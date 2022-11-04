ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

World Cup: 6,000 Argentine fans banned from stadiums in Qatar

Violent fans involved in illegal associations and even those in debt for food dues are part of a list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the Buenos Aires city government said on Monday. "The violent ones are here and in Qatar....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Qatar World Cup ambassador rolls out welcome mat for gay fans, saying homosexuality is ‘damage in the mind’

Qatar’s World Cup organizers may be regretting their choice to make Khalid Salman an official ambassador right about now. Salman, an ex-Qatar national team forward, told German broadcaster ZDF that homosexuality is “damage in the mind” during an interview that was then immediately ended by an official from the World Cup organizing committee. “During the World Cup, many things will come here to the country. Let’s talk about gays,” Salman said. “Let’s talk about gays” is typically not going to be followed by anything good. And so it went. “The most important thing is, everybody will accept that they come here. But they will...
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 15: Raheem Sterling

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. England has no shortage of star power on its team, but few players in the Three Lions' player pool have been a star for as long as Raheem Sterling. His experience and success at both the club and international level could be the difference for England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
NBC Sports

Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

With the 2022 World Cup fast approaching, plenty of World Cup kits are starting to be released and there are some intriguing looks. From Mexico’s snazzy away number to Germany going for a solid new look for their home kit and Puma rolling out a very specific and similar look for their national teams, just like they did for their club teams on their away kits, there is a lot to unpack here.
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 16: Sadio Mané

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Sadio Mané's trophy cabinet is running out of space. In the last year alone, he's won the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the African Cup of Nations and the African Footballer of the Year award. But he doesn't have the one trophy every player dreams of: the World Cup.
ESPN

Phil Neville signs contract extension at Inter Miami

Inter Miami manager Phil Neville has signed a contract extension, the MLS club announced on Monday. Neville's previous contract was due to expire at the end of the 2022 season. The length of the extension was not disclosed. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) "I'm obviously really...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas named in Costa Rica squad

Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas and former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell have been named in Costa Rica's squad for the Qatar World Cup. Midfielder Bryan Ruiz, 37, who played for Fulham, is also included along with Sunderland striker Jewison Bennette. Brandon Aguilera, 19, a midfielder on loan at Guanacasteca from...
NBC Sports

USMNT squad projection for 2022 World Cup

There is already a lot of chat around the USMNT squad reveal on Nov. 9 and Gregg Berhalter has some really difficult decisions to make. It is clear there are a few problem areas for the Stars and Stripes as they prepare to head to Qatar. Who will start at...
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Gordon Banks robs Pelé

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Gordon Banks' super save. It's often called the best save in soccer history....
BBC

World Cup 2022: Christian Eriksen named in Denmark's preliminary 21-man squad

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has been named in Denmark's preliminary squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar. Eriksen, 30, collapsed during their Euro 2020 game against Finland last year and had life-saving treatment on the pitch. Denmark have named 21 players of the 26-man squad and will reveal...
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing. Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?. Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.
The Associated Press

Dest misses 3rd straight AC Milan match as US roster nears

American right back Sergiño Dest missed his third straight match for AC Milan on Tuesday night, a day before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his World Cup roster. Dest did not dress for Milan’s Serie A match at Cremonese. The club said last week that Dest was bothered by adductor fatigue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy