Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Reacts To Roman Reigns Acknowledging His WWE Saudi Absence
We are less than a day away from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the hype train isn't slowing down just yet. Earlier today, WWE held one last press conference before the event, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns confronting each other once again before their main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet while Reigns was flanked by Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was noticeably absent. That didn't stop the fans in attendance from voicing their opinion, however.
WWE Crown Jewel (11/5/2022) Results: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, Bayley Compete.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/5/2022 edition of WWE Crown Jewel on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
Sporting News
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 match grades, results: Logan Paul shines, but Roman Reigns retains gold
Throughout the buildup to their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul told Roman Reigns he only needed one lucky shot to beat "The Tribal Chief" to become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While he didn't get the win, he proved he belongs in pro wrestling. At Crown Jewel, Reigns...
wrestlinginc.com
Interesting Note Regarding Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Status Coming Out Of Crown Jewel
An opening video package playing before a WWE event is nothing new. For years, there was a video that included classic phrases such as "the world is watching" and "Hulkamania is running wild." In subsequent years, "Then, Now, Forever" became the theme of the opening before the current "Then, Now, Forever, Together" intro. During this video package, many different screens from moments in WWE history play in the background. However, during WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a slight difference.
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Calls Out KSI & Mr. Beast During Match Against Logan Paul
Logan Paul may be holding his own against WWE champ Roman Reigns but Reigns is so unbothered, he had time to call out other internet celebs!. After making a massive entrance for WWE’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia, WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul has been holding his own against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.
ComicBook
WWE Crown Jewel: Bianca Belair Once Again Retains the Raw Women's Championship Against Bayley
Bianca Belair once again retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley at Crown Jewel on Saturday in a Last Woman Standing Match. "The EST" was able to keep Bayley down for a 10 count by trapping her in between a ladder and jamming it into one of the corners of the ring, leaving Bayley stuck as the referee made the 10 count. Her title reign is now up to 217 days with nine successful defenses.
wrestletalk.com
Injury Announced To WWE Champion Ahead Of Match
Ahead of their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, one WWE champion has been announced as having an injury but will still compete. WWE’s premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia rolls on with a massive Undisputed WWE Tag Team match, but is one of the champs already working hurt?
ringsidenews.com
Bayley & Bianca Belair Made History At WWE Crown Jewel
Bianca Belair began her WWE career as a participant in the Mae Young Classic competition before becoming a huge star in NXT. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match and put her championship on the line. They also made history in the process.
ringsidenews.com
Paul Heyman Calls Sami Zayn A ‘Perfect Storm’ For The Bloodline
Sami Zayn has excelled at everything he was handed in WWE for well over 8 years now, and he is viewed as one of the backbones of the mid-card in the company. His excellence as both a babyface and a heel only further raises his stock. He has been a part of The Bloodline for a while now, and even Paul Heyman has acknowledged Zayn’s importance.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Praised For Performance At Crown Jewel
A WWE star is being praised for his recent performances, including his match at today’s (November 5) WWE Crown Jewel event. In recent weeks on Raw, Omos has been taking part in squash matches ahead of his match with Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. Omos and Strowman’s match at...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces New Tournament On SmackDown
Next week on SmackDown, a new WWE tournament will kick off as announced on tonight’s pre-taped edition (November 4). According Wade Barrett speaking over a graphic describing next week’s episode of SmackDown, a new tournament is set to kick off. WWE SmackDown is set to host a SmackDown...
wrestletalk.com
MVP Issues Painful Request To People Who Compare Omos To The Great Khali & Giant Gonzalez
WWE star Omos was in action at last night’s (November 5) WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While Omos came up short against Braun Strowman on the night, he did not leave as the total loser, as many fans and those within the company praised his performance in the bout.
wrestletalk.com
WWE SmackDown Kicks Off With No Disqualifications Match
On tonight’s pre-taped edition of WWE SmackDown, the first match of the night was a brutal affair featuring two stars. While tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown that aired on November 4th may have been pre-taped from last week’s live show, word in the Tweets was that the match was excellent.
wrestletalk.com
WWE References Bullet Club By Name At Crown Jewel
WWE opened up their Forbidden Door last week, when it was announced that SmackDown’s Shinsuke Nakamura would be heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH to face off against Japanese legend the Great Muta on January 1. Following the announcement, ad the ew WWE regime taking effect back in July, many...
wrestletalk.com
New Feud Revealed For Recently Returned WWE Star
Has the first feud for a recently returned WWE star just been revealed on tonight’s (November 4) edition of SmackDown?. In a backstage segment featuring this recently returned star, another member of the locker room popped up to say a rather unfriendly welcome. On tonight’s pre-taped edition of WWE...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury Following SmackDown
A WWE SmackDown star has confirmed their injury following this week’s (November 4) episode of SmackDown. On last week’s episode of the show, Ronda Rousey retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship against the returning Emma in an open challenge. After Rousey’s victory, she was greeted by her friend...
ComicBook
WWE Crown Royal: Fans Applaud Logan Paul For Roman Reigns Match
WWE's Tribal Chief has taken on more opponents than we can count when it comes to defending both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship belts, though none might have been quite as famous outside of the ring as Logan Paul. The Youtuber has made a name for himself not only online, but also by becoming a professional boxer, joining World Wrestling Entertainment recently, and showing his stuff. Now, fans are wrapping their heads around Crown Jewel's main event of the night.
wrestletalk.com
Major Heat Between Two WWE Stars?
Two WWE stars have found themselves in a heated exchange on Twitter, seemingly implying there is some major heat between the two. Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman took to Twitter after his performance at Crown Jewel, praising himself and Omos for their performance on the show. In the tweet...
Comments / 0