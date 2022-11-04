ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

New precincts lead to confusion at the polls for Nashville voters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — "Vote Here" signs lined the entrance to Bordeaux library Tuesday. Nashville resident James Vaughns showed up on Election Day to do just that. “I’ve been voting here for years, and I get here, go through the line, and then they tell me I have to vote at the YMCA, it’s the first time that ever happened,” Vaughns said.
FOX 17 News investigates: Brookmeade Park homeless camp costing taxpayers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A FOX 17 News investigation is leading our team to find out how much it’s costing taxpayers to maintain Brookmeade Park, one of Nashville’s largest homeless encampments. For the past two years, FOX 17 News has gone inside Brookmeade Park’s homeless encampment, showing...
Watchdog finds 550,000 unused paid time off days in Metro Nashville Public Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Nonprofit government watchdog group OpenTheBooks.com examined Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) sick time policy, finding 550,000 paid time off days have still gone unused by employees. OpenTheBooks CEO Adam Andrezejewski says they found 450,000 banked sick days in the school district with another 102,000 unused or banked vacation days....
Shooting investigation underway in North Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on the 2000 block of Ed Temple Blvd. The shooting was reported just after 6 a.m. One person has been taken to a hospital for treatment. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.
Pedestrian life-flighted to Nashville after Clarksville hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is being life-flighted to Nashville after a hit-and-run crash in Clarksville Tuesday. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) said the status of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time. CPD is investigating the hit-and-run vehicle crash on Lafayette Road which involved two pedestrians.
Hickman County Schools closed Tuesday, Wednesday due to illness

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hickman County Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday this week due to illness. All schools in Polk County, Tennessee were closed Monday due to excessive illness. All campuses in the Coffee County Schools district were also closed Monday due to illness. Last week,...
Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
One person life-flighted to Nashville after Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was shot and life-flighted to Nashville after a Clarksville shooting on Monday. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reported that they received a 911 call around 1 p.m. Monday regarding a shooting that occurred in the area of Wild Fern Lane. One victim was...
Mid-state non-profit chapter builds beds for children without one

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Some underprivileged children in Nashville are sleeping better tonight thanks to a non-profit. Members of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an international nonprofit with a chapter in the Nashville area, were at Lowe's in Franklin Saturday building and delivering fully furnished beds for kids in need. SHP's Nashville...
Inmate found dead in Rutherford County jail

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — An inmate died Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, officials report. Rutherford County Sherriff's Office said the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine count. The victim, 20-year-old Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia of Nashville, was housed in his cell alone.
THP looking for suspect who fled from trooper during I-65 arrest

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is looking for a 26-year-old man they said fled from a trooper Sunday during an arrest on Interstate 65. THP says Sedric Stevenson was handcuffed on I-65 in Robertson County when he fled on foot. The trooper was attempting to put Stevenson in his patrol car at the time. The arresting officer chased after Stevenson but couldn't find him.
Man found dead after suspected hit-and-run in Madison area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An apparent hit-and-run victim is found dead this morning. The body of 38-year-old Garber Rodriguez is discovered Sunday morning after police suspect a car hit him on East Due West Avenue, according to Metro Nashville police. Family report last seeing him in the roadway. The suspect vehicle...
