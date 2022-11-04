ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Kevin Keenan
2d ago

I was homeless and this same thing happened to me.. 2 felonies later.. I'm telling you.. Don't cash thier checks!

livelaughlove76
2d ago

this is such a terrible terrible thing to do to people 😞. something needs to be done to stop this . people's future is at stake

2
 

