an ideal gathering spot. Backyard just waiting for the next green thumb to come in and bring the secret garden back to glory. UHP Ultimate Warranty included.
nbc15.com
Kalvin Barrett projected winner of Dane Co. Sheriff’s race
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kalvin Barrett is the projected winner of the Dane County Sheriff’s race, results indicate. As of 11:45 p.m., Barrett has 82% of the vote, while his Republican challenger Anthony Hamilton has 18%. Results show 99% of the votes are in. If elected, incumbent Sheriff Barrett...
