Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Returns Home For First Time In 14 Years (Video)
A video has emerged of WWE star Omos returning to his home country of Nigeria for the first time in 14 years. It was recently announced that Omos will miss this evening’s (November 7) edition of WWE Raw after flying to his home country to spend time with his family.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Refers To Another As “Mr. Irrelevant” Backstage
In a backstage interview, one WWE star called another “Mr. Irrelevant” before accepting a his challenge for a match, tonight!. In a backstage interview. Austin Theory first discussed his thoughts on Seth Rollins’ Open Challenge for the United States Championship before he was met by a formidable foe.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury Following SmackDown
A WWE SmackDown star has confirmed their injury following this week’s (November 4) episode of SmackDown. On last week’s episode of the show, Ronda Rousey retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship against the returning Emma in an open challenge. After Rousey’s victory, she was greeted by her friend...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Returning This Week
A top WWE star who has been off television in the past few weeks is set to make his return on this Friday’s (November 11) episode of SmackDown. On the October 21 episode of SmackDown, Sheamus took on Solo Sikoa in singles action, with Sikoa picking up the victory.
wrestletalk.com
Major Heat Between Two WWE Stars?
Two WWE stars have found themselves in a heated exchange on Twitter, seemingly implying there is some major heat between the two. Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman took to Twitter after his performance at Crown Jewel, praising himself and Omos for their performance on the show. In the tweet...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says He’s Done With Tag Teams
One AEW star has gone on the record to say they “definitely not” be getting back into a tag team now that he has gone solo. AEW star Ricky Starks got a segment of in-ring promo time on AEW Rampage during which he declared his entrance in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Another Released Star Returning To WWE
There has been an update on another released WWE star that may soon be returning to WWE. Ever since Triple H took over WWE creative in July following the retirement of Vince McMahon, many former WWE stars that were let go have found their way back to the company. Most...
wrestletalk.com
Fiery Feud From SmackDown Spills Over To WWE Raw
Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (November 7) kicked off with fiery promos between two teams ready to do battle. Trading passionate promos, the New Day and the Usos kicked off WWE Raw on November 7, 2022. With the Usos taking the ring first to note that they were well...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Makes Main Roster Debut At WWE Raw
At tonight’s (November 7th) WWE Raw, another fan favorite NXT star has made their main roster debut, find out who!. A talented woman by many names throughout her time in NXT (may it be Karen Q or Mei Ying) tonight was the night for Wendy Choo to make her main roster debut!
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star To Miss Raw November 7
WWE Raw star Omos is set to miss Monday’s (November 7) edition of Monday Night Raw, following WWE Crown Jewel. At the November 5 premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Omos faced Braun Strowman in a super-heavyweight battle. Strowman was ultimately victorious, pinning Omos after a huge powerslam. TMZ...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Scraps Championship?
On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw, a championship title is promptly tossed in the trash mere moments after being won. After making a big impact at the tail end of a segment announcing the women’s division’s match for Survivor Series WarGames, Nikki Cross made a thunderous in-ring return to the championship scene.
wrestletalk.com
Hilarious Championship Botch During WWE Raw
On tonight’s WWE Raw (November 7) there was a hilarious championship botch amid a very notable moment in the history of a title belt. In a backstage segment which saw Nikki Cross set to toss her newly won 24/7 Championship in the rubbish bin, an error of sorts. While...
wrestletalk.com
Championship Open Challenge Set For November 7 WWE Raw
A championship open challenge has been announced for tonight’s (November 7) episode of WWE Raw. In recent weeks, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins has been at loggerheads with Mustafa Ali after he captured the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley on October 10. Many expected Rollins to defend the...
wrestletalk.com
Kurt Angle Explains What Makes Top AEW Star ‘Special’
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has spoken about current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and what he thinks makes him special. Angle has seen many special talents in the wrestling world following his WWE debut back in 1999, including being the man to introduce WWE fans to John Cena.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE & IMPACT Star Set To Debut On Tonight’s AEW Dark
A former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star is set to make their All Elite Wrestling debut on tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. Since the inception of the company, AEW has welcomed a litany of former WWE stars into the fold from Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley to Bryan Danielson and CM Punk.
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Expresses Desire To Be Part Of NXT Europe
A released WWE star has expressed their desire to be part of NXT Europe. The developmental brands for WWE has experienced a great deal of changes over the past year. In August, the NXT UK brand went on hiatus after WWE announced the launch of NXT Europe coming up in 2023. Many NXT UK competitors were released from the company following the announcement.
wrestletalk.com
First WarGames Match For Survivor Series Announced On WWE Raw
With a violent feud continuing from Crown Jewel to WWE Raw, one champ has just declared that the battles will be settled at WarGames!. A segment on tonight’s WWE Raw revealed one of the planned WarGames matches with an on-going feud set to face the final war at the premium live event.
wrestletalk.com
New In-Ring Look For WWE Star
On WWE NXT, a star has debuted a new in-ring look, returning to a previous style that hadn’t been seen since before the NXT 2.0 era. In the NXT opener, Joe Gacy took on Cameron Grimes with his faction, The Schism at ringside alongside him. As the action kicked...
wrestletalk.com
9 Potential WrestleMania 39 Opponents For John Cena
WWE is reportedly expecting John Cena to wrestle at next year’s WrestleMania 39 event in Los Angeles. Cena hasn’t wrestled since he was defeated by Roman Reigns at the 2021 SummerSlam event, and has only made one appearance for WWE in the year 2022, which took place back on June 27.
wrestletalk.com
Here’s What Colt Cabana Apparently Said Backstage About CM Punk
Konnan has seemingly revealed what Colt Cabana said backstage at AEW about CM Punk. On the latest edition of his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, Konnan recalled a conversation he had Colt Cabana several months ago while backstage at AEW. During the conversation, Konnan asked Cabana what he...
Comments / 0