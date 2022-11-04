Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
ComicBook
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.



tjrwrestling.net
Solo Sikoa Responds To The Rock’s ‘Head Of The Table’ Claims
The Bloodline’s enforcer Solo Sikoa has responded to claims made by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson that – not Roman Reigns – is at the Head of the Table. Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and The Rock are all a part of the extended Anoa’i wrestling dynasty. Four of those men are still part of WWE whereas The Rock moved on from the company once he found his feet in Hollywood and has since conquered the movie world as well.
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
wrestlingrumors.net
Roman Reigns Targeted By 38 Year Old WWE Superstar
He could work. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for over two years now, with one of the longest World Title reigns in company history. Reigns has run through just about everyone that has come in his path, which has not left him with many opponents left to come after him. WWE is going to need to look in a different direction to find a challenger and now someone is calling out Reigns.
itrwrestling.com
New SmackDown Star Calls Out Roman Reigns Following WWE Crown Jewel
Retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns guaranteed that he would reach 800 days as WWE Universal Champion. Reigns has held the top prize on Friday Night SmackDown since his blockbuster comeback in August 2020, dethroning then-champion The Fiend at Payback. Although...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Returns Home For First Time In 14 Years (Video)
A video has emerged of WWE star Omos returning to his home country of Nigeria for the first time in 14 years. It was recently announced that Omos will miss this evening’s (November 7) edition of WWE Raw after flying to his home country to spend time with his family.
ringsidenews.com
Bayley & Bianca Belair Made History At WWE Crown Jewel
Bianca Belair began her WWE career as a participant in the Mae Young Classic competition before becoming a huge star in NXT. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match and put her championship on the line. They also made history in the process.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Backstage At Raw
There was a former WWE star backstage at tonight’s (November 7) WWE Raw. According to a Tweet from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Gene Snitsky was backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw. The former WWE star was witness to numerous notable events including a WWE championship getting scrapped in...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Stars Set For SmackDown November 11
Two current WWE Raw stars are set to be in Indianapolis this Friday for the WWE SmackDown taping. Per PWInsider, Raw stars Matt Riddle and the Judgment Day are set to be in town for the show. It is likely that the Raw stars are simply in town for a...
wrestletalk.com
Championship Open Challenge Set For November 7 WWE Raw
A championship open challenge has been announced for tonight’s (November 7) episode of WWE Raw. In recent weeks, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins has been at loggerheads with Mustafa Ali after he captured the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley on October 10. Many expected Rollins to defend the...
wrestletalk.com
New Segment Announced For November 8 WWE NXT
A new segment has been announced for next week’s (November 8) episode of WWE NXT. On last week’s show, NXT Champion Bron Breakker teamed with NXT North American Champion Wes Lee in a losing effort to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. After the match, Von Wagner, who...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Another Released Star Returning To WWE
There has been an update on another released WWE star that may soon be returning to WWE. Ever since Triple H took over WWE creative in July following the retirement of Vince McMahon, many former WWE stars that were let go have found their way back to the company. Most...
wrestletalk.com
“I’m Back Up & Running!” Says Wrestling Legend After WWE Opening
One wrestling legend has taken to Twitter to thank WWE for their return to the opening bumper, referring to it as “a big f******g deal”. Ric Flair followed through on his plan to watch Monday Night Raw and noted the change was to his liking. After Tweeting out...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Stars Now Available On Pay-Per-View
WWE stars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae both made their returns to the company recently following the change of WWE regime. Gargano made his surprise return on the August 22 episode of Raw in Toronto, with Candice making her surprise return on the September 26 episode of Raw in Edmonton.
