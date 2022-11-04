Stark County Honor Court hosts Witness Tree

CANTON − Through Veterans Day, 22 dog tags will be placed each day at noon on a designated tree outside of the Stark County Court House. The 22 dog tags represent the 22 suicides committed by veterans each day.

Rev. John Schluep, founder of Warriors Journey Home, provided the dog tags to help raise awareness of the struggle veterans face as they integrate back to civilian life after returning home from military service.

The Witness Tree is a ceremony to remind us and raise awareness that we have an obligation and duty to not only welcome our veterans home, but also to carry the responsibility of their sacrifice and in many instances, their suffering. Twenty-two veterans on average will take their life today. Many return but are not home and in need of a community to protect them.

On Thursday Nov. 10, the Stark County Honor Court will gather around the witness tree at 1 p.m. and have a moment of silence to honor all veterans lost to suicide.

Members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend and participate each day.