Read full article on original website
Related
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested in Old Savannah Rd. homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested an Augusta man in connection to a homicide that happened on Old Savannah Rd. in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested twenty-two-year-old Lamar Jaquez Jones on Nov. 8 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested for B St. homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Beech Island man in connection to a homicide that happened on B St. back in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested eighteen-year-old Evyn O'Conner on Nov. 7 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
WRDW-TV
3 more suspects arrested in separate Augusta slayings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested three more suspects in separate homicides – on the heels of three other murder arrests in the past few days. The moves seem to be solid strikes against crime as deputies battle a surge in deadly crime that’s swept the...
Man charged by RCSO for murder in Old Savannah Road homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested for a homicide according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Lamar Jaquez Jones, 22, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. The incident happened on October 15th on Old Savannah Road. […]
WRDW-TV
Babysitters sought in abuse of 2 young boys they were caring for
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for two people on charges of first-degree cruelty to children. Jada Galloway, 22 is describes as 5 feet tall and weighing 231 pounds, while Rakimma Galloway, also 22, is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 231 pounds. Authorities released photos of both.
GBI Makes arrest in Warren County Homicide investigation
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – John Willis, age 40, of Warrenton, was arrested by the GBI and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Willis has been charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection to the death of Marquis L. Burke, age 46, also of Warrenton. He was taken to the McDuffie County Jail on […]
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office touts success with Flock Safety Cameras, crimes solved
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – More than two years ago the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office partnered with a company to help investigate and solve crimes with hidden cameras.Now, the two are touting success that includes solving homicides and it’s all because someone has a bird’s eye view of license plates on the road. Two homicides. Two […]
Augusta, Aiken residents named as defendants in illegal firearm possession charges by U.S. Attorney’s office
GEORGIA (WJBF) – The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia’s office has named several Augusta and Aiken, South Carolina residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, these indicted cases are a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation, which is in […]
Grovetown P.D. searching for Aggravated Assault suspect accused of strangulation
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect. Nickolas Paul Thomas, 27, is described as 6’5, weighing 175 lbs, with green eyes, and brown hair. The suspect has ties in Augusta, Harlem, Grovetown and Lincolnton. Investigators say he strangled the mother of his children […]
WRDW-TV
17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting late Saturday claimed the life of a teenager, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring. His body was found after Richmond County deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, to investigate a report of a shooting.
wfxg.com
One dead, one in jail in early morning stabbing
WARRENTON, Ga. (WFXG) - Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Warren County Sheriff's Office are investigating a stabbing that took place early Monday. The Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Marquis Burke was found in the road with several stab wounds. He was taken to Piedmont McDuffie Hospital before being transferred to Augusta University Medical Center, where he later died.
WRDW-TV
Grovetown police looking for man wanted in aggravated assault
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault. Nickolas Thomas, 27, has warrants on file for aggravated assault and interference with a 911 call. Thomas is six foot five inches tall and weighs around...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County hosts 5th annual Battle of the Bands
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond county school system hosted its 5th annual battle of the bands as a competition for the first time on Sunday. According to officials, 18 high school marching bands from our area and four college bands came to Butler high school stadium to prove they were the best.
WRDW-TV
DA won’t bring Brianna Grier death before grand jury
SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The case of a Hancock County woman who died in law enforcement custody won’t go before a civil or criminal grand jury, prosecutors have decided. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday it had closed its investigation of the death of Brianna Grier and taken it to the Ocmulgee Circuit District Attorney, who decided against bringing the case to grand jury.
WRDW-TV
2 subjects wanted for questioning in Burke County shooting
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects are wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting at an unknown RV park Wednesday on River Road. Tabitha Barlett and Kaleb Lord, 21, are known to be in the Augusta area near Bennock Mill Road. Lord...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. At 7:27 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Howlandville Road and Cemetery Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. While the condition of the cyclist is unclear, they became unconscious...
WRDW-TV
Incumbents get top votes for Richmond County school board
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Two incumbents were re-elected to the Richmond County Board of Education on Tuesday, while one may be headed to a runoff. Incumbent Venus Cain has represented the District 9 super-district for the past 15 years and now will represent it for another four. Cain was born and...
wfxg.com
Man's body found in manhole in Johnston
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Coroner's Office and other local agencies are investigating a body found in a manhole in Johnston. According to the coroner's office, the body of forty-one-year-old Derrick Coleman was found inside a manhole on Sandra Dr. late Friday afternoon. Coleman is from Lexington, but investigators believe he has ties to Johnston.
wfxg.com
Grandfather of missing Savannah toddler killed in Burke County hit-and-run
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Earlier this week, the Burke County Sheriff's Office reported that a man was struck and killed by a car on Hwy. 23. We now know that the victim was the grandfather of a missing toddler from Savannah, whose disappearance has made national headlines. FOX 28...
Richmond County Tax Commissioner race candidates square off
It's one of the biggest races on the ballot as two candidates challenge Tax Commissioner T. Chris Johnson in Richmond County
Comments / 3