Read full article on original website
Related
1 injured after thrown from vehicle in crash
A car has crashed into a ravine in Newton Falls.
State troopers capture suspect accused of killing South Euclid man
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Ohio state troopers have captured a suspect accused of shooting and killing a South Euclid man last month in Cleveland's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 29-year-old Devonte Finley was charged with aggravated murder after he allegedly shot 22-year-old Keith Jackson to death inside a home on the 3800 block of East 149th Street back on Oct. 26. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force believed Finley had fled to Greenville, South Carolina, but Marshals there "narrowly missed" him at a relative's home late Monday night and learned he was headed back to Northeast Ohio.
14-year-old in custody after 71-year-old man fatally shot in Euclid
A 14-year-old boy is in custody after a 71-year-old man was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head in Euclid over the weekend.
Police identify 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run at 200+ person party
A seventeen-year-old was killed Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle at a party with at least 200 people.
Hot coals from grill start home fire: Medina Police Blotter
Police and fire personnel responded to a fire at a Grant Street home at 11:55 p.m. Nov. 5. The deck on the house reportedly caught fire when hot coals fell off a grill. There was no further information on any damage or injuries at the time of the report. Open...
Man dies in Cleveland hit-and-run crash
CLEVELAND — A man was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday morning, Cleveland police said. It happened just before 8 a.m. at E. 152nd and South Waterloo Road. While few details about the incident have been released, Cleveland police do say this was a domestic issue and not a random crime.
Ohio Man Found Dead, 14-Year-Old With Gun Found Driving His Car On I-80 In Pennsylvania: Police
A 14-year-old was stopped driving a stolen vehicle from Ohio along Interstate 80 east in western Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to state troopers. During the stop, they observed a gun which soon had state troopers saying:. "The totality of the circumstances suggested the likelihood the juvenile may have...
Parma suspect leads police on 90 mph chase on Brecksville Road: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Oct. 5, Brecksville police learned that Parma police were chasing a suspect driving a silver Volkswagen headed south on Interstate 77. While the vehicle wasn’t found then, a half-hour later a Brecksville officer observed the vehicle, without any headlights, traveling south on Brecksville Road. That’s when the VW...
Speeding motorcyclist killed in Akron crash: police
A 41-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the side of a Subaru, according to police.
Neighbor accused of spiteful mowing: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Oct. 25, a Shurmer Road resident called police about an ongoing issue with a neighbor. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Driver jumps curb, falls asleep behind the wheel: Brunswick Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
14-year-old found with gun in stolen car in Mercer County, owner found dead
When searching the car, police found a handgun.
Ramp from I-77 reopens after crash
A highway ramp in Canton has reopened after it was shut down for a couple of hours on Tuesday morning.
cleveland19.com
Police evacuate Summit County school due to bomb threat
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning after officials received a bomb threat over voicemail. According to Bath Township officials, Bath Elementary School officials received the message at 5:25 p.m. on Monday. Bath Township police said “out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and...
I-77 northbound reopens in Summit County after crash caused delays
Drivers are seeing delays in Summit County after a vehicle crash on I-77 Monday afternoon.
Woman taken to hospital; possibly hit by vehicle in Warren
A woman was possibly hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning, according to a police report.
Multiple families sue Avon Lake day care where child suffered broken leg
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new fallout from abuse of a child caught on camera in an Avon Lake day care.
cleveland19.com
Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5. The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane. According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping...
cleveland19.com
22-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a apartment stairwell last Friday, Nov. 4. Cleveland police said the body of Britney Renee Townsend, of Cleveland, was located just after 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Crawford Road. Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers...
Woman accused of assaulting kids on Cleveland school bus: Investigators
A woman was taken into custody after investigators say she boarded a Cleveland school bus and assaulted several students.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0