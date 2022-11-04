OXON HILL, MD – Polie responded to the report of two people shot inside the Giant grocery store in the Eastover shopping center on Audrey Lane Friday morning. When police arrived, they found 43-year-old Willie Tate, a security guard working at the store dead and a woman shot. Police learned that Tate, of Fredricksburg was shot and killed by 20-year-old Zaila Akida of District Heights. “The preliminary investigation revealed Tate attempted to prevent Akida from stealing items from the store. During that encounter, Akida pulled out a gun from a backpack and shot Tate. Tate was able to return fire, The post Two shot and killed inside Oxon Hill grocery store appeared first on Shore News Network.

OXON HILL, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO