SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election, usually a shoo-in for the Democratic candidate, has turned into a nail-biter with the Republican challenger so close in initial returns that the race was too early to call Tuesday night. An hour after polls closed, with 40% of statewide votes counted, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan were almost even with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson a distant third, according to unofficial results from the secretary of state’s office. The three women, all former legislators, were the top candidates in the race to become the next governor of the state, which hasn’t elected a Republican to the office in 40 years. Kotek was the longest serving Oregon House speaker. Drazan is a former leader of the Republican minority in the House. Several opinion polls had showed the two statistically tied, which prompted President Joe Biden to come to Portland recently to boost Kotek’s chances.

OREGON STATE ・ 41 MINUTES AGO