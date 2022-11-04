ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Ohio high school football scores for Portage County | OHSAA playoffs live updates

By Record-Courier
 4 days ago

Three Portage County high school football teams have made it to Week 12 and will play tonight in OHSAA regional quarterfinals.

Check back throughout the night for live scoring updates:

Division III, Region 9

Aurora 14, Canfield 42, Q4

Division V, Region 13

Garfield 10, South Range 49, FINAL

Division VI, Region 17

Canton Central Catholic 14, Mogadore 19, FINAL

In Division III, Region 9, Aurora (8-3), the No. 10 seed, plays at No. 2 Canfield (9-1). The Greenmen defeated No. 7 CVCA 27-24 last week while Canfield ousted No. 15 New Philadelphia 27-10.

A preview of the game can be found here .

This is the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs and the third in the postseason. Canfield has won both previous playoff contests, in 2009 and 2017. Aurora won the regular-season opener in 2010 at home, 24-19.

In Division V, Region 17, No. 9 Garfield (9-2) plays at No. 1 South Range (11-0). The G-Men defeated Conneaut 48-21 in Week 11 while the Raiders knocked off No. 16 Liberty 35-6.

A preview of the game can be found here .

Last season South Range eliminated Portage County teams Rootstown and Crestwood, advancing to the regional championship game where the Raiders lost to Kirtland 38-15.

Garfield last meet South Range in the 2016 playoffs, winning 31-21 in a first-round game.

In Division VI, Region 21, No. 2 seed Mogadore (10-0) plays host to No. 7 Canton Central Catholic (7-4) in a rematch of last season's first-round playoff game.

A preview of the game can be found here .

The Wildcats defeated Southeast last week 48-21, while Central Catholic knocked out Mineral Ridge 35-7.

In their 2021 matchup, Mogadore won 21-13 and advanced to the regional final before losing to Springfield Local.

A look at the final 2022 standings and area statistical leaders can be found here , along with the final Associated Press state poll and the final OHSAA computer ratings .

