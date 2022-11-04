Read full article on original website
WECT
Voting extended additional hour at Columbus County precinct after delayed start
Four seats open on New Hanover County Board of Education. Voting extended additional hour at Columbus County precinct after delayed start.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: Nicole to bring impacts, including needed rain
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a long streak of warm and tranquil weather, your First Alert Forecast continues with seasonably cooler and blustery conditions for tonight into Wednesday. A storm named Nicole will lumber through the Cape Fear Region and Carolinas Thursday and Friday before delivering a shot of drier and even colder weather over the weekend and into early next week. To highlight the most impactful cross section of weather of this process, your First Alert Weather Team is couching Thursday, November 10 and Veterans Day Friday, November 11 as First Alert Action Days.
Voting extended for one Robeson County precinct
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Voting has been extended for one Robeson County precinct, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Voters will be able to cast ballots at the Gaddys precinct in Robeson County until 8:30 p.m., according to NCSBE. WNCN in Raleigh reported that the precinct opened an hour late because […]
Serious crash reported under bridge in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Sky 5 flew over a serious crash on Monday in Cumberland County, where a car reportedly fell off a bridge. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. near Fayetteville at 6210 Johnson St. There was no impact to traffic, but Sky 5 video showed the crashed car...
Autryville woman, 24, dies in N.C. 24 wreck
A fatal wreck claimed the life of a 24-year-old Autryville woman Tuesday morning, a fatal collision that closed the eastbound lanes of N.C. 24
Bladen Journal
Bladen County facilities to shine green lights next week
ELIZABETHTOWN — On the evening of Monday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 13, Bladen County facilities will be bathed in green light to show appreciation and support for United States veterans. Bladen County is joining the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the National Association of County Veteran Service...
WECT
Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase
Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase
WECT
Pierce, Zapple elected to New Hanover County Board of Commissioners
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two familiar faces were elected Tuesday to the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners. LeAnn Pierce (47,462) and Rob Zapple (45,144) led Tom Toby (41,613) and Travis C. Robinson (39,638) with all precincts reporting. The vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed by county elections...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: timing big warmth and chill, eyeing the tropics in the transition
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday. Your First Alert Forecast features a drop in temperatures after a stretch of record-setting days. Remember, sunset will come at an early 5:13 p.m.!. As cooler northeasterly breezes dig in a bit more by midweek, high temperatures should...
WECT
Looking into reports of intimidation at the polls in the Cape Fear
Looking into reports of intimidation at the polls in the Cape Fear
WECT
New Hanover County Fire Rescue to hold ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign, raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association
Looking into reports of intimidation at the polls in the Cape Fear. There are some reported instances across Southeastern North Carolina: two in New Hanover County and two in Columbus County. Wilmington police suspect...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach residents advised to expect large amounts of smoke Saturday morning
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Carolina Beach, you may see a lot of smoke Saturday morning. The Carolina Beach Fire Department will be conducting live fire training beginning at 8:30 a.m. Officials say the training will take place at a structure at the corner of...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Brunswick County, NC
A bustling tourism destination, Brunswick County greets you with scenic shorelines and impressive seaside attractions. Located in North Carolina’s southernmost area, the county is among the fastest-growing county in the state and ranks fourth in that category in the whole country. Its county seat is Bolivia and includes the...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing juvenile
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 16-year-old Araceli Rojas-Jimenez. The WPD said that she may go by the nickname “Carina.”. Per the report, she is 5′4″, has brown eyes, long black hair with blonde streaks and is 130lbs. Her nose...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Law enforcement presence at New Hanover County Landfill for second day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just one day after a heavy law enforcement presence was seen at the New Hanover County Landfill off U.S. Highway 421 on Thursday, there is still no news as to what drew officers out there. There were some Wilmington Police patrol cars out at the...
WECT
Four Republicans lead voting for open seats on New Hanover County Board of Education
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Four Republicans led the way in voting for the four open seats on the New Hanover County Board of Education. With all 43 precincts reporting, Pat Bradford (44,916), Peter Wildeboer (44,675), Josie Barnhart (44,240) and Melissa Mason (44,214) were top vote-getters. They were followed by Democrats Veronica McLaurin-Brown (42,334), Dorian Cromartie (41,439), Judy Justice (41,192) and Nelson Beaulieu (39,385). The vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed by county elections officials.
WMBF
Warrants: North Myrtle Beach standoff suspect accused of choking, pointing rifle at victim
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Police Department has officially confirmed the name and charges of a man accused of sparking a several-hour standoff last week. An incident report obtained by WMBF News lists 37-year-old Adam Henry Hayes as the man arrested in the case.
wpde.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Hwy 501 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Horry County early Sunday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the incident at 1:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Carolina Road. Crews reported critical injuries and troopers...
Woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 58-year-old woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County has been found safe, according to Horry County police. Editor’s note: All identifying information and photos have been removed from this story because the person has been found.
