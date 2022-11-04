Here are the candidates on midterm election ballots in Sarasota and Manatee counties

Sarasota and Manatee County citizens will vote – and in many cases have already voted – in a number of important races in the midterm election.

At the state and federal levels, voters will be choosing whether to re-elect Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio or challengers U.S. Reps. Charlie Crist or Val Demings, respectively.

At the local level, residents will be voting for elected positions such as county and city commissioner.

U.S. Congress candidates

U.S. Senate

Marco Rubio (R)

Val Demings (D)

Dennis Misigoy (LPF)

Steven B. Grant (no party affiliation)

Tuan TQ Nguyen (no party affiliation)

U.S. House of Representatives District 16

Vern Buchanan (R) v. Jan Schneider (D)

U.S. House of Representatives District 17

Greg Steube (R) v. Andrea Doria Kale (D) v. Theodore “Pink Tie” Murray (no party affiliation)

Statewide offices

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Ron DeSantis and Jeanette Nuñez (R)

Charlie Crist and Karla Hernandez (D)

Hector Roos and Jerry "Tub" Rorabaugh (Libertarian Party of Florida)

Carmen Jackie Gimenez and Kyle "KC" Gibson (no party affiliation)

Attorney General

Ashley Moody (R)

Aramis Ayala (D)

Chief Financial Officer

Jimmy Patronis (R)

Adam Hattersley (D)

Commissioner of Agriculture

Wilton Simpson (R)

Naomi Esther Blemur (D)

Florida State Legislature candidates

State House District 70

Mike Beltran (R) v. Eleuterio “Junior” Salazar Jr. (D)

State House District 72

Tommy Gregory (R) v. Roberts Guy Dameus (D)

State House District 73

Fiona McFarland (R) v. Derek Reich (D)

Sarasota County contested races

County Commission District 2

Mark Smith (R) v. Fredd Atkins (D)

County Commission District 4

Joe Neunder (R) v. Daniel Kuether (D)

Charter Review Board District 1

Alexandra Coe (R) v. Nancy M.H. Simpson (D)

Charter Review Board District 2

G. Matthew Brockway (R) v. Jae Langston D. Williams (D)

Charter Review Board District 4 (2-year term)

Jack Miller (R) v. Ray Porter (D)

Hospital Board Northern District, Seat 2

Victor J. Rohe (R) v. Jonathan Tubbs (LPF)

Manatee County contested races

County Commission District 2

Reggie Bellamy (D) v. Amanda Ballard (R)

County Commission District 4

Mike Rahn (R) v. Timothy Norwood (write-in) v. Daniel Hansen (write-in)

County Commission District 6

Jason Bearden (R) v. Robert Lesher (write-in) v. Manuel Antonio Llamas (write-in)

School Board District 2 (nonpartisan)

City of Bradenton

Bradenton City Council Ward 2

Bradenton City Council Ward 4

City of Sarasota

Candidates are competing for the two at-large seats on the Sarasota City Commission. Voters will chose two candidates from a field of three in the Nov. 8 election.

Jen Ahearn-Koch

Dan Lobeck

Debbie Trice

City of North Port

North Port City Commission District 5

City of Venice

Venice City Council Seat 5

Venice City Council Seat 7 (Mayor)

