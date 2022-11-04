ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

wfxg.com

Suspect arrested in Old Savannah Rd. homicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested an Augusta man in connection to a homicide that happened on Old Savannah Rd. in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested twenty-two-year-old Lamar Jaquez Jones on Nov. 8 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Suspect arrested for B St. homicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Beech Island man in connection to a homicide that happened on B St. back in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested eighteen-year-old Evyn O'Conner on Nov. 7 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

3 more suspects arrested in separate Augusta slayings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested three more suspects in separate homicides – on the heels of three other murder arrests in the past few days. The moves seem to be solid strikes against crime as deputies battle a surge in deadly crime that’s swept the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man charged by RCSO for murder in Old Savannah Road homicide

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested for a homicide according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Lamar Jaquez Jones, 22, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. The incident happened on October 15th on Old Savannah Road. […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Babysitters sought in abuse of 2 young boys they were caring for

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for two people on charges of first-degree cruelty to children. Jada Galloway, 22 is describes as 5 feet tall and weighing 231 pounds, while Rakimma Galloway, also 22, is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 231 pounds. Authorities released photos of both.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

GBI Makes arrest in Warren County Homicide investigation

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – John Willis, age 40, of Warrenton, was arrested by the GBI and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Willis has been charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection to the death of Marquis L. Burke, age 46, also of Warrenton. He was taken to the McDuffie County Jail on […]
WARREN COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Augusta, Aiken residents named as defendants in illegal firearm possession charges by U.S. Attorney’s office

GEORGIA (WJBF) – The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia’s office has named several Augusta and Aiken, South Carolina residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, these indicted cases are a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation, which is in […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting late Saturday claimed the life of a teenager, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring. His body was found after Richmond County deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, to investigate a report of a shooting.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

One dead, one in jail in early morning stabbing

WARRENTON, Ga. (WFXG) - Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Warren County Sheriff's Office are investigating a stabbing that took place early Monday. The Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Marquis Burke was found in the road with several stab wounds. He was taken to Piedmont McDuffie Hospital before being transferred to Augusta University Medical Center, where he later died.
WARREN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Grovetown police looking for man wanted in aggravated assault

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault. Nickolas Thomas, 27, has warrants on file for aggravated assault and interference with a 911 call. Thomas is six foot five inches tall and weighs around...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County hosts 5th annual Battle of the Bands

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond county school system hosted its 5th annual battle of the bands as a competition for the first time on Sunday. According to officials, 18 high school marching bands from our area and four college bands came to Butler high school stadium to prove they were the best.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

DA won’t bring Brianna Grier death before grand jury

SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The case of a Hancock County woman who died in law enforcement custody won’t go before a civil or criminal grand jury, prosecutors have decided. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday it had closed its investigation of the death of Brianna Grier and taken it to the Ocmulgee Circuit District Attorney, who decided against bringing the case to grand jury.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

2 subjects wanted for questioning in Burke County shooting

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects are wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting at an unknown RV park Wednesday on River Road. Tabitha Barlett and Kaleb Lord, 21, are known to be in the Augusta area near Bennock Mill Road. Lord...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. At 7:27 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Howlandville Road and Cemetery Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. While the condition of the cyclist is unclear, they became unconscious...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Incumbents get top votes for Richmond County school board

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Two incumbents were re-elected to the Richmond County Board of Education on Tuesday, while one may be headed to a runoff. Incumbent Venus Cain has represented the District 9 super-district for the past 15 years and now will represent it for another four. Cain was born and...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Man's body found in manhole in Johnston

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Coroner's Office and other local agencies are investigating a body found in a manhole in Johnston. According to the coroner's office, the body of forty-one-year-old Derrick Coleman was found inside a manhole on Sandra Dr. late Friday afternoon. Coleman is from Lexington, but investigators believe he has ties to Johnston.
JOHNSTON, SC

