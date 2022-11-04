Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
tjrwrestling.net
Solo Sikoa Responds To The Rock’s ‘Head Of The Table’ Claims
The Bloodline’s enforcer Solo Sikoa has responded to claims made by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson that – not Roman Reigns – is at the Head of the Table. Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and The Rock are all a part of the extended Anoa’i wrestling dynasty. Four of those men are still part of WWE whereas The Rock moved on from the company once he found his feet in Hollywood and has since conquered the movie world as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Returns Home For First Time In 14 Years (Video)
A video has emerged of WWE star Omos returning to his home country of Nigeria for the first time in 14 years. It was recently announced that Omos will miss this evening’s (November 7) edition of WWE Raw after flying to his home country to spend time with his family.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Passed On Having Scarlett As His Manager
Karrion Kross and Scarlett got the wrestling world talking a few months ago when they returned to WWE, and they’ve been feuding with Drew McIntyre ever since. Kross and Scarlett are a well established duo, but it seems that WWE pitched an idea for her to be paired with another wrestler before Karrion Kross joined the company.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Refers To Another As “Mr. Irrelevant” Backstage
In a backstage interview, one WWE star called another “Mr. Irrelevant” before accepting a his challenge for a match, tonight!. In a backstage interview. Austin Theory first discussed his thoughts on Seth Rollins’ Open Challenge for the United States Championship before he was met by a formidable foe.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Praised For Performance At Crown Jewel
A WWE star is being praised for his recent performances, including his match at today’s (November 5) WWE Crown Jewel event. In recent weeks on Raw, Omos has been taking part in squash matches ahead of his match with Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. Omos and Strowman’s match at...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Another Released Star Returning To WWE
There has been an update on another released WWE star that may soon be returning to WWE. Ever since Triple H took over WWE creative in July following the retirement of Vince McMahon, many former WWE stars that were let go have found their way back to the company. Most...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury Following SmackDown
A WWE SmackDown star has confirmed their injury following this week’s (November 4) episode of SmackDown. On last week’s episode of the show, Ronda Rousey retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship against the returning Emma in an open challenge. After Rousey’s victory, she was greeted by her friend...
wrestletalk.com
Hilarious Championship Botch During WWE Raw
On tonight’s WWE Raw (November 7) there was a hilarious championship botch amid a very notable moment in the history of a title belt. In a backstage segment which saw Nikki Cross set to toss her newly won 24/7 Championship in the rubbish bin, an error of sorts. While...
wrestletalk.com
Championship Open Challenge Set For November 7 WWE Raw
A championship open challenge has been announced for tonight’s (November 7) episode of WWE Raw. In recent weeks, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins has been at loggerheads with Mustafa Ali after he captured the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley on October 10. Many expected Rollins to defend the...
wrestletalk.com
First WarGames Match For Survivor Series Announced On WWE Raw
With a violent feud continuing from Crown Jewel to WWE Raw, one champ has just declared that the battles will be settled at WarGames!. A segment on tonight’s WWE Raw revealed one of the planned WarGames matches with an on-going feud set to face the final war at the premium live event.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Calls Out Company For Being Ignored
WWE star and current United States Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins has called out the company for ignoring him. WWE has been celebrating the 10th anniversary of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins this month, 10 years after the Shield first graced our television screens at Survivor Series 2012. Dean...
wrestletalk.com
“I’m Back Up & Running!” Says Wrestling Legend After WWE Opening
One wrestling legend has taken to Twitter to thank WWE for their return to the opening bumper, referring to it as “a big f******g deal”. Ric Flair followed through on his plan to watch Monday Night Raw and noted the change was to his liking. After Tweeting out...
wrestletalk.com
Major Heat Between Two WWE Stars?
Two WWE stars have found themselves in a heated exchange on Twitter, seemingly implying there is some major heat between the two. Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman took to Twitter after his performance at Crown Jewel, praising himself and Omos for their performance on the show. In the tweet...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE & IMPACT Star Set To Debut On Tonight’s AEW Dark
A former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star is set to make their All Elite Wrestling debut on tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. Since the inception of the company, AEW has welcomed a litany of former WWE stars into the fold from Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley to Bryan Danielson and CM Punk.
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Discusses Possibility Of Return Amid Speculation
Former WWE star Chelsea Green has addressed the possibility of a return to the company, amid speculation about her wrestling future. A number of released WWE names have returned to the company under the Triple H regime, with Emma most recently making a surprise comeback on the October 28 edition of SmackDown.
