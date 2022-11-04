Read full article on original website
Davidson County Election Commission administrator responds to early voting error
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The state’s recent redistricting of Davidson County led to confusion at the polls, with more than 430 voters who may have cast the wrong ballot. It's led to the Davidson County Election Commission rushing to make last-minute changes ahead of polls opening. Here’s how...
New precincts lead to confusion at the polls for Nashville voters
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — "Vote Here" signs lined the entrance to Bordeaux library Tuesday. Nashville resident James Vaughns showed up on Election Day to do just that. “I’ve been voting here for years, and I get here, go through the line, and then they tell me I have to vote at the YMCA, it’s the first time that ever happened,” Vaughns said.
List of early voters who received incorrect ballot published by election commission
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- The Davidson County Election Commission released a list of eligible provisional ballot voters on Sunday after early voters received the wrong ballot earlier in the week. Mid-term election leaders said 438 voters were impacted by this mistake, all because of a district misassignment, and that it...
FOX 17 News investigates: Brookmeade Park homeless camp costing taxpayers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A FOX 17 News investigation is leading our team to find out how much it’s costing taxpayers to maintain Brookmeade Park, one of Nashville’s largest homeless encampments. For the past two years, FOX 17 News has gone inside Brookmeade Park’s homeless encampment, showing...
Watchdog finds 550,000 unused paid time off days in Metro Nashville Public Schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Nonprofit government watchdog group OpenTheBooks.com examined Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) sick time policy, finding 550,000 paid time off days have still gone unused by employees. OpenTheBooks CEO Adam Andrezejewski says they found 450,000 banked sick days in the school district with another 102,000 unused or banked vacation days....
Shooting investigation underway in North Nashville
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on the 2000 block of Ed Temple Blvd. The shooting was reported just after 6 a.m. One person has been taken to a hospital for treatment. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.
Middle Tennessee churches look at properties to help with affordable housing situation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- On Saturday various organizations met, all calling for one action, more affordable housing in Nashville. The Workers Dignity Project told Fox 17 News faith organizations own about 18,000 acres of land, some of which can be used to help Nashville’s housing crisis. “It's going to...
Metro parents say students sitting three per seat, in aisle on son’s school bus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The nationwide school bus driver shortage is no stranger to Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). Metro says "sometimes" they combine routes to meet the need of students who must take the bus. On Monday, FOX 17 News spoke with a Metro parent who says her...
Pedestrian life-flighted to Nashville after Clarksville hit-and-run crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is being life-flighted to Nashville after a hit-and-run crash in Clarksville Tuesday. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) said the status of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time. CPD is investigating the hit-and-run vehicle crash on Lafayette Road which involved two pedestrians.
MNPS staff work to get students to class amid chronic absences at local elementary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Administrators at a Metro Elementary School are working to keep students in class. More than 30 percent are chronically absent. School started about 13 weeks ago, but already more than 100 students at Schwab Elementary have missed class for a week or more. This is sparking concerns from school staff.
Hickman County Schools closed Tuesday, Wednesday due to illness
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hickman County Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday this week due to illness. All schools in Polk County, Tennessee were closed Monday due to excessive illness. All campuses in the Coffee County Schools district were also closed Monday due to illness. Last week,...
Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
7th grader charged for making threat against school in Lebanon Special School District
UPDATE (Nov. 7): The Wilson County Sheriff's Office says a seventh grader has been charged and will face school disciplinary action for making a threatening post on Snapchat directed towards students at Walter J Baird Middle School. ------------- UPDATE: Lebanon police say they do not perceive the concerning post as...
One person life-flighted to Nashville after Clarksville shooting
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was shot and life-flighted to Nashville after a Clarksville shooting on Monday. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reported that they received a 911 call around 1 p.m. Monday regarding a shooting that occurred in the area of Wild Fern Lane. One victim was...
Metro Police search for woman allegedly targeting men, pretending to be rideshare driver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are working to identify a woman who is allegedly targeting men by pretending to be a rideshare driver in downtown Nashville. The woman is reportedly scheming to steal male victim’s wallets, and then uses their credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards, Metro Police report.
Mid-state non-profit chapter builds beds for children without one
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Some underprivileged children in Nashville are sleeping better tonight thanks to a non-profit. Members of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an international nonprofit with a chapter in the Nashville area, were at Lowe's in Franklin Saturday building and delivering fully furnished beds for kids in need. SHP's Nashville...
Inmate found dead in Rutherford County jail
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — An inmate died Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, officials report. Rutherford County Sherriff's Office said the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine count. The victim, 20-year-old Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia of Nashville, was housed in his cell alone.
THP looking for suspect who fled from trooper during I-65 arrest
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is looking for a 26-year-old man they said fled from a trooper Sunday during an arrest on Interstate 65. THP says Sedric Stevenson was handcuffed on I-65 in Robertson County when he fled on foot. The trooper was attempting to put Stevenson in his patrol car at the time. The arresting officer chased after Stevenson but couldn't find him.
Man found dead after suspected hit-and-run in Madison area
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An apparent hit-and-run victim is found dead this morning. The body of 38-year-old Garber Rodriguez is discovered Sunday morning after police suspect a car hit him on East Due West Avenue, according to Metro Nashville police. Family report last seeing him in the roadway. The suspect vehicle...
Man charged with attempted murder of his girlfriend in their Nashville apartment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting his girlfriend inside their Nashville apartment Tuesday morning. Metro Police reports that 44-year-old Kerry Baker and the victim fought on and off Monday night before several gunshots were heard by witnesses around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
