ESPN
World Cup: 6,000 Argentine fans banned from stadiums in Qatar
Violent fans involved in illegal associations and even those in debt for food dues are part of a list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the Buenos Aires city government said on Monday. "The violent ones are here and in Qatar....
Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s captain against Aston Villa.
Brazil Stars React to Making 2022 World Cup Team
The Brazilian national team announced its 26-man roster for the 2022 World Cup on Monday, leading to some epic reactions from players.
Brazil World Cup Preview: Neymar & Co. Have One Clear Aim
Its World Cup title drought at 20 years, Brazil is not holding back on the firepower as FIFA’s top-ranked side gears up for a run at the trophy it craves.
Soccer-Alves makes Brazil World Cup squad, Firmino left out
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil have included 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves but left out Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in their 26-man World Cup squad which was named by coach Tite on Monday.
Anyone who attends the 2022 World Cup in Qatar can expect to be watched by 15,000 cameras with facial-recognition technology
"As long as there is no property damage and no one injured, we will just be watching," Hamad Al-Mohannadi, director of the command center, told AFP.
Qatar World Cup ambassador rolls out welcome mat for gay fans, saying homosexuality is ‘damage in the mind’
Qatar’s World Cup organizers may be regretting their choice to make Khalid Salman an official ambassador right about now. Salman, an ex-Qatar national team forward, told German broadcaster ZDF that homosexuality is “damage in the mind” during an interview that was then immediately ended by an official from the World Cup organizing committee. “During the World Cup, many things will come here to the country. Let’s talk about gays,” Salman said. “Let’s talk about gays” is typically not going to be followed by anything good. And so it went. “The most important thing is, everybody will accept that they come here. But they will...
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 15: Raheem Sterling
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. England has no shortage of star power on its team, but few players in the Three Lions' player pool have been a star for as long as Raheem Sterling. His experience and success at both the club and international level could be the difference for England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
NBC Sports
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits
With the 2022 World Cup fast approaching, plenty of World Cup kits are starting to be released and there are some intriguing looks. From Mexico’s snazzy away number to Germany going for a solid new look for their home kit and Puma rolling out a very specific and similar look for their national teams, just like they did for their club teams on their away kits, there is a lot to unpack here.
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 16: Sadio Mané
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Sadio Mané's trophy cabinet is running out of space. In the last year alone, he's won the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the African Cup of Nations and the African Footballer of the Year award. But he doesn't have the one trophy every player dreams of: the World Cup.
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
Champions League, Europa League and Conference League draws – as they happened
Liverpool have drawn Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, while Manchester United will play Barcelona in the Europa League knockout playoffs
ESPN
Phil Neville signs contract extension at Inter Miami
Inter Miami manager Phil Neville has signed a contract extension, the MLS club announced on Monday. Neville's previous contract was due to expire at the end of the 2022 season. The length of the extension was not disclosed. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) "I'm obviously really...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas named in Costa Rica squad
Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas and former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell have been named in Costa Rica's squad for the Qatar World Cup. Midfielder Bryan Ruiz, 37, who played for Fulham, is also included along with Sunderland striker Jewison Bennette. Brandon Aguilera, 19, a midfielder on loan at Guanacasteca from...
lastwordonsports.com
UEFA Champions League Draw in Full: Liverpool Face Real Madrid in a Clash of the Titans
Nyon, Switzerland is the location for the next stage of the UEFA Champions League draw. All roads lead to Istanbul for a second time with the first, of course, coming to a head in that iconic final between AC Milan and Liverpool. Both of those two are featured in thedraw once again.
NBC Sports
USMNT squad projection for 2022 World Cup
There is already a lot of chat around the USMNT squad reveal on Nov. 9 and Gregg Berhalter has some really difficult decisions to make. It is clear there are a few problem areas for the Stars and Stripes as they prepare to head to Qatar. Who will start at...
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Gordon Banks robs Pelé
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Gordon Banks' super save. It's often called the best save in soccer history....
BBC
World Cup 2022: Christian Eriksen named in Denmark's preliminary 21-man squad
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has been named in Denmark's preliminary squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar. Eriksen, 30, collapsed during their Euro 2020 game against Finland last year and had life-saving treatment on the pitch. Denmark have named 21 players of the 26-man squad and will reveal...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners
The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing. Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?. Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.
Dest misses 3rd straight AC Milan match as US roster nears
American right back Sergiño Dest missed his third straight match for AC Milan on Tuesday night, a day before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his World Cup roster. Dest did not dress for Milan’s Serie A match at Cremonese. The club said last week that Dest was bothered by adductor fatigue.
