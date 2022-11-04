Read full article on original website
GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election that centered on voter frustration over high inflation and the sudden rollback of abortion rights. Democrats held a crucial Senate seat in New Hampshire, where incumbent Maggie Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who had initially promoted former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election but tried to shift away from some of the more extreme positions he took during the GOP primary. Republicans held Senate seats in...
Aspen Times
Rogers: Election Day, a horror show
However the midterms go, the passage of Election Day will bring relief. Democracy surely will toddle on even as half the country panics and threatens to move to Canada, New Zealand or Hungary maybe, the way some wax on. At least there will be a pause in the nasty ads...
Aspen Times
Colson: A partial primer on school-based culture wars
OK, we all know we’re in the midst of some monstrous cultural warfare in the USA right now, based on a wide range of conflicting beliefs and attitudes among our general population. Rather than try to enumerate all the ways we are fighting and hating each other, a gargantuan...
Why AP called Georgia governor race for Brian Kemp
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED GEORGIA FOR BRIAN KEMP. Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp racked up enough of a lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams that she could not catch up given the number of outstanding votes in Democratic strongholds. That’s what led AP to call the gubernatorial contest...
Live Results: Republican John James faces off against Democrat Carl Marlinga in Michigan's 10th Congressional District election
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple time zones, the first polls closed at 8 p.m. EST and the last polls closed at 9 p.m. EST.
Oregon governor's race a nail-biter, with 3rd candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election, usually a shoo-in for the Democratic candidate, has turned into a nail-biter with the Republican challenger so close in initial returns that the race was too early to call Tuesday night. An hour after polls closed, with 40% of statewide votes counted, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan were almost even with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson a distant third, according to unofficial results from the secretary of state’s office. The three women, all former legislators, were the top candidates in the race to become the next governor of the state, which hasn’t elected a Republican to the office in 40 years. Kotek was the longest serving Oregon House speaker. Drazan is a former leader of the Republican minority in the House. Several opinion polls had showed the two statistically tied, which prompted President Joe Biden to come to Portland recently to boost Kotek’s chances.
North Dakota, Arkansas reject legalizing marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas voters have rejected a constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state. The proposal failed six years after Arkansas voters made the state the first in the Bible Belt to legalize medical marijuana. The state’s dispensaries opened in 2019. The measure would have allowed adults 21 and older to legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana for non-medical purposes. It also would have allowed adults to buy marijuana for recreational use from state-licensed dispensaries. The initiative drew millions of dollars from supporters and opponents of legalization, with ads crowding the state’s airwaves. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a former head of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, opposed the measure.
