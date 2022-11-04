Read full article on original website
Kevin Keenan
2d ago
I was homeless and this same thing happened to me.. 2 felonies later.. I'm telling you.. Don't cash thier checks!
livelaughlove76
2d ago
this is such a terrible terrible thing to do to people 😞. something needs to be done to stop this . people's future is at stake
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan deputies searching for suspect after 44-mile chase through Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A 44-mile car chase leaves Michigan deputies searching for a suspect in Kalamazoo County. According to WOOD, an NBC affiliate in Grand Rapids, deputies tried pulling over a 22-year-old man on Nov. 7 around 10 p.m. at Pavilion Estates in Pavilion Township, southeast of Kalamazoo. Officials...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Canadian truck driver arrested for trying to leave Michigan with 188 bricks of cocaine
PORT HURON, Mich. – A Canadian truck driver was arrested for trying to enter Canada from Michigan while transporting 188 bricks of cocaine, officials said. Zenon Bialkowski, 68, of Brampton, Ontario, drove a commercial truck to the primary inspection booth at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ontario, on Oct. 17, according to authorities.
iheart.com
Two people shot in Grand Rapids on Monday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Monday night. The GRPD say they found a woman at the McDonalds on Michigan Street around 7 p.m. with a gunshot wound. She was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another man...
fox2detroit.com
Alcohol suspected in dirt bike crash that killed Michigan man
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead after a dirt bike crash Saturday in Ionia County. Police said the 52-year-old Howard City man and a 31-year-old Lansing man were riding dirt bikes at a home in the 7300 block of Barr Road when they crashed into each other at 8:25 p.m.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?
GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
'Sounds about right': Father shares previous experience at Jenison daycare days after incident comes to light
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Just days after a 13 ON YOUR SIDE story aired about concerns surrounding a Jenison daycare, the community reached out to us to share their own experiences. One Jenison father said he wasn't surprised to hear what had happened at Horizon Little Explorers daycare, while...
Fox17
Suspect leads multiple agencies on 44-mile pursuit through Kzoo County, still at large
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are seeking a man who reportedly led authorities on a multi-city pursuit through Kalamazoo County late Monday night. The 22-year-old man is wanted for illegally possessing a gun, assaulting an officer, and for fleeing and eluding authorities, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.
Fox17
Fire decimates West Olive shelter for animals with disabilities
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A fire ripped apart a West Olive animal rescue shelter this weekend, and many of its residents were lost to the blaze. Owners of Phaedra & Phriends are now turning to community donations for help while they mourn the loss of the cats and dogs who didn’t survive.
GR man in assisted living reunited with missing dog after two weeks
After more than two weeks of his dog being missing, a Grand Rapids man is now reunited with his little Chihuahua.
kmyu.tv
Location released for second temple in Michigan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
Justice Department monitoring election in five Michigan cities
(CBS DETROIT) - The Justice Department says it is monitoring 24 states to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. In the state of Michigan, the department is monitoring the election in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Pontiac and Southfield. For Election Day, the department says the monitors are personnel from...
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s a look at Michigan’s most dangerous intersections based on 2021 police car accident reports
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Auto Law has compiled a list of the most dangerous intersections based on police car accident reports for 2021. Coming in at No. 1 is the intersection on 11 Mile Road at Van Dyke Avenue in Warren, which had 173 total crashes. Intersections in...
Cannabis dispensary, restaurant and bar to open in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI - A group of Michigan and Illinois-based entrepreneurs have partnered to launch Fields Cannary, a Muskegon space where people can enjoy food and entertainment while trying the latest cannabis products. The new business, scheduled to open the summer of 2023 at 420 S. Harvey St., is described as...
Grand Rapids Man Races RC Car On The Road – Video Goes Viral
A Grand Rapids, Michigan man has gone TikTok viral while driving an RC car on the road. If you don't know what an RC car is - I did not either (until now). An RC car is a radio-controlled car. According to the internet, RC cars are miniature model cars, vans, buses, or buggies that can be controlled from a distance using a specialized transmitter or remote.
Time Is Running Out To Update Your Regular Michigan Driver’s License
After extending the deadline due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the DHS is reminding Michigan license holders that their regular licenses must be updated for access to federal facilities. What is the deadline to update my Michigan license to the enhanced license?. The deadline for Michigan drivers or State ID...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan doctors urge parents to be vigilant as RSV is on the rise
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – 60,000 children are hospitalized with RSV every year and according to officials, there were more cases per week in October than any other week in 2020. “The past few weeks have really been a challenge for all of us in pediatrics,” said Dr. Whitney Minnock, the Pediatric E.R. Director at Corewell Health Royal Oak. “We’re kind of wondering why is it so bad so early? And I don’t think anybody can really answer that question.”
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
WOOD
Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend
Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
wkzo.com
Suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant leads police on late night chase, still at large
PAVILION TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries, but a suspect is still at large after a police chase through several townships and the City of Kalamazoo late Monday. Around 10:00 p.m., Kalamazoo County Sheriff Deputies located a wanted felon in Pavilion Estates Trailer Park. The suspect,...
Comments / 3