Columbus County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
LELAND, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: Nicole to bring impacts, including needed rain

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a long streak of warm and tranquil weather, your First Alert Forecast continues with seasonably cooler and blustery conditions for tonight into Wednesday. A storm named Nicole will lumber through the Cape Fear Region and Carolinas Thursday and Friday before delivering a shot of drier and even colder weather over the weekend and into early next week. To highlight the most impactful cross section of weather of this process, your First Alert Weather Team is couching Thursday, November 10 and Veterans Day Friday, November 11 as First Alert Action Days.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Voting extended for one Robeson County precinct

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Voting has been extended for one Robeson County precinct, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Voters will be able to cast ballots at the Gaddys precinct in Robeson County until 8:30 p.m., according to NCSBE. WNCN in Raleigh reported that the precinct opened an hour late because […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen County facilities to shine green lights next week

ELIZABETHTOWN — On the evening of Monday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 13, Bladen County facilities will be bathed in green light to show appreciation and support for United States veterans. Bladen County is joining the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the National Association of County Veteran Service...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase

Films from across the world will be showcased during the five-day Cucalorus Film Festival November 16-20. New Hanover County Fire Rescue to hold ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign, raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. NHCFR firefighters will be at several intersections in the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pierce, Zapple elected to New Hanover County Board of Commissioners

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two familiar faces were elected Tuesday to the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners. LeAnn Pierce (47,462) and Rob Zapple (45,144) led Tom Toby (41,613) and Travis C. Robinson (39,638) with all precincts reporting. The vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed by county elections...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Brunswick County, NC

A bustling tourism destination, Brunswick County greets you with scenic shorelines and impressive seaside attractions. Located in North Carolina’s southernmost area, the county is among the fastest-growing county in the state and ranks fourth in that category in the whole country. Its county seat is Bolivia and includes the...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 16-year-old Araceli Rojas-Jimenez. The WPD said that she may go by the nickname “Carina.”. Per the report, she is 5′4″, has brown eyes, long black hair with blonde streaks and is 130lbs. Her nose...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Four Republicans lead voting for open seats on New Hanover County Board of Education

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Four Republicans led the way in voting for the four open seats on the New Hanover County Board of Education. With all 43 precincts reporting, Pat Bradford (44,916), Peter Wildeboer (44,675), Josie Barnhart (44,240) and Melissa Mason (44,214) were top vote-getters. They were followed by Democrats Veronica McLaurin-Brown (42,334), Dorian Cromartie (41,439), Judy Justice (41,192) and Nelson Beaulieu (39,385). The vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed by county elections officials.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Hwy 501 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Horry County early Sunday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the incident at 1:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Carolina Road. Crews reported critical injuries and troopers...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 58-year-old woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County has been found safe, according to Horry County police. Editor’s note: All identifying information and photos have been removed from this story because the person has been found.

