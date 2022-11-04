ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Here are the candidates on midterm election ballots in Sarasota and Manatee counties

By Anne Snabes, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JAjtF_0izCeDpd00

Sarasota and Manatee County citizens will vote – and in many cases have already voted – in a number of important races in the midterm election.

At the state and federal levels, voters will be choosing whether to re-elect Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio or challengers U.S. Reps. Charlie Crist or Val Demings, respectively.

At the local level, residents will be voting for elected positions such as county and city commissioner.

Election news:Bradenton City Council candidates look to unseat and bring 'civility' to the board

Other news:Settlement terms made public in Baugh's Lakewood Ranch vaccine site ethics case

U.S. Congress candidates

U.S. Senate

  • Marco Rubio (R)
  • Val Demings (D)
  • Dennis Misigoy (LPF)
  • Steven B. Grant (no party affiliation)
  • Tuan TQ Nguyen (no party affiliation)

U.S. House of Representatives District 16

Vern Buchanan (R) v. Jan Schneider (D)

U.S. House of Representatives District 17

Greg Steube (R) v. Andrea Doria Kale (D) v. Theodore “Pink Tie” Murray (no party affiliation)

Statewide offices

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

  • Ron DeSantis and Jeanette Nuñez (R)
  • Charlie Crist and Karla Hernandez (D)
  • Hector Roos and Jerry "Tub" Rorabaugh (Libertarian Party of Florida)
  • Carmen Jackie Gimenez and Kyle "KC" Gibson (no party affiliation)

Attorney General

  • Ashley Moody (R)
  • Aramis Ayala (D)

Chief Financial Officer

  • Jimmy Patronis (R)
  • Adam Hattersley (D)

Commissioner of Agriculture

  • Wilton Simpson (R)
  • Naomi Esther Blemur (D)

Florida State Legislature candidates

State House District 70

Mike Beltran (R) v. Eleuterio “Junior” Salazar Jr. (D)

State House District 72

Tommy Gregory (R) v. Roberts Guy Dameus (D)

State House District 73

Fiona McFarland (R) v. Derek Reich (D)

Sarasota County contested races

County Commission District 2

Mark Smith (R) v. Fredd Atkins (D)

County Commission District 4

Joe Neunder (R) v. Daniel Kuether (D)

Charter Review Board District 1

Alexandra Coe (R) v. Nancy M.H. Simpson (D)

Charter Review Board District 2

G. Matthew Brockway (R) v. Jae Langston D. Williams (D)

Charter Review Board District 4 (2-year term)

Jack Miller (R) v. Ray Porter (D)

Hospital Board Northern District, Seat 2

Victor J. Rohe (R) v. Jonathan Tubbs (LPF)

Manatee County contested races

County Commission District 2

Reggie Bellamy (D) v. Amanda Ballard (R)

County Commission District 4

Mike Rahn (R) v. Timothy Norwood (write-in) v. Daniel Hansen (write-in)

County Commission District 6

Jason Bearden (R) v. Robert Lesher (write-in) v. Manuel Antonio Llamas (write-in)

School Board District 2 (nonpartisan)

City of Bradenton

Bradenton City Council Ward 2

Bradenton City Council Ward 4

City of Sarasota

Candidates are competing for the two at-large seats on the Sarasota City Commission. Voters will chose two candidates from a field of three in the Nov. 8 election.

  • Jen Ahearn-Koch
  • Dan Lobeck
  • Debbie Trice

City of North Port

North Port City Commission District 5

City of Venice

Venice City Council Seat 5

Venice City Council Seat 7 (Mayor)

Anne Snabes covers city and county government for the Herald-Tribune. You can contact her at asnabes@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @a_snabes.

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Gov. DeSantis stops in Sarasota ahead of Election Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis held a campaign rally at Universal Flight Training located at the Sarasota Bradenton Airport Sunday evening. With approximately 1,000 people gathered inside the airplane hangar, the governor spoke on several topics such as his pro-life stance on abortion, support for law enforcement, and his approach to education.
SARASOTA, FL
Robert J Hansen

Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein sale

Two properties formerly owned by Glenco Properties Group Corp. lost via tax lien sales.(Herald-Tribune) (Sacramento, Calif.) A real estate company is suing the man and two mortgage lenders who seized 21 of its properties after it failed to file its annual reports with the Florida Division of Corporations in 2020 and 2021 and was administratively dissolved, according to Sarasota County court records.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
SuncoastPost

Moving Mountains and Changing Lives In North Port, Florida

Some people have the heart for giving. It doesn’t matter who has the need, or what is required, they just show up, often helping people they have never met. Such is the case with North Port’s own, Nicole Nappi who heads the non-profit Move Mountains. When Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, Nappi mobilized new and seasoned volunteers alike to provide assistance to people who lost everything. Here is her story of giving back, community-building, and leading with heart.
NORTH PORT, FL
sarasotapd.org

Media & News Releases

The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a traffic fatality that happened on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 7 a.m. The crash involved a bicyclist and a dump truck. The bicyclist, a 55-year-old man, of Sarasota, was riding northbound on Pineapple Avenue, approaching the intersection of Ringling Boulevard...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest took place November 6. The event was hosted by the Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club and featured cyclists from around the country. Cyclists rode through five cycling routes ranging from 16 to 100 miles through both Manatee and Sarasota Counties. All...
SARASOTA, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in St. Petersburg, FL

The bright and charming city of St. Petersburg, or "St. Pete" as locals call it, is a city in Pinellas County in Florida. Enjoying an average of 361 days of clear, sunny skies each year, paired with a beautiful and glistening coastline, St. Petersburg is also called the “Sunshine City.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
luxury-houses.net

Beautiful Casa Lido Waterfront Estate with The Best Panoramic Views of Sarasota Bay and Skyline on Market for $14 Million

1436 John Ringling Parkway Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 1436 John Ringling Parkway, Sarasota, Florida is a magnificent home in the coveted neighborhood of Lido Shores with impressive architectural details, beautiful chandeliers, custom woodwork, and pristine views of Sarasota Bay. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1436 John Ringling Parkway, please contact Victoria Stultz Team (Phone: 941-388-9800) at Engel & Voelkers Venice Downtown for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Host of factors forces Bradenton farm owners to consider selling

Key takeaway: The owners of Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton are considering selling the farm and business, which has been operating for more than 80 years. Core challenge: A long list of obstacles, from citrus diseases to Hurricane Ian, had made the business ever-more complicated and ever-less profitable. What's next:...
BRADENTON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Tampa Bay? Here’s the latest forecast track

Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole with the entire west coast of the state under a tropical storm watch, according to the National Hurricane Center. However, much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the potential path and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to Boca Raton. Mandatory evacuations ...
TAMPA, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy