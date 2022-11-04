ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Guest opinion: I will bring hurricane recovery dollars to Southwest Florida

By Cindy Banyai
 4 days ago
It’s been over a month and we are still reeling from Hurricane Ian. Ian went from a tropical storm to a near Category 5 hurricane in little more than a day, taking many Southwest Floridians by surprise. Evacuation orders came too late as county commissioners dithered and traveled on the public dime. Our kids had school and we worked until two days before the storm. We were lulled into a false sense of security by our own pride and by leaders who thought it better to wish the hurricane away. We were trapped by their wishes before we were trapped by the storm.

In the aftermath, politicians jumped in front of the cameras to save face with the dual efforts of playing hero and shifting blame. Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass made national news saying it was our fault if we stayed, but was it? The governor donned shiny white boots and handed out checks on Sanibel, while people in Harlem Heights sat in stinking flooded homes without jobs to go to. Byron Donalds voted against much needed FEMA funding days after Hurricane Ian but popped up empty-handed occasionally to listen to the plight of folks knowing his extreme stance on government spending meant that help was not coming.

We will need a lot of help to recover from Hurricane Ian. The federal government has already provided $1.74 billion in emergency relief, but with an estimate $67 billion in damages that is a mere drop in the bucket. Looking forward, Southwest Florida will lose hundreds of millions of dollars to its economy because of the decimated tourism and fishing industries. With over sixteen thousand residential properties destroyed or suffering major damage in Lee County, the housing crisis won’t be ending anytime soon. Job losses will compound the hardship of Southwest Florida families. It’s a rough road ahead.

Can we count on our leaders to do what is right and help the people? Their track record isn’t very good. Most of our leaders subscribe to extreme fiscal policies that have cut investments in needed infrastructure and government programs. We can’t count on Byron Donalds to secure needed federal dollars. He brought $0 back to Southwest Florida in the most recent budget. He is supported by Club for Growth (Super PAC funded by billionaire Dick Uihlein rewarding extreme fiscal conservatism including ending Social Security and Medicare), which requires a pledge of limiting government and opposing spending. Will Byron Donalds give up his 100% rating and millions of dollars from Club for Growth to provide Southwest Florida with the needed funds for recovery from Hurricane Ian? I wouldn’t bet on it.

We need new leadership in Southwest Florida. Leaders who will prioritize everyday Americans and work to make their life better. I promise to bring the funds necessary to rebuild Southwest Florida, to strengthen our economy, and to help families. I promise to work everyday to make your life better, not do the bidding of billionaires. A vote for me is a vote for us and the future of Southwest Florida. So, when you vote by November 8, make it count.

Cindy Banyai is running for U.S. Congress (Florida's 19th District).

NAPLES, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

