scvnews.com
Family Promise Announces Board Member Update
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley is pleased to announce the following board member update. Jason Lane was elected to be the board’s vice president. Lane is a financial advisor with Vance Wealth and is actively involved in his church and community. He believes family comes first and that the SCV community can work together to empower all families by giving them a hand up, not a handout. He previously served on the board of Single Mothers Outreach. His family has lived in Santa Clarita since 2005.
scvnews.com
Nov. 19: Relay for Life Santa Clarita Holiday Boutique
Relay For Life of Santa Clarita invites you to our festive annual Holiday Boutique benefiting the American Cancer Society on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road. Embrace the holiday spirit as you shop for unique and thoughtful items for the gift-giving season – holiday gifts, hostess gifts, stocking stuffers, and one-of-a-kind treasures – all while supporting efforts to find a cure for cancer.
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita Transit Offering Veterans Day Ride to Knott’s Berry Farm
Santa Clarita veterans and residents can board Santa Clarita Transit on Friday, Nov. 11, for a patriotic ride to Knott’s Berry Farm. The one-day, round-trip service coincides with the theme park’s “Military Tribute Days” promotion, which offers discounted park admission to all retired or active U.S. military veterans, plus up to five guests.
scvnews.com
California Credit Union Accepting Toy Drive Donations
California Credit Union, in partnership with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, invites you to make a difference in a child’s life this holiday season by participating in its 2022 Holiday Toy Drive. Through Dec. 17, California Credit Union encourages community members to drop off a new, unwrapped...
scvnews.com
Nov. 25 – Dec. 10: Zonta’s ‘Say No to Violence Against Women’ Campaign
Locally, in 2015 – Zonta, in collaboration with the Domestic Violence Center and city of Santa Clarita, adopted Zonta’s “Red Dress” project to raise awareness of domestic violence in our community. “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” displays seven red dresses and a red vest, symbolizing eight individuals who have lost their lives through domestic violence since 2015 – six women in 2015, one young girl in 2016 , and one man in 2019. The travelling display symbolizes the reality of domestic violence in our neighborhoods.
scvnews.com
SCAA Releases Statement Regarding Cancellation of 2022 Art Classic
The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s annual Art Classic will not take place in 2022. SCAA’s full message below. “Due to space availability and high costs for facilities the SCAA Board voted not to have our Annual Art Classic in 2022. This was a difficult decision. Not only is the Art Classic is our major fundraiser, but so many of our members and patrons look forward to this event each year.
scvnews.com
Nov. 17: Children’s Bureau Foster, Foster-Adopt Online Orientation
Every year, November is recognized as National Adoption Month, which brings awareness to the thousands of children in our community awaiting permanent families. During this time, we also celebrate the families who have grown through adoption. Children’s Bureau is one of the largest private, non-profit adoption agencies in California and...
scvnews.com
Nov. 18-19: Mission Opera Presenting ‘Roméo et Juliette’
Director Dylan F. Thomas, noted for his imaginative re-envisioning of mainstays of the operatic repertoire, has chosen a more traditional presentation for this beloved work. “Gounod’s romantic music takes us to heights of love and depths of despair,” said Thomas, “A truly powerful emotional experience.”. Take Shakespeare’s...
scvnews.com
City Reminding Residents Benefits of Capturing Storm Water
Like other regions in California, the Santa Clarita Valley navigates an array of complex water challenges such as keeping water clean from pollution, dependence on imported water to meet supply demands and how to deal with frequent and severe droughts. In areas covered with an impermeable surface (such as rooftops, parking lots and roads), water cannot soak into the ground and can act as a vehicle that transports trash and pollutants into our rivers and the ocean. To help address this, residents throughout Los Angeles County voted to approve the Measure W ballot measure, in 2018 that created the Safe Clean Water Program.
scvnews.com
Monday COVID Roundup: One New SCV Death; 122 New Cases
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,015, county case totals to 3,496,108 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 92,108 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 rise to 511. 2,978 New COVID-19 cases weekend breakdown. Monday, Nov. 7 – 654. Sunday, Nov. 6...
scvnews.com
Beach Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge. Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks...
