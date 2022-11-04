SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The case of a Hancock County woman who died in law enforcement custody won’t go before a civil or criminal grand jury, prosecutors have decided. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday it had closed its investigation of the death of Brianna Grier and taken it to the Ocmulgee Circuit District Attorney, who decided against bringing the case to grand jury.

HANCOCK COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO