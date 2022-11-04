Read full article on original website
Related
cn2.com
SC Governor Candidate Joe Cunningham Brings His Campaign To Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Candidates are making their last minute pitch to voters ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day. The Democratic Candidate for South Carolina Governor Joe Cunningham brought his campaign to the Tri-County over the weekend stopping by Dust Off Brewing Company in York County. Cunningham...
Issues and confusion reported at one Upstate polling place
Voters at one Upstate polling location have reported issues. Residents of the Powderhorn District in Greenville County ran into problems while voting at Simpsonville United Methodist Church, this morning.
cn2.com
CN2 with Candidates and Supporters at Congressman Ralph Norman’s Watch Party
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Lucas McFadden and Renee O’Neil at the Magnolia Room in Rock Hill at Congressman Ralph Norman’s Watch Party. They are joining candidates and supporters as the election results roll in. Click above for coverage.
cn2.com
Early Voting Numbers Released
We are just hours away from Election Day – of course it’s Tuesday, November 8th. Polls are open from 7 AM to 7 PM. We know thousands of South Carolinians have already voted early and here’s the break down. Statewide South Carolina saw 560,622 people cast their...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Flu Season Begins, Record Breaking Powerball, Cunningham Campaigns in York
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In York County, the Emergency Director at Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill, says the Emergency Department is treating many patients who are sick. South Carolinians still have time to purchase a Powerball ticket – and this may be one worth considering, the jackpot...
Democrats retain control of Mecklenburg County Commission
CHARLOTTE — One of the big questions on the ballot for Tuesday’s midterm election will have an impact on local voters in Charlotte: will Republicans be able to make a return to the Mecklenburg County Commission?. Voters answered that question and by about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, it was...
qcnews.com
York County political interest groups explain school board endorsements
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Political interest groups like Fort Mill Liberal Resisterhood and York County Reaganites were formed to help those who needed a little guidance on who to vote for during the midterm elections. They’re mainly focusing on school board candidates — normally a non-partisan...
Union County approves rezoning petition for possible sewage treatment plant
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Commission voted Monday night to approve a rezoning request that would allow plans for a proposed sewage treatment plant to move forward. Some residents who live near Ridge and Friendly Baptist Church roads are trying to stop the county from rezoning land...
fortmillsun.com
Critical Race Theory & DEI are Debated by School Board Candidates
Where do Fort Mill School Board candidates stand on the teaching of critical race theory and the policy of DEI?. We asked them, based on a question sent to us by a reader who inquired about the candidates’ positions on CRT as well as DEI, which stands for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.
fortmillsun.com
School Board Candidates Offer Final Arguments – in 100 Words or Less
Election Day is near, so we gave school board candidates a final exam: Tell us in 100 words or less why residents should vote for you. Voters will pick four of these 12 candidates to sit on the Fort Mill School Board of Trustees. Below are the brief pitches, in reverse alphabetical order this time.
WBTV
Unusually high number of flue cases in York County
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 27 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
WBTV
Hundreds of criminal cases dismissed in Mecklenburg Co. due to clerical error
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of criminal cases have been dismissed in Mecklenburg County because of a clerical error that has impacted cases for months. The error has affected cases in private warrant court, which involves cases where one person goes to the magistrate and files criminal charges against another person.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 5th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 5th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
mytjnow.com
York County Sheriff Issues Unpaid Traffic Ticket Warrant Letters to Community
Beginning Monday, Oct 10, if anyone has any unpaid traffic tickets in York County you now have a chance to pay it, according to York County Sheriff, Kevin Tolson. According to York County Sheriff’s Department, any person who has an outstanding warrant for an unpaid traffic fine will receive a letter in the mail notifying them about the warrant. The letter will include as listed:
counton2.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Fort Mill, South Carolina and two $50,000 tickets were sold in Fort Mill and Aiken. The wins come amid the record $2.04 billion ticket being sold in California Tuesday. The million-dollar ticket was purchased at the 7/Eleven...
qcnews.com
Midterm early voting numbers in North Carolina surpass 2018
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Early voting came to an end on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Now, if you want to vote in person you’ll have one more chance on Election Day. At last check, more than 185,000 Mecklenburg County residents have cast their ballots. But the numbers are expected to increase as the latest data is released since long lines flooded early voting sites across Mecklenburg County on Saturday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 4th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, November 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Gaston County Salvation Army creates ‘one-stop’ resource center for people in need
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County Salvation Army aims to provide a new center for people in the area to get help with a range of needs, from food and housing to mental health assistance. The program, called “One Stop,” is literally designed to be a one-stop shop for...
Raleigh News & Observer
Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end
This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
Man from Rock Hill accused of scalding 3-year-old girl with hot water as form of punishment
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A three-year-old girl received second-degree burns this weekend after allegedly being burned by a man as a punishment, police in Rock Hill said Monday. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers met with the girl and her mother after the girl was burned in their Celanese Road apartment on Saturday.
Comments / 1