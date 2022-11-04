Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store
OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A deadly shooting at a Maryland grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year. She was so worried about his safety when he worked as a security guard at Giant Food, a grocery store in Oxon Hill, that he promised to text or call once an hour.
Five found dead inside home in apparent murder-suicide
A Maryland homeowner was left with a terrible surprise after returning from work to find five people dead inside his house. The police are calling the scene a quadruple murder-suicide.
2 Hagerstown men charged in home invasion involving child home alone in Montgomery County
CLOVERLY, Md. — A weeks-long investigation into a violent home invasion robbery involving a little girl by herself in a Maryland home has led to the arrest of two Hagerstown men, authorities said Monday. Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, both of Hagerstown, were arrested by...
Woman's body recovered from pond at Montgomery County park
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Authorities with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to a Rockville, Maryland park Tuesday morning after receiving a report of a body in the pond. According to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer, the department responded to Redgate Park, on Avery Road and near...
Police: 13-year-old boy shot in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have confirmed that a 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being involved in a shooting in Prince George's County, Maryland on Tuesday. At approximately 5:20 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Jameson Street for a shooting. At the scene, officers...
fox5dc.com
13-year-old arrested in fatal teen shooting in Northeast DC
D.C. police have arrested a 13-year-old male in the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. of Northeast D.C. This is the second arrest the Metropolitan Police Department has made so far; a 15-year-old male was arrested on November 4. Both suspects have been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed, according to D.C. police.
Detectives investigate deadly crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Springfield, Virginia on Monday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road and Huntsman Boulevard for a crash involving two cars. The West Springfield Police District said the driver of...
Bay Net
COLD CASE: 44th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Frank Moore
WALDORF, Md. – Earlier this week marked the 44th anniversary of the homicide of Frank Moore, a 28-year old resident of Washington, D.C. His death is marked as the County’s oldest unsolved homicide. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Frank and his family. On November 5th,...
2 people dead after being hit by car near polling location in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man and woman died Tuesday after they were hit by a car in near a polling location in the Gaithersburg area. It happened around 7:20 a.m. near School Drive and Muddy Branch Road. The Montgomery County Department of Police said paramedics took the 65-year-old man […]
Pictures released of suspect accused of killing 15-year-old in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police released photos Monday of the person they believe shot and killed a 15-year-old in Northwest D.C. on Friday. Editor's Note: The video above was published on Nov. 4, 2022. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1200 block...
Maryland man arrested in connection to mail theft in Silver Spring
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Hyattsville, Maryland, man has been arrested for allegedly stealing mail with a homemade device in Silver Spring, Maryland. Montgomery County Police Department officers spotted 26-year-old Shaheem Jerry Denson standing in front of two USPS mail collection boxes around 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. The...
Widow of slain security guard wants answers after her husband was killed confronting alleged shoplifter
OXON HILL, Md. — A deadly shooting at a grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband, and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte Tate knew something was wrong Friday when she didn't get her hourly text from her husband, a 43-year-old security guard working at a Giant Food in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Two shot and killed inside Oxon Hill grocery store
OXON HILL, MD – Polie responded to the report of two people shot inside the Giant grocery store in the Eastover shopping center on Audrey Lane Friday morning. When police arrived, they found 43-year-old Willie Tate, a security guard working at the store dead and a woman shot. Police learned that Tate, of Fredricksburg was shot and killed by 20-year-old Zaila Akida of District Heights. “The preliminary investigation revealed Tate attempted to prevent Akida from stealing items from the store. During that encounter, Akida pulled out a gun from a backpack and shot Tate. Tate was able to return fire, The post Two shot and killed inside Oxon Hill grocery store appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police release new details about shooting outside Walmart
Chesterfield Police released new details about a Sunday evening shooting outside Walmart along the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza.
Alert Issued For Mother-Daughter Duo Missing In Maryland Since 2017
New information has been released by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) as they attempt to locate a mother and daughter who have not been seen in more than five years. The agency released new age-progressed photos of Shariece Clark, who would now be 20, and her...
Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from home in Rockville
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Rockcrest neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Clagett Drive. It is believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:00 PM on November 3 and 8:30 AM on November 4, 2022.
WJLA
1 dead after overnight stabbing in Prince George's County, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Prince George's County early Sunday morning. The incident happened at approximately 12:50 a.m. in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Officers at the scene found a man suffering...
Ex-boyfriend identified as suspect in La Plata quadruple murder, suicide
LA PLATA, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on November 4, 2022. Officers in Charles Co. have identified the person they believe may be responsible for the shooting of four people in a home in La Plata, Maryland. Officials identified 28-year-old Andre Sales as a suspect...
'We're supposed to be safe to play' | Mom of teen shot outside DC recreation center speaks out
WASHINGTON — The mother of a teenager shot outside a recreation center in Southwest, D.C. is questioning if kids can even play outside anymore. The shooting happened outside the King Greenleaf Recreation Center just before 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 6. When officers arrived, they found two teens had been shot. The teens were conscious and breathing when they were taken to an area hospital for help.
