Geauga County, OH

WKYC

State troopers capture suspect accused of killing South Euclid man

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Ohio state troopers have captured a suspect accused of shooting and killing a South Euclid man last month in Cleveland's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 29-year-old Devonte Finley was charged with aggravated murder after he allegedly shot 22-year-old Keith Jackson to death inside a home on the 3800 block of East 149th Street back on Oct. 26. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force believed Finley had fled to Greenville, South Carolina, but Marshals there "narrowly missed" him at a relative's home late Monday night and learned he was headed back to Northeast Ohio.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
WKYC

Man dies in Cleveland hit-and-run crash

CLEVELAND — A man was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday morning, Cleveland police said. It happened just before 8 a.m. at E. 152nd and South Waterloo Road. While few details about the incident have been released, Cleveland police do say this was a domestic issue and not a random crime.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police evacuate Summit County school due to bomb threat

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning after officials received a bomb threat over voicemail. According to Bath Township officials, Bath Elementary School officials received the message at 5:25 p.m. on Monday. Bath Township police said “out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5. The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane. According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

22-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a apartment stairwell last Friday, Nov. 4. Cleveland police said the body of Britney Renee Townsend, of Cleveland, was located just after 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Crawford Road. Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
