Meet the Phillies fan going viral for her amazing lawn artwork

By Matteo Iadonisi via
 4 days ago

"I am obsessed with baseball. I played softball since I was four years old," said Zoe Rodriguez. "And I grew up watching the Phillies."

Rodriguez, 21, spends most of her time playing softball and studying criminal justice at Rutgers University-Camden. But her hidden talent, spray painting, just couldn't contain itself for too long.

In 2018, the historic Super Bowl season inspired Rodriguez's coach to have the Philadelphia Eagles logo painted on his lawn. He asked Rodriguez to step up to the plate and make it happen.

"And here we are in 2022, he asked me again for the Phillies, for them being in the World Series," said Rodriguez. "Later that night, my parents had asked for pictures just to post, be proud parents, and within about 24 hours, that Facebook post had over 5,000 shares."

Rodriguez's art went viral on Facebook and TikTok, encouraging dozens of requests to pour in from the greater South Jersey area. In just a week, the Lumberton native has tagged roughly 25 front lawns.

"Every day, I've been trying to balance it out with school," she said. "And in a way, this is kind of my job right now. And I think it's a pretty cool job to have."

In the future, Rodriguez hopes to become a member of law enforcement. Before then, she will wrap up her final season playing softball. And even sooner than that, she will see the conclusion of the 2022 World Series.

"Critics will say that the Astros have the Phillies beat, but it's not about what team is better. It's about who comes out to play that day," she said. "And the Phils aren't done yet. They're called the Fightin's for a reason and they got a lot of fight left."

Zoe is currently open to requests for lawn art ranging from $100 to $250 a pop and will continue well past the World Series. Anyone interested should follow her on TikTok or contact her father, Robert, via Facebook.

PHILADELPHIA, PA
