Related
Illinois 280 Pound Marijuana Bust, Just Hours South of Rockford
A 280lbs pot bust happened about four hours south of Rockford. Jordan Pratt if Godfrey, Illinois is now behind bars. Fox2Now. Jordan Pratt, 25 was busted in August for having a lot of weed....a LOT!. Illinois cops arrived to Jordan's location, the "reason" the cops went there remains a mystery....
Food Site Experts Say: This Place Is Illinois’ Best Steakhouse
A friend once compared pizza to sex by saying that "even if it's not that good, it's still good." Another friend added that he felt the same way about a steak, but was countered by the first friend who told him that his steak-to-sex comparison was dumb because of the price-point.
WIFR
Fire causes Winnebago Co. Courthouse to close
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire Saturday at the Winnebago County Courthouse put a halt to operations for the time being. The Winnebago County Courthouse, located at 400 West State St. in Rockford, will remain closed Tuesday. Details about the fire have not been disclosed, but in-person court appearances are...
KWQC
1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
fox32chicago.com
Tornado touches down in Kane County
BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
Blood drives offer veterans another chance to serve
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Bank held donation drives at Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts in Freeport and Oregon on Monday. In Freeport, the blood drive coincided with the post’s 100th-anniversary celebration. This is the second year that the blood drives were held in the same week as Veterans Day, […]
MyStateline.com
Fatal Rock County car crash leaves three people dead, three hurt
Three people are dead and three others are recovering from injuries following a car crash in Rock County Saturday night. Fatal Rock County car crash leaves three people dead, …. Three people are dead and three others are recovering from injuries following a car crash in Rock County Saturday night.
Fire damages I. Spinello Locksmiths building on Charles Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a building that once housed I. Spinello Locksmiths, on Monday afternoon. The Rockford Fire Department was summoned to 2212 Charles Street, around 1 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the building. Fire crews were able to put out the fire within 10 minutes, […]
WIFR
Stephenson Co. Clerk addresses report of ‘spoiled ballot’ in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - On the last day of voting in the November midterm elections, a ballot in Freeport raises questions of legitimacy at the polls. The Stephenson County Clerk received a report Tuesday that a voter in Freeport received a “spoiled ballot,” which had been marked before being given to the voter.
Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?
Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
MyStateline.com
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2022
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has some new members. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has some new members. Pritzker wins second term as Illinois Governor, defeating …. Incumbent Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has defeated Republican challenger Sen. Darren Bailey to win a second term, according to the Associated Press.
WIFR
Fire causes $40K in damages to Belvidere home
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators search for the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home late Friday night at 509 Caswell Street. A smoke detector alerted the people inside the home so they could escape. When rescue crews got there, they found smoke billowing out of the windows on two sides of the building and fire in a lower bedroom.
WIFR
Wild week of weather ahead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline was able to collect its collective breath Sunday after an extremely eventful Saturday that brought severe thunderstorms and extremely gusty winds. Sunday proved to be a polar opposite, with bright sunshine and temperatures warming back into the middle and upper 50s. From a precipitation...
Rockford man charged with setting fire to Winnebago County Courthouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Larry Lee Wilkins, 25, has been arrested and charged with arson at the Winnebago County Courthouse on Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters first responded to the complex at 403 Elm Street at 10:44 p.m. Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the flames started in a storage room […]
starvedrock.media
Princeton splitting Chamber and Tourism operations Thursday
Princeton's Tourism and Chamber of Commerce have coincided nicely before the pandemic. But, this Thursday, both will separate and do their own thing. According to a letter in August, Chamber President Dave Shouse said the city's people and its businesses are growing and searching for new opportunities. It, says Shouse, has become clear that Chamber and Tourism should separate allowing the time and resources needed for each to serve Chamber members.
KWQC
The City of Sterling offering a new program just in time for the holidays
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Sterling is offering a new program just in time for the holidays. The utility account gift program allows you to make a payment or pay in full an account holders sewer and garbage bill. “You know, we live in an incredible community, Sterling...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Manhunt in Stephenson County
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
100fmrockford.com
Baked Wings ‘beyond thrilled’ with response to first day in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — Baked Wings quietly opened its doors Monday without trying to make a big push to draw customers in on the restaurant’s first day. “All we simply did was put ‘now open’ on the digital part of our sign on Riverside,” said Scott Frank, who runs the restaurant with his business partner Bryan Suh. “Even with that little noise about being open we ended up selling over 1,600 bone-in wings in one day.
MyStateline.com
Amazon has some competition
Amazon's recent move to expand its music streaming catalogue came as other companies, like Walmart, have added premium memberships with faster shipping times and streaming deals. Amazon has some competition. Amazon's recent move to expand its music streaming catalogue came as other companies, like Walmart, have added premium memberships with...
wclo.com
Two Men Arrested in Rock County for 4th OWI’s
Two men are arrested in Rock County within ten hours, each charged with their 4th OWI offense. The first happened Monday afternoon, when Janesville Police say in a release they pulled over 32-year-old Humberto Munoz-Villalba of Janesville for speeding on Beloit Avenue and Mockingbird Lane. An officer noticed an odor of intoxicants emanating from Munoz-Villalba’s vehicle as well as open cans of beer in plain view. The release says Munoz-Villalba had slurred speech, glassy eyes, was unsteady on his feet, and also smelled of intoxicants. Following an inability to finish field sobriety tests, Munoz-Villalba was arrested on the OWI charge. Results of his blood tests are still pending. The second incident happened in the area of North Clear Lake Road near West Highway 59 in Milton Township. A release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a Dodge Magnum driven by 44-year-old William D. Peat of Milton (pictured) due to traffic violations. When the deputy approached the vehicle, Peat was reported to have displayed signs of intoxication. An investigation by the sheriff’s office led to the arrest of Peat for Operating While Intoxicated. Peat is being held in the Rock County Jail for Jail Court.
