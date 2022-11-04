ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MD

live5news.com

Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store

OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A deadly shooting at a Maryland grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year. She was so worried about his safety when he worked as a security guard at Giant Food, a grocery store in Oxon Hill, that he promised to text or call once an hour.
OXON HILL, MD
WUSA9

Woman's body recovered from pond at Montgomery County park

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Authorities with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to a Rockville, Maryland park Tuesday morning after receiving a report of a body in the pond. According to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer, the department responded to Redgate Park, on Avery Road and near...
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

13-year-old arrested in fatal teen shooting in Northeast DC

D.C. police have arrested a 13-year-old male in the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. of Northeast D.C. This is the second arrest the Metropolitan Police Department has made so far; a 15-year-old male was arrested on November 4. Both suspects have been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed, according to D.C. police.
WUSA9

Detectives investigate deadly crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Springfield, Virginia on Monday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road and Huntsman Boulevard for a crash involving two cars. The West Springfield Police District said the driver of...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
Bay Net

COLD CASE: 44th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Frank Moore

WALDORF, Md. – Earlier this week marked the 44th anniversary of the homicide of Frank Moore, a 28-year old resident of Washington, D.C. His death is marked as the County’s oldest unsolved homicide. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Frank and his family. On November 5th,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Two shot and killed inside Oxon Hill grocery store

OXON HILL, MD – Polie responded to the report of two people shot inside the Giant grocery store in the Eastover shopping center on Audrey Lane Friday morning. When police arrived, they found 43-year-old Willie Tate, a security guard working at the store dead and a woman shot. Police learned that Tate, of Fredricksburg was shot and killed by 20-year-old Zaila Akida of District Heights. “The preliminary investigation revealed Tate attempted to prevent Akida from stealing items from the store. During that encounter, Akida pulled out a gun from a backpack and shot Tate. Tate was able to return fire, The post Two shot and killed inside Oxon Hill grocery store appeared first on Shore News Network.
OXON HILL, MD
News 8 WROC

Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
LA PLATA, MD
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from home in Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Rockcrest neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Clagett Drive. It is believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:00 PM on November 3 and 8:30 AM on November 4, 2022.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

'We're supposed to be safe to play' | Mom of teen shot outside DC recreation center speaks out

WASHINGTON — The mother of a teenager shot outside a recreation center in Southwest, D.C. is questioning if kids can even play outside anymore. The shooting happened outside the King Greenleaf Recreation Center just before 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 6. When officers arrived, they found two teens had been shot. The teens were conscious and breathing when they were taken to an area hospital for help.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

