Like other regions in California, the Santa Clarita Valley navigates an array of complex water challenges such as keeping water clean from pollution, dependence on imported water to meet supply demands and how to deal with frequent and severe droughts. In areas covered with an impermeable surface (such as rooftops, parking lots and roads), water cannot soak into the ground and can act as a vehicle that transports trash and pollutants into our rivers and the ocean. To help address this, residents throughout Los Angeles County voted to approve the Measure W ballot measure, in 2018 that created the Safe Clean Water Program.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO