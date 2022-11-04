ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

cn2.com

SC Governor Candidate Joe Cunningham Brings His Campaign To Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Candidates are making their last minute pitch to voters ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day. The Democratic Candidate for South Carolina Governor Joe Cunningham brought his campaign to the Tri-County over the weekend stopping by Dust Off Brewing Company in York County. Cunningham...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Early Voting Numbers Released

We are just hours away from Election Day – of course it’s Tuesday, November 8th. Polls are open from 7 AM to 7 PM. We know thousands of South Carolinians have already voted early and here’s the break down. Statewide South Carolina saw 560,622 people cast their...
YORK COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

York County political interest groups explain school board endorsements

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Political interest groups like Fort Mill Liberal Resisterhood and York County Reaganites were formed to help those who needed a little guidance on who to vote for during the midterm elections. They’re mainly focusing on school board candidates — normally a non-partisan...
FORT MILL, SC
fortmillsun.com

Critical Race Theory & DEI are Debated by School Board Candidates

Where do Fort Mill School Board candidates stand on the teaching of critical race theory and the policy of DEI?. We asked them, based on a question sent to us by a reader who inquired about the candidates’ positions on CRT as well as DEI, which stands for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.
fortmillsun.com

School Board Candidates Offer Final Arguments – in 100 Words or Less

Election Day is near, so we gave school board candidates a final exam: Tell us in 100 words or less why residents should vote for you. Voters will pick four of these 12 candidates to sit on the Fort Mill School Board of Trustees. Below are the brief pitches, in reverse alphabetical order this time.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Unusually high number of flue cases in York County

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 27 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
YORK COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 5th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 5th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
mytjnow.com

York County Sheriff Issues Unpaid Traffic Ticket Warrant Letters to Community

Beginning Monday, Oct 10, if anyone has any unpaid traffic tickets in York County you now have a chance to pay it, according to York County Sheriff, Kevin Tolson. According to York County Sheriff’s Department, any person who has an outstanding warrant for an unpaid traffic fine will receive a letter in the mail notifying them about the warrant. The letter will include as listed:
YORK COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

$1M Powerball ticket sold in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Fort Mill, South Carolina and two $50,000 tickets were sold in Fort Mill and Aiken. The wins come amid the record $2.04 billion ticket being sold in California Tuesday. The million-dollar ticket was purchased at the 7/Eleven...
FORT MILL, SC
qcnews.com

Midterm early voting numbers in North Carolina surpass 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Early voting came to an end on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Now, if you want to vote in person you’ll have one more chance on Election Day. At last check, more than 185,000 Mecklenburg County residents have cast their ballots. But the numbers are expected to increase as the latest data is released since long lines flooded early voting sites across Mecklenburg County on Saturday.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end

This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC

