ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Stark County Honor Court hosts Witness Tree

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago

CANTON − Through Veterans Day, 22 dog tags will be placed each day at noon on a designated tree outside of the Stark County Court House. The 22 dog tags represent the 22 suicides committed by veterans each day.

Rev. John Schluep, founder of Warriors Journey Home, provided the dog tags to help raise awareness of the struggle veterans face as they integrate back to civilian life after returning home from military service.

The Witness Tree is a ceremony to remind us and raise awareness that we have an obligation and duty to not only welcome our veterans home, but also to carry the responsibility of their sacrifice and in many instances, their suffering. Twenty-two veterans on average will take their life today. Many return but are not home and in need of a community to protect them.

On Thursday Nov. 10, the Stark County Honor Court will gather around the witness tree at 1 p.m. and have a moment of silence to honor all veterans lost to suicide.

Members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend and participate each day.

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Man dies in Cleveland hit-and-run crash

CLEVELAND — A man was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday morning, Cleveland police said. It happened just before 8 a.m. at E. 152nd and South Waterloo Road. While few details about the incident have been released, Cleveland police do say this was a domestic issue and not a random crime.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
RAVENNA, OH
cleveland19.com

4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews battled a 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland on Saturday afternoon that left four homes, two garages, several cars and a motor home destroyed. East Cleveland Fire confirms to 19 News that everyone got out safely, but at least one dog was rescued and...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron suspects empty storage unit, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a breaking and entering that took place in September. Police said the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 800 block of East Tallmadge Avenue and stole the contents. Anyone with information...
AKRON, OH
The Repository

The Repository

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy